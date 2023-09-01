Volg Standard - RWDM live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 20:45.
|Datum:
|02/09/2023 20:45
|Competitie:
|Jupiler Pro League
|Speeldag:
|Speeldag 6
LIVE: Carl Hoefkens voert twee wissels door bij Standard
Twee wissels bij Standard waar Canak en Kawabe in de ploeg komen voor Price en Donnum die deze week vertrok.
|
Standard:
Wilfried Kanga
- Zinho Vanheusden
- Aiden O'Neill
- Hayao Kawabe
- Gilles Dewaele
- Denis Drăguş
- Arnaud Bodart
- Merveille Bokadi Bope
- William Balikwisha
- Nathan Ngoy
- Cihan Canak
Bank: Isaac Price - Romaine Mundle - Noah Ohio - Marlon Fossey - Renaud Emond - Laurent Henkinet - Lucas Noubi
RWDM: Théo Defourny - Luis Geovanny Segovia Vega - William Klaus - Alexis De Sart - Pierre Dwomoh - Mickaël Biron - Makhtar Gueye - Abner - Xavier Mercier - Florian Le Joncour - Zakaria El Ouahdi
Bank: Guillaume Hubert - Niklo Dailly - Rikelmi Valentim dos Santos - sada Diallo - Shuto Abe - Florent Da Silva Sanchez - Junior Sambu Marsoni
|
Standard
Prono Standard - RWDM
Standard wint
Gelijk
RWDM wint
|Standard wint
|Gelijk
|RWDM wint
|65.47%
|20.38%
|14.15%
|Populairste
|2-1
(100x)
|1-1
(64x)
|2-0
(64x)
Vergelijking Standard - RWDM
Positie
14
11
Punten
2
6
Gewonnen
0
2
Verloren
3
2
Gescoorde doelpunten
2
4
Doelpunten tegen
5
12
Gele kaarten
10
6
Rode kaarten
2
0
Onderlinge duels gewonnen
8
0
6
|02/07 13:30
|Standard
|1-2
|RWDM
|27/01 20:30
|RWDM
|0-1
|Standard
|11/08 20:00
|Standard
|4-1
|RWDM
|24/02 20:00
|RWDM
|0-3
|Standard
|17/09 18:00
|Standard
|2-1
|RWDM
|15/09 20:00
|RWDM
|3-1
|Standard
|16/04 20:30
|Standard
|1-0
|RWDM
|14/04 20:00
|RWDM
|3-0
|Standard
|21/11 19:00
|Standard
|0-1
|RWDM
|19/11 20:00
|RWDM
|3-1
|Standard
|07/02 19:30
|Standard
|5-1
|RWDM
|05/02 20:00
|RWDM
|0-1
|Standard
|30/08 19:30
|RWDM
|1-3
|Standard
|28/08 20:00
|Standard
|1-3
|RWDM