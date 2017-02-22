De wereld maakt kennis met goudklompje van Monaco: "De nieuwe Henry" & "Ik weet niet meer wat ik moet zeggen"

Manchester City en AS Monaco verwenden de aanwezige fans in het Etihad Stadium dinsdagavond met een waanzinnige wedstrijd (5-3). De Fransen gingen dan wel onderuit, toch maakten enkele spelers van Monaco indruk.

Bernardo Silva, Djibril Sidibé, Benjamin Mendy en natuurlijk Kylian Mbappé. De wereld maakte kennis met de jonge garde van Monaco. Een ploeg die niet voor niets boven Paris Saint-Germain staat in de Ligue 1.

De spelers van Monaco maakten indruk en Twitter ontplofte net niet. De superlatieven werden in het rond gegooid, en vooral de nog steeds maar 18-jarige Mbappé kon de kijkers wel bekoren. Hieronder nog eens zijn doelpunt en enkele van de beste tweets.

What a ball and finish by the 18 year old youngster Kylian Mbappé to put up Monaco 2-1 👀😲😳😱🔥💯#MCIASM #UCL pic.twitter.com/0QXy0uKzyx — Nino (@Nino_416) 21 februari 2017

Football Manager spelers kenden deze talentvolle Monaco selectie wel al enkele jaren, overigens #Mbappe #Lemar #MCIASM — Pieter-Jan Claeysens (@PieterxJan) 21 februari 2017

It's Mbappe and Lemar that excited me the most. Madrid is definitely coming for their man — Kobisonna (@DeeChiddy) 22 februari 2017

As for Mbappe oh my oh my that young man is incredible absolutely incredible France have a plethora of attacking talents but that boy.. wow — Kasani (@BenjaminKasani) 22 februari 2017

Kylian Mbappe was impressive yesterday. Having a fantastic season with Monaco. 🔥🔥🔥 Will he come to the @premierleague perhaps? #EFL #UCL pic.twitter.com/oZkpofbeOq — Officially Football (@OfficiallyFoot) 22 februari 2017

Mbappe really is the next Thierry Henry — . (@ZakAli_) 22 februari 2017

imagine martial, mbappe and dembele front 3. the only other front 3 as good as that is the father, the son and the holy spirit — ㅤ (@TrapHouseFu) 21 februari 2017

Henry was telling everyone about this Mbappe over a year ago, wonder if Allegri can convince him to join us next season 🤔 — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) 21 februari 2017

Monaco are so exciting to watch - already scored 110 goals this season. Bakayoko, Mbappé, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho ridiculously good. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) 21 februari 2017

Kylian Mbappé? I dont know what more to say. 18 years old... — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) 21 februari 2017

18-year-old Kylian Mbappé has now scored 5 goals in his last 4 games for Monaco across all competitions.



Incredible finish. pic.twitter.com/9DN8wlhvND — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 21 februari 2017

18 years & 2 months - Kylian Mbappé is the 2nd youngest French player to score in the CL after Benzema (17 years & 11 months). Monumental. pic.twitter.com/tfuFiaT6AV — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 21 februari 2017

Kylian Mbappe: Has scored or assisted 17 goals in 26 matches in all competitions for Monaco this season #MCIASM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) 21 februari 2017

I've seen about 356 'the next Thierry Henry's' - Mbappe, we might, MIGHT have found him. 🤔👀 — Sam (@samuelJayC) 21 februari 2017