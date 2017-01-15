Premier League Premier League

Manchester United - Liverpool FC ()

1
1
James Milner (pen) 27'
, Manchester
Toeschouwers: 75276
 
Speeldag 21
Na alle kritiek op Mignolet: "Outstanding" en "Ik weet niet wat hij had als ontbijt, maar hij deed buitengewone dingen"
Johan Walckiersdoor Johan Walckiers
Datum
Op Twitter was quasi iedereen bijzonder lovend over Simon Mignolet

Na alle kritiek op Mignolet: "Outstanding" en "Ik weet niet wat hij had als ontbijt, maar hij deed buitengewone dingen"
Foto: © photonews

Herinnert u zich nog dat Simon Mignolet door JÃ¼rgen Klopp op de bank gezet werd? Tja, talent komt toch altijd bovendrijven. Intussen staat hij al een tijdje terug tussen de palen en tegen Manchester United pakte hij uit met een fenomenale prestatie.

In de UK Trends op Twitter stond Mignolet ineens op plaats vijf. En er werd niet gepraat over blunders of andere negatieve zaken. Nee, er was unanimiteit over zijn match: "Hij redde een punt voor Liverpool", klonk het overal. In de 'Hate Game' was de nummer 2 van de Rode Duivels dan ook outstanding.

Premier League Premier League
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC
Manchester United Manchester United
  Simon Mignolet
Kalender / Voetbaluitslagen
14/01 13:30 Tottenham Tottenham 4-0 West Bromwich West Bromwich Tottenham - West Bromwich
14/01 16:00 Burnley Burnley 1-0 Southampton Southampton Burnley - Southampton
14/01 16:00 Watford Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Watford - Middlesbrough
14/01 16:00 Swansea Swansea 0-4 Arsenal Arsenal Swansea - Arsenal
14/01 16:00 Sunderland Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City Stoke City Sunderland - Stoke City
14/01 16:00 Hull City Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth Bournemouth Hull City - Bournemouth
14/01 16:00 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 3-0 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace West Ham Utd - Crystal Palace
14/01 18:30 Leicester City Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea Chelsea Leicester City - Chelsea
15/01 14:30 Everton Everton 4-0 Manchester City Manchester City Everton - Manchester City
15/01 17:00 Manchester United Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool FC Liverpool FC Manchester United - Liverpool FC
Stand
  Ploeg G P
1. Chelsea Chelsea 21 52
2. Tottenham Tottenham 21 45
3. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 21 45
4. Arsenal Arsenal 21 44
5. Manchester City Manchester City 21 42
6. Manchester United Manchester United 21 40
7. Everton Everton 21 33
8. West Bromwich West Bromwich 21 29
9. Stoke City Stoke City 21 27
10. Burnley Burnley 21 26
Volledige stand
Topschutters
  Speler Goals
1. Arsenal SÃ¡nchez 14
2. Chelsea Da Silva Costa 14
3. Manchester United Ibrahimovic 14
4. Tottenham Kane 13
5. Everton Lukaku 12
6. Sunderland Defoe 12
7. Manchester City AgÃ¼ero 11
8. Tottenham Ali 10
9. Liverpool FC ManÃ© 9
10. Chelsea Hazard 9
Meer statistieken
 