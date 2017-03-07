Twitter lyrisch over goal 23 (!) van Dries Mertens: 'Buitenaards, wie is Ronaldo en haal hem naar Arsenal of Chelsea (mét video)'

door Redactie



Dries Mertens was alomtegenwoordig in de eerste helft van de CL-return tegen Real Madrid. De Rode Duivel scoorde de 1-0 en trof ook de paal.

Zijn eerste 45 minuten werden dan ook op lof onthaald op Twitter. Na zijn vele exploten in de Serie A, waar hij aan 18 competitiegoals zit, blijft Mertens ook in de Champions League schitteren.

En wie op het hoogste Europese toneel hoge ogen gooit, gaat de wereld rond. Zijn vijfde treffer op het kampioenenbal zorgde voor talloze felicitaties op de sociale media.

Dries Mertens is unbelievable. So much pace in-behind and such a cool finisher. 26 goals in 37 appearances - and done on the biggest stage. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) 7 maart 2017

Really like Dries Mertens, come on @Arsenal you know what to do — Arsene Wenger MUGABE (@greatdemmy) 7 maart 2017

Dries Mertens is in the form of his life. Moving like the player Chelsea fans think Hazard is😏😏 — DetroitRedCleanedUp (@Omarmahadxv) 7 maart 2017

If there is a God, Chelsea will ship Costa off to China in the summer and get mertens as the replacement. Way superior in every aspect. — Vedant Tibrewala (@TTibrewala) 7 maart 2017

Mertens is something else this season — Jon (@_MisterCharles_) 7 maart 2017

What really happened to Dries Mertens?? 23goals already dis season.. Wow! — Usmanov. (@Iam_Atomon) 7 maart 2017