Bailey zendt dankwoordje, maar... "Leuke momenten, maar ook 'Bad people' bij Genk"

to my Supporters I would like to take this time to express my thanks to Bayer Leverkusen for believing in me enough to give me this opportunity I will ensure that I wear the jersey with honour and pride in executing my duties as a representative of such a distinguished football club. To the fans of Bayer Leverkusen I shall always do my very best and keep you in mind as I play the game I love so much To KRC Genk these have been some great times for me and my family in Genk. And some not so great . However once a Genkie always a Genkie. It was with pleasure that I played my football for your club I really enjoyed it and I loved the fans there . Your support for me was tremendous and I will miss many of you. There were a few bad people but we just expect that in football there will be a few. The support that we got from the majority of you for myself and my younger brother Kyle was truly admirable and I will never forget you . My team mates at Genk love you forever .They say the greatest loves always have sour partings and in the end you will remember the good. I will remember you Genk and Belgium ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ª always To my management team and my father . Thank you for always being there and making the hard tough decisions and standing up for me and kyle and all members of our academy. Few know the sacrifices and the dedication you have shown from I was a child and I stand here today as a representative of what we fought for . I will continue to be a role model as best I can for the Phoenix and all young aspiring players in Jamaica and Europe. To my Jamaican fans, You fuel me and I love Jamaica ðŸ‡¯ðŸ‡² and will always represent as a true out of many one people person. Love you and keep praying for me To my little brother best friend and partner in all we do Kyle. It will be hard for us to not always be there to reason in person and motivate each other this way but now is your time to show the world what you can do as we know you to be. I believe in you Kb11 and I'm pushing hard and you must do the same . Show the Belgian league what you are capable of....greatness. Thank you all and best wishes to my family genk jamaican Phoenix my Dad my Mom and now Germany ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ªBayer.

Leon Bailey âœž (@leonbailey_9) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:19am PST