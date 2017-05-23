Voetbalwereld reageert massaal op verschrikkelijke aanslag Manchester

Ook binnen de voetbalwereld werd geschokt gereageerd op het drama in Manchester. Veel spelers, clubs en coaches drukten hun steun, verdriet en medeleven uit. Onder hen ook Cristiano Ronaldo, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney en David De Gea.

Allen uiteraard spelers en ex-spelers van één van de twee grote teams in de Engelse stad.

Een greep uit de steunbetuigingen

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy... Een bericht gedeeld door David Beckham (@davidbeckham) op 23 Mei 2017 om 12:20 PDT

My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017

From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017

Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected 🙏🏾 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at MCFC are with those affected following the horrifying events of last night.https://t.co/KzFQY6ZG2K — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017