Ndidi direct in de basis: "Dit is de nieuwe Kanté"

Wilfred Ndidi is niet naar Leicester gehaald om op de bank te zitten, zoveel is duidelijk. De Engelse uittredende kampioen zette de voormalige middenvelder van Genk meteen in de basis tegen Everton.

Leicester City speelde op het veld van Everton voor een plaats in de volgende ronde van de FA Cup. Ndidi kreeg van coach Claudio Ranieri onmiddellijk een plek in de elf en hij maakte ook over Het Kanaal indruk. Op Twitter reageerde men enthousiast over de nieuwe middenvelder.

Who need's Kanté when you have Ndidi 👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dan (@DanLambGaming) January 7, 2017

#LCFC's new signing Wilfred Ndidi – a proper Kanté replacement – making his Foxes debut today - and impressive so far by all accounts 👏 pic.twitter.com/t25jQsh9T5 — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) January 7, 2017

@GueyeGalore very equal, ndidi making good tackles for us, Ulloa injured — Magic Mahrez (@mahrez_is_magic) January 7, 2017

The partnership of Mendy and Ndidi looks promising — CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! (@Harrylcfc123) January 7, 2017

Ndidi intercepting another Everton pass — CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! (@Harrylcfc123) January 7, 2017