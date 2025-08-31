Volg OH Leuven - Standard live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 16:00.
-
Datum: 31/08/2025 16:00
Competitie: Jupiler Pro League
Speeldag: Speeldag 6

Euvrard kiest voor deze elf bij debuut, twee wissels bij OHL

Vincent Euvrard staat voor het eerst aan het roer bij Standard. Thomas Henry kom terug in de ploeg en ook Daan Dierckx staat aan de aftrap. Bij OHL komen Lakomy en Vlietinck in de ploeg ten koste van Gil en George.

Alle live matchen
Tijd   16:00 
Discussieer live mee!


OH Leuven (OH Leuven - Standard)
OH Leuven: Tobe Leysen - Noë Dussenne - Takuma Ominami - Siebe Schrijvers - Abdoul Karim Traoré - Casper Terho - Jovan Mijatovic - Lukasz Lakomy - Ewoud Pletinckx - Takahiro Akimoto - Thibault Vlietinck
Bank: Birger Verstraete - Wouter George - Thibaud Verlinden - Youssef Maziz - Maxence Andre Prévôt - Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi - Mathieu Maertens - Roggerio Nyakossi - Davis Opoku

Standard (OH Leuven - Standard)
Standard: Matthieu Epolo - Tobias Mohr - Nayel Mehssatou - Thomas Henry - Marlon Fossey - Rafiki Said - Marco Ilaimaharitra - Josué Homawoo - Daan Dierckx - Henry Lawrence - Casper Nielsen
Bank: Hakim Sahabo - Adnane Abid - Leandre Kuavita - Mitongo René - Ibrahim Karamoko - Lucas Pirard - Alexandro Calut - Ibe Hautekiet - Mohamed El Hankouri

OH Leuven OH Leuven
  Speler
1 Leysen Tobe  
3 Dussenne Noë  
5 Ominami Takuma  
8 Schrijvers Siebe  
9 Karim Traoré Abdoul  
11 Terho Casper  
22 Mijatovic Jovan  
24 Lakomy Lukasz  
28 Pletinckx Ewoud  
30 Akimoto Takahiro  
77 Vlietinck Thibault  
  Bank
4 Verstraete Birger  
6 George Wouter  
7 Verlinden Thibaud  
10 Maziz Youssef  
16 Prévôt Maxence Andre  
19 Ikwuemesi Chukwubuikem  
33 Maertens Mathieu  
34 Nyakossi Roggerio  
99 Opoku Davis  

Standard Standard
  Speler
1 Epolo Matthieu  
7 Mohr Tobias  
8 Mehssatou Nayel  
9 Henry Thomas  
13 Fossey Marlon  
17 Said Rafiki  
23 Ilaimaharitra Marco  
24 Homawoo Josué  
29 Dierckx Daan  
88 Lawrence Henry  
94 Nielsen Casper  
  Bank
6 Sahabo Hakim  
11 Abid Adnane  
14 Kuavita Leandre  
19 René Mitongo  
20 Karamoko Ibrahim  
21 Pirard Lucas  
22 Calut Alexandro  
25 Hautekiet Ibe  
27 El Hankouri Mohamed  

Prono OH Leuven - Standard

OH Leuven wint
Gelijk
Standard wint
OH Leuven OH Leuven wint Gelijk Standard Standard wint
26.88% 37.5% 35.63%
Populairste
1-1
(101x)		 1-2
(66x)		 2-1
(51x)

Vergelijking OH Leuven - Standard

Positie

15
8

Punten

4
7

Gewonnen

1
2

Verloren

3
2

Gescoorde doelpunten

5
5

Doelpunten tegen

12
8

Gele kaarten

14
9

Rode kaarten

1
1

Onderlinge duels gewonnen

8
7
9
26/04 16:00 OH Leuven OH Leuven 1-1 Standard Standard
22/04 20:30 Standard Standard 0-1 OH Leuven OH Leuven
07/12 18:15 Standard Standard 1-1 OH Leuven OH Leuven
31/08 20:45 OH Leuven OH Leuven 2-0 Standard Standard
05/05 16:00 OH Leuven OH Leuven 3-1 Standard Standard
06/04 18:15 Standard Standard 0-0 OH Leuven OH Leuven
10/02 16:00 Standard Standard 1-0 OH Leuven OH Leuven
30/09 18:15 OH Leuven OH Leuven 1-2 Standard Standard
23/04 18:30 OH Leuven OH Leuven 3-2 Standard Standard
21/08 18:30 Standard Standard 1-3 OH Leuven OH Leuven
19/12 21:00 OH Leuven OH Leuven 2-1 Standard Standard
16/10 20:45 Standard Standard 2-2 OH Leuven OH Leuven
06/02 20:45 Standard Standard 1-1 OH Leuven OH Leuven
12/09 18:30 OH Leuven OH Leuven 1-0 Standard Standard
30/01 18:00 OH Leuven OH Leuven 0-2 Standard Standard
26/09 20:30 Standard Standard 2-2 OH Leuven OH Leuven
08/12 14:30 OH Leuven OH Leuven 0-0 Standard Standard
18/08 14:30 Standard Standard 1-0 OH Leuven OH Leuven
09/03 20:00 OH Leuven OH Leuven 0-4 Standard Standard
04/11 20:30 Standard Standard 2-0 OH Leuven OH Leuven
18/03 14:30 Standard Standard 4-0 OH Leuven OH Leuven
18/11 20:30 OH Leuven OH Leuven 1-3 Standard Standard
07/07 20:00 OH Leuven OH Leuven 1-2 Standard Standard
01/07 19:30 OH Leuven OH Leuven 2-0 Standard Standard
Het laatste puzzelstuk dat OH Leuven nodig had? "Hij brengt de kwaliteiten die we misten"

Het laatste puzzelstuk dat OH Leuven nodig had? "Hij brengt de kwaliteiten die we misten"

25/08

OH Leuven heeft eindelijk zijn eerste zege beet, en dat is geen toeval. Met de komst van Noë Dussenne kreeg de defensie een broodnodige injectie van rust en leiderschap. De...

Grijpt Euvrard meteen in bij Standard? Hier is de waarschijnlijke opstelling van de Rouches

Grijpt Euvrard meteen in bij Standard? Hier is de waarschijnlijke opstelling van de Rouches

30/08 1

Verdediging met vier, of terugkeer naar een systeem met drie verdedigers zoals Vincent Euvrard doorgaans gewend is? Dat is de grote vraag bij Standard voor de eerste wedstr...

Noë Dussenne verklapt wie hem overhaalde om OH Leuven boven Europees voetbal te kiezen

Noë Dussenne verklapt wie hem overhaalde om OH Leuven boven Europees voetbal te kiezen

30/08

OH Leuven kende een moeilijke start van het seizoen, vooral door een gebrek aan defensieve stabiliteit. Met de komst van Noë Dussenne lijkt daar stilaan verandering in te k...

Johan Boskamp uit kritiek aan het adres van Marc Wilmots

Johan Boskamp uit kritiek aan het adres van Marc Wilmots

30/08 3

De eerste trainersontslagen in de Belgische profcompetities zijn een feit. Bij Standard werd Mircea Rednic al heel snel doorgestuurd. Johan Boskamp heeft daar weinig respec...

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 6
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge 1-1 STVV STVV
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 3-2 La Louvière La Louvière
Westerlo Westerlo 2-0 Antwerp Antwerp
Charleroi Charleroi 3-1 FCV Dender EH FCV Dender EH
KAA Gent KAA Gent 1-1 Club Brugge Club Brugge
OH Leuven OH Leuven 16:00 Standard Standard
Union SG Union SG 18:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht
KRC Genk KRC Genk 19:15 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
Contacteer ons / Over ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Partners
Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen / Pushmeldingen uitschakelen
© 2002-2025 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved