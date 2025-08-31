Volg OH Leuven - Standard live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 16:00.
|Datum:
|31/08/2025 16:00
|Competitie:
|Jupiler Pro League
|Speeldag:
|Speeldag 6
Euvrard kiest voor deze elf bij debuut, twee wissels bij OHL
Vincent Euvrard staat voor het eerst aan het roer bij Standard. Thomas Henry kom terug in de ploeg en ook Daan Dierckx staat aan de aftrap. Bij OHL komen Lakomy en Vlietinck in de ploeg ten koste van Gil en George.
16:00
Bank: Birger Verstraete - Wouter George - Thibaud Verlinden - Youssef Maziz - Maxence Andre Prévôt - Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi - Mathieu Maertens - Roggerio Nyakossi - Davis Opoku
Bank: Hakim Sahabo - Adnane Abid - Leandre Kuavita - Mitongo René - Ibrahim Karamoko - Lucas Pirard - Alexandro Calut - Ibe Hautekiet - Mohamed El Hankouri
OH Leuven
|Speler
|1
|Leysen Tobe
|3
|Dussenne Noë
|5
|Ominami Takuma
|8
|Schrijvers Siebe
|9
|Karim Traoré Abdoul
|11
|Terho Casper
|22
|Mijatovic Jovan
|24
|Lakomy Lukasz
|28
|Pletinckx Ewoud
|30
|Akimoto Takahiro
|77
|Vlietinck Thibault
|Bank
|4
|Verstraete Birger
|6
|George Wouter
|7
|Verlinden Thibaud
|10
|Maziz Youssef
|16
|Prévôt Maxence Andre
|19
|Ikwuemesi Chukwubuikem
|33
|Maertens Mathieu
|34
|Nyakossi Roggerio
|99
|Opoku Davis
Standard
|Speler
|1
|Epolo Matthieu
|7
|Mohr Tobias
|8
|Mehssatou Nayel
|9
|Henry Thomas
|13
|Fossey Marlon
|17
|Said Rafiki
|23
|Ilaimaharitra Marco
|24
|Homawoo Josué
|29
|Dierckx Daan
|88
|Lawrence Henry
|94
|Nielsen Casper
|Bank
|6
|Sahabo Hakim
|11
|Abid Adnane
|14
|Kuavita Leandre
|19
|René Mitongo
|20
|Karamoko Ibrahim
|21
|Pirard Lucas
|22
|Calut Alexandro
|25
|Hautekiet Ibe
|27
|El Hankouri Mohamed
Prono OH Leuven - Standard
OH Leuven wint
Gelijk
Standard wint
|OH Leuven wint
|Gelijk
|Standard wint
|26.88%
|37.5%
|35.63%
|Populairste
|1-1
(101x)
|1-2
(66x)
|2-1
(51x)
Vergelijking OH Leuven - Standard
Positie
15
8
Punten
4
7
Gewonnen
1
2
Verloren
3
2
Gescoorde doelpunten
5
5
Doelpunten tegen
12
8
Gele kaarten
14
9
Rode kaarten
1
1
Onderlinge duels gewonnen
8
7
9
|26/04 16:00
|OH Leuven
|1-1
|Standard
|22/04 20:30
|Standard
|0-1
|OH Leuven
|07/12 18:15
|Standard
|1-1
|OH Leuven
|31/08 20:45
|OH Leuven
|2-0
|Standard
|05/05 16:00
|OH Leuven
|3-1
|Standard
|06/04 18:15
|Standard
|0-0
|OH Leuven
|10/02 16:00
|Standard
|1-0
|OH Leuven
|30/09 18:15
|OH Leuven
|1-2
|Standard
|23/04 18:30
|OH Leuven
|3-2
|Standard
|21/08 18:30
|Standard
|1-3
|OH Leuven
|19/12 21:00
|OH Leuven
|2-1
|Standard
|16/10 20:45
|Standard
|2-2
|OH Leuven
|06/02 20:45
|Standard
|1-1
|OH Leuven
|12/09 18:30
|OH Leuven
|1-0
|Standard
|30/01 18:00
|OH Leuven
|0-2
|Standard
|26/09 20:30
|Standard
|2-2
|OH Leuven
|08/12 14:30
|OH Leuven
|0-0
|Standard
|18/08 14:30
|Standard
|1-0
|OH Leuven
|09/03 20:00
|OH Leuven
|0-4
|Standard
|04/11 20:30
|Standard
|2-0
|OH Leuven
|18/03 14:30
|Standard
|4-0
|OH Leuven
|18/11 20:30
|OH Leuven
|1-3
|Standard
|07/07 20:00
|OH Leuven
|1-2
|Standard
|01/07 19:30
|OH Leuven
|2-0
|Standard