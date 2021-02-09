KV Kortrijk - Standard

Elsner en Leye rommelen drastisch in hun basisopstelling tegenover de competitiewedstrijd van vorige week. Zo moet Kortrijk het doen zonder Dewaele, Makarenko, Gueye, Derijck en Makarenko. Standard houdt Lestienne, Raskin, Bastien en Siquet op de bank. Amallah en Bodart zijn geblesseerd.
20:00
 Opstellingen
KV Kortrijk (KV Kortrijk - Standard)
KV Kortrijk: Eric Ocansey - Trent Sainsbury - Aleksandar Radovanović - Petar Golubović - Ante Palaversa - Gaëtan Hendrickx - Michiel Jonckheere - Teddy Chevalier - Faïz Selemani - Zinho Gano
Bank: Pape Habib Gueye - Marko Ilić - Brendan Hines-Ike - Jovan Stojanovic - Lucas Rougeaux - Evgeniy Makarenko - Gilles Dewaele - Timothy Derijck

Standard (KV Kortrijk - Standard)
Standard: Arnaud Bodart - Laurent Jans - Merveille Bokadi Bope - Noë Dussenne - Konstantinos Laifis - Eden Shamir - Gojko Cimirot - Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba - Mehdi Carcela - Damjan Pavlovic - João Klauss
Bank: Nicolas Raskin - Jackson Muleka - Moussa Sissako - Jean-François Gillet - Maxime Lestienne - Samuel Bastien - Hugo Siquet
