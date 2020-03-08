Ongezien slechte grap: match in Italië even uitgesteld door Corona-virus, terwijl wisselspelers al op de bank zitten

Foto: © photonews

In Italië, het land waar het coronavirus zich in Europa vestigde en waar de situatie ook het meest ernstig is, heeft het virus ook invloed op de voetbalkalender. En dat levert ook grote grappen op.

De wedstrijd tussen Parma en SPAL werd vorige week al met een week uitgesteld naar deze zondagmiddag, maar nu gaat de match weer even niet door.

Terwijl de match tussen beide ploegen al klaarstond, werd het toch eventjes uitgesteld tot 13.45 uur, dankzij het Coronavirus.

Op dat moment waren de spelers al in de tunnel aanwezig én zaten de wisselspelers al op de bank. Op Twitter wordt het dan ook een grote grap genoemd.

