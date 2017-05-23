Voetbalwereld reageert massaal op verschrikkelijke aanslag Manchester

De voetbalwereld drukt haar verdriet en steun voor de slachtoffers uit na de aanslag in Manchester
Vannacht kwamen bij een aanslag in Manchester meerdere concertgangers om het leven. Er was een explosie tijdens een optreden van de vooral bij tieners populaire zangeres Ariana Grande.
Ook binnen de voetbalwereld werd geschokt gereageerd op het drama in Manchester. Veel spelers, clubs en coaches drukten hun steun, verdriet en medeleven uit. Onder hen ook Cristiano Ronaldo, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney en David De Gea.
Allen uiteraard spelers en ex-spelers van één van de twee grote teams in de Engelse stad.
Een greep uit de steunbetuigingen
Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017
My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017
🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/eXCjE4zyi4— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 23, 2017
From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017
Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected 🙏🏾— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 23, 2017
I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017
The thoughts and prayers of everyone at MCFC are with those affected following the horrifying events of last night.https://t.co/KzFQY6ZG2K— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017
We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017
#prayforManchester 😢😢 DEP. pic.twitter.com/bi3VdZqqjz— Álvaro Negredo 10 (@AlvaroNegredo10) May 23, 2017
Much rage, much pain! My condolences and support to the victims' family member involved in the atrocious attack to the heart of the city. pic.twitter.com/hV4JsvV4cQ— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 23, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 23, 2017
