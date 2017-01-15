Na alle kritiek op Mignolet: "Outstanding" en "Ik weet niet wat hij had als ontbijt, maar hij deed buitengewone dingen"

Herinnert u zich nog dat Simon Mignolet door JÃ¼rgen Klopp op de bank gezet werd? Tja, talent komt toch altijd bovendrijven. Intussen staat hij al een tijdje terug tussen de palen en tegen Manchester United pakte hij uit met een fenomenale prestatie.

In de UK Trends op Twitter stond Mignolet ineens op plaats vijf. En er werd niet gepraat over blunders of andere negatieve zaken. Nee, er was unanimiteit over zijn match: "Hij redde een punt voor Liverpool", klonk het overal. In de 'Hate Game' was de nummer 2 van de Rode Duivels dan ook outstanding.

Glasses don't help some people, lol. Mignolet had game of his life. https://t.co/dPI8VsoiiO — Kaif (@Mr_Hu55) January 15, 2017

@SuperMandzu @PrasannaMKumar Lucky to get a point tbh. Not sure what Mignolet had for breakfast but he was doing things out of the ordinary. — Navaneeth Sadasivan (@navs108) January 15, 2017

@HepVanBasten Yeah, we played really well today. Mignolet was outstanding too. — JR (@cymru_lfc) January 15, 2017

@joellblankson on the balance of play though a draw was more like it. Mignolet made saves he has no right to make — Boss Omondi (@Rogue_Boss) January 15, 2017

@LFC Wonderful performance! Back to Pool-standard. Deserved 3 points! Mignolet on top of his game, great! And young Arnold did well. Nice! — Christo Kolander (@ChristoKolander) January 15, 2017