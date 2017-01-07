Ndidi direct in de basis: "Dit is de nieuwe Kanté"
Wilfred Ndidi maakt indruk bij zijn eerste basisplaats voor Leicester City

Ndidi direct in de basis: "Dit is de nieuwe Kanté"
Wilfred Ndidi is niet naar Leicester gehaald om op de bank te zitten, zoveel is duidelijk. De Engelse uittredende kampioen zette de voormalige middenvelder van Genk meteen in de basis tegen Everton.

Leicester City speelde op het veld van Everton voor een plaats in de volgende ronde van de FA Cup. Ndidi kreeg van coach Claudio Ranieri onmiddellijk een plek in de elf en hij maakte ook over Het Kanaal indruk. Op Twitter reageerde men enthousiast over de nieuwe middenvelder.

