Napoli - Real Madrid

Totale score: 2-5 Real Madrid - Napoli: 3-1
Via Jacopo De Gennaro - 80125 Napoli,
 
1/8 Finales (T)
Twitter lyrisch over goal 23 (!) van Dries Mertens: 'Buitenaards, wie is Ronaldo en haal hem naar Arsenal of Chelsea (mét video)'
Datum
Datum
Dires Mertens oogst alweer lof op Twitter

Twitter lyrisch over goal 23 (!) van Dries Mertens: 'Buitenaards, wie is Ronaldo en haal hem naar Arsenal of Chelsea (mét video)'
Foto: © photonews

Dries Mertens was alomtegenwoordig in de eerste helft van de CL-return tegen Real Madrid. De Rode Duivel scoorde de 1-0 en trof ook de paal.

Zijn eerste 45 minuten werden dan ook op lof onthaald op Twitter. Na zijn vele exploten in de Serie A, waar hij aan 18 competitiegoals zit, blijft Mertens ook in de Champions League schitteren.

En wie op het hoogste Europese toneel hoge ogen gooit, gaat de wereld rond. Zijn vijfde treffer op het kampioenenbal zorgde voor talloze felicitaties op de sociale media.

Champions League
Napoli
Real Madrid
  Dries Mertens
Totale score Napoli 2-5 Real Madrid
15/02 20:45 Real Madrid Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli Napoli Real Madrid - Napoli
07/03 20:45 Napoli Napoli 1-2 Real Madrid Real Madrid Napoli - Real Madrid
Totale score Arsenal 2-9 Bayern München
15/02 20:45 Bayern München Bayern München 5-1 Arsenal Arsenal Bayern München - Arsenal
07/03 20:45 Arsenal Arsenal 1-4 Bayern München Bayern München Arsenal - Bayern München
Totale score Borussia Dortmund 0-1 SL Benfica
14/02 20:45 SL Benfica SL Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund SL Benfica - Borussia Dortmund
08/03 20:45 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Unibet SL Benfica SL Benfica Borussia Dortmund - SL Benfica
Win!    1: 82.8
 		 X: 306
 		 2: 585*
 
Totale score Barcelona 0-4 PSG
14/02 20:45 PSG PSG 4-0 Barcelona Barcelona PSG - Barcelona
08/03 20:45 Barcelona Barcelona Unibet PSG PSG Barcelona - PSG
Win!    1: 88.8
 		 X: 300
 		 2: 402*
 
Totale score Juventus 2-0 FC Porto
22/02 20:45 FC Porto FC Porto 0-2 Juventus Juventus FC Porto - Juventus
14/03 20:45 Juventus Juventus Unibet FC Porto FC Porto Juventus - FC Porto
Win!    1: 97.2
 		 X: 231
 		 2: 345*
 
Totale score Leicester City 1-2 Sevilla
22/02 20:45 Sevilla Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City Leicester City Sevilla - Leicester City
14/03 20:45 Leicester City Leicester City Unibet Sevilla Sevilla Leicester City - Sevilla
Win!    1: 207
 		 X: 228
 		 2: 123*
 
Totale score Monaco 3-5 Manchester City
21/02 20:45 Manchester City Manchester City 5-3 Monaco Monaco Manchester City - Monaco
15/03 20:45 Monaco Monaco Unibet Manchester City Manchester City Monaco - Manchester City
Win!    1: 150
 		 X: 216
 		 2: 163.2*
 
Totale score Atlético Madrid 4-2 Bayer Leverkusen
21/02 20:45 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Bayer Leverkusen - Atlético Madrid
15/03 20:45 Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Unibet Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Atlético Madrid - Bayer Leverkusen
Win!    1: 99
 		 X: 246
 		 2: 312*
 
Stand
  Groep A G P
1. Arsenal Arsenal 6 14
2. PSG PSG 6 12
3. Ludogorets Ludogorets 6 3
4. FC Basel FC Basel 6 2
  Groep B G P
1. Napoli Napoli 6 11
2. SL Benfica SL Benfica 6 8
3. Besiktas Besiktas 6 7
4. Dinamo Kiev Dinamo Kiev 6 5
  Groep C G P
1. Barcelona Barcelona 6 15
2. Manchester City Manchester City 6 9
3. Bor. Mönchengladbach Bor. Mönchengladbach 6 5
4. Celtic Glasgow Celtic Glasgow 6 3
  Groep D G P
1. Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid 6 15
2. Bayern München Bayern München 6 12
3. Rostov FK Rostov FK 6 5
4. PSV PSV 6 2
  Groep E G P
1. Monaco Monaco 6 11
2. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 6 10
3. Tottenham Tottenham 6 7
4. CSKA Moskou CSKA Moskou 6 3
  Groep F G P
1. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 6 14
2. Real Madrid Real Madrid 6 12
3. Legia Warschau Legia Warschau 6 4
4. Sporting Lissabon Sporting Lissabon 6 3
  Groep G G P
1. Leicester City Leicester City 6 13
2. FC Porto FC Porto 6 11
3. FC København FC København 6 9
4. Club Brugge Club Brugge 6 0
  Groep H G P
1. Juventus Juventus 6 14
2. Sevilla Sevilla 6 11
3. Lyon Lyon 6 8
4. Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb 6 0
Volledige stand
Topschutters

