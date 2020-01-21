PL op dinsdag: Laporte voor het eerst sinds augustus in de basis bij City, Kabasele en Trossard beginnen op de bank
Simon Wauters
Aymeric Laporte staat voor het eerst sinds augustus in de basis bij Manchester City

Foto: © photonews

Om 20u30 neemt Manchester City het op Bramall Lane op tegen Sheffield United. The Blades doen het met een voorlopige zevende plaats opvallend goed in de Premier League.

Sheffield United Sheffield United
0-0
Manchester City Manchester City
8.50
5.10
1.41
Volg live Opstellingen

Bij de Citizens valt de basisplaats van Aymeric Laporte op. De Fransman stond geblesseerd aan de kant sinds eind augustus, maar staat nu dus meteen aan de aftrap. Ook Kevin De Bruyne start, Sergio Agüero begint op de bank.

Crystal Palace ontvangt om 20u30 Southampton. Van Christian Benteke is nog altijd geen spoor. Leandro Trossard zit dan weer op de bank bij Brighton & Hove Albion voor de wedstrijd tegen Bournemouth. Ook Christian Kabasele begint op de bank voor het duel tussen Aston Villa en Watford.

Volg Sheffield United - Manchester City nu live op Voetbalkrant.com.

Premier League
Aymeric Laporte

Premier League

 Speeldag 24 Betfirst
Bournemouth Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton Brighton
2.90 3.50 2.50
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton Southampton
2.95 3.30 2.60
Sheffield United Sheffield United 0-0 Manchester City Manchester City
8.50 5.10 1.41
Everton Everton 1-0 Newcastle United Newcastle United
1.54 4.30 6.85
Aston Villa Aston Villa 0-0 Watford Watford
3.00 3.60 2.40
Chelsea Chelsea 21:15 Arsenal Arsenal
1.77 4.00 4.65
Leicester City Leicester City 22/01 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
1.57 4.50 5.95
Tottenham Tottenham 22/01 Norwich City Norwich City
1.43 4.90 7.75
Manchester United Manchester United 22/01 Burnley Burnley
1.42 4.85 8.75
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 23/01 Liverpool FC Liverpool FC
6.10 3.90 1.65

Nieuwste reacties

