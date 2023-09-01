Volg Standard - RWDM live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 20:45.
-
Datum: 02/09/2023 20:45
Competitie: Jupiler Pro League
Speeldag: Speeldag 6

LIVE: Carl Hoefkens voert twee wissels door bij Standard

Twee wissels bij Standard waar Canak en Kawabe in de ploeg komen voor Price en Donnum die deze week vertrok.

Standard: Wilfried Kanga - Zinho Vanheusden - Aiden O'Neill - Hayao Kawabe - Gilles Dewaele - Denis Drăguş - Arnaud Bodart - Merveille Bokadi Bope - William Balikwisha - Nathan Ngoy - Cihan Canak
Bank: Isaac Price - Romaine Mundle - Noah Ohio - Marlon Fossey - Renaud Emond - Laurent Henkinet - Lucas Noubi

RWDM: Théo Defourny - Luis Geovanny Segovia Vega - William Klaus - Alexis De Sart - Pierre Dwomoh - Mickaël Biron - Makhtar Gueye - Abner - Xavier Mercier - Florian Le Joncour - Zakaria El Ouahdi
Bank: Guillaume Hubert - Niklo Dailly - Rikelmi Valentim dos Santos - sada Diallo - Shuto Abe - Florent Da Silva Sanchez - Junior Sambu Marsoni

Prono Standard - RWDM

Standard wint
Gelijk
RWDM wint
65.47% 20.38% 14.15%
Populairste
2-1
(100x)		 1-1
(64x)		 2-0
(64x)

Vergelijking Standard - RWDM

Positie

14
11

Punten

2
6

Gewonnen

0
2

Verloren

3
2

Gescoorde doelpunten

2
4

Doelpunten tegen

5
12

Gele kaarten

10
6

Rode kaarten

2
0

Onderlinge duels gewonnen

8
0
6
02/07 13:30 Standard Standard 1-2 RWDM RWDM
27/01 20:30 RWDM RWDM 0-1 Standard Standard
11/08 20:00 Standard Standard 4-1 RWDM RWDM
24/02 20:00 RWDM RWDM 0-3 Standard Standard
17/09 18:00 Standard Standard 2-1 RWDM RWDM
15/09 20:00 RWDM RWDM 3-1 Standard Standard
16/04 20:30 Standard Standard 1-0 RWDM RWDM
14/04 20:00 RWDM RWDM 3-0 Standard Standard
21/11 19:00 Standard Standard 0-1 RWDM RWDM
19/11 20:00 RWDM RWDM 3-1 Standard Standard
07/02 19:30 Standard Standard 5-1 RWDM RWDM
05/02 20:00 RWDM RWDM 0-1 Standard Standard
30/08 19:30 RWDM RWDM 1-3 Standard Standard
28/08 20:00 Standard Standard 1-3 RWDM RWDM
Lijdensweg van Hoefkens gaat verder: 'Sterkhouder vertrekt tijdens persconferentie'

01/09 46

Carl Hoefkens hield donderdagmiddag een persconferentie. Tijdens zijn uiteenzetting onderhandelde het clubbestuur over het vertrek van nog een sterkhouder.

Peter Vandenbempt duidt de fouten van Carl Hoefkens aan en denkt toch aan ontslag

01/09 8

Carl Hoefkens begon met heel veel enthousiasme bij Standard. Ondertussen is de situatie totaal anders dan ingeschat werd.

'Carl Hoefkens ziet na Donnum nog een belangrijke schakel vertrekken'

01/09 9

De leegloop van Standard gaat onverminderd verder. Toulouse zou niet één, maar twee spelers bij de Rouches weghalen.

Standard op zoek naar eerste driepunter, aanvaller hoopvol: "Hopelijk déclic"

20:00

Om 20u45 gaat Standard op zoek naar een eerste driepunter van het seizoen in eigen huis tegen RWDM. Standard-aanvaller Wilfried Kanga blijft hoopvol.

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 6
OH Leuven OH Leuven 3-0 KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge 2-1 Westerlo Westerlo
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 1-0 Eupen Eupen
Standard Standard 20:45 RWDM RWDM
KAA Gent KAA Gent 03/09 Club Brugge Club Brugge
Union SG Union SG 03/09 Antwerp Antwerp
KRC Genk KRC Genk 03/09 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Charleroi Charleroi 03/09 STVV STVV
