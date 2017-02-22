Champions League Champions League

Word fan van Champions League!
Facebook
RSS Feed van Champions League Download kalender van Champions League
Vooraf Matchdossier Herbeleef Verslag Beoordeel Reageer Twitter
De wereld maakt kennis met goudklompje van Monaco: "De nieuwe Henry" & "Ik weet niet meer wat ik moet zeggen"
Timothy Collarddoor Timothy Collard
Datum
0 reacties

De wereld maakt kennis met Kylian Mbappé: "De nieuwe Henry" & "Ik weet niet meer wat ik moet zeggen"

De wereld maakt kennis met goudklompje van Monaco: "De nieuwe Henry" & "Ik weet niet meer wat ik moet zeggen"
Foto: © Photonews

Manchester City en AS Monaco verwenden de aanwezige fans in het Etihad Stadium dinsdagavond met een waanzinnige wedstrijd (5-3). De Fransen gingen dan wel onderuit, toch maakten enkele spelers van Monaco indruk.

Bernardo Silva, Djibril Sidibé, Benjamin Mendy en natuurlijk Kylian Mbappé. De wereld maakte kennis met de jonge garde van Monaco. Een ploeg die niet voor niets boven Paris Saint-Germain staat in de Ligue 1.

De spelers van Monaco maakten indruk en Twitter ontplofte net niet. De superlatieven werden in het rond gegooid, en vooral de nog steeds maar 18-jarige Mbappé kon de kijkers wel bekoren. Hieronder nog eens zijn doelpunt en enkele van de beste tweets.

Reacties 0 reacties

200% tot €80 welkomstbonus



Reacties 0
AddToAny
Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst.

Verslag

 

Zie ook

 
Zie ook
Champions League Champions League
Word fan!  1024
Manchester City Manchester City
Word fan!  353
Monaco Monaco
Word fan!  13
  Kylian Mbappe Lottin
Word fan!  0
Voetbalkrant
Kalender / Voetbaluitslagen
14/02 20:45 SL Benfica SL Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund SL Benfica - Borussia Dortmund
14/02 20:45 PSG PSG 4-0 Barcelona Barcelona PSG - Barcelona
15/02 20:45 Real Madrid Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli Napoli Real Madrid - Napoli
15/02 20:45 Bayern München Bayern München 5-1 Arsenal Arsenal Bayern München - Arsenal
21/02 20:45 Manchester City Manchester City 5-3 Monaco Monaco Manchester City - Monaco
21/02 20:45 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Bayer Leverkusen - Atlético Madrid
22/02 20:45 FC Porto FC Porto 0-0 Juventus Juventus FC Porto - Juventus
Unibet 3.75 3.20 2.25
22/02 20:45 Sevilla Sevilla 0-0 Leicester City Leicester City Sevilla - Leicester City
Unibet 1.36 5.25 9.95
Stand
  Groep A G P
1. Arsenal Arsenal 6 14
2. PSG PSG 6 12
3. Ludogorets Ludogorets 6 3
4. FC Basel FC Basel 6 2
  Groep B G P
1. Napoli Napoli 6 11
2. SL Benfica SL Benfica 6 8
3. Besiktas Besiktas 6 7
4. Dinamo Kiev Dinamo Kiev 6 5
  Groep C G P
1. Barcelona Barcelona 6 15
2. Manchester City Manchester City 6 9
3. Bor. Mönchengladbach Bor. Mönchengladbach 6 5
4. Celtic Glasgow Celtic Glasgow 6 3
  Groep D G P
1. Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid 6 15
2. Bayern München Bayern München 6 12
3. Rostov FK Rostov FK 6 5
4. PSV PSV 6 2
  Groep E G P
1. Monaco Monaco 6 11
2. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 6 10
3. Tottenham Tottenham 6 7
4. CSKA Moskou CSKA Moskou 6 3
  Groep F G P
1. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 6 14
2. Real Madrid Real Madrid 6 12
3. Legia Warschau Legia Warschau 6 4
4. Sporting Lissabon Sporting Lissabon 6 3
  Groep G G P
1. Leicester City Leicester City 6 13
2. FC Porto FC Porto 6 11
3. FC København FC København 6 9
4. Club Brugge Club Brugge 6 0
  Groep H G P
1. Juventus Juventus 6 14
2. Sevilla Sevilla 6 11
3. Lyon Lyon 6 8
4. Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb 6 0
Volledige stand
Topschutters

Geen doelpunten
Meer statistieken
 