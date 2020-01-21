PL op dinsdag: Laporte voor het eerst sinds augustus in de basis bij City, Kabasele en Trossard beginnen op de bank

Aymeric Laporte staat voor het eerst sinds augustus in de basis bij Manchester City
Foto: © photonews
Om 20u30 neemt Manchester City het op Bramall Lane op tegen Sheffield United. The Blades doen het met een voorlopige zevende plaats opvallend goed in de Premier League.
Bij de Citizens valt de basisplaats van Aymeric Laporte op. De Fransman stond geblesseerd aan de kant sinds eind augustus, maar staat nu dus meteen aan de aftrap. Ook Kevin De Bruyne start, Sergio Agüero begint op de bank.
Tonight's trip to Bramall Lane sees the return of @Laporte! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 21, 2020
XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, G Jesus.
SUBS | Bravo, Gundogan, Aguero, Bernardo, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.
📋 @HaysWorldwide
🔵 #SHUMCI pic.twitter.com/AkLATqT46K
Welcome back, @Laporte! 🙌— Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2020
The Frenchman makes his first start for @ManCity in 143 days https://t.co/LAM6rzhmXB
Crystal Palace ontvangt om 20u30 Southampton. Van Christian Benteke is nog altijd geen spoor. Leandro Trossard zit dan weer op de bank bij Brighton & Hove Albion voor de wedstrijd tegen Bournemouth. Ook Christian Kabasele begint op de bank voor het duel tussen Aston Villa en Watford.
Volg Sheffield United - Manchester City nu live op Voetbalkrant.com.