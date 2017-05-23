Voetbalwereld reageert massaal op verschrikkelijke aanslag Manchester
De voetbalwereld drukt haar verdriet en steun voor de slachtoffers uit na de aanslag in Manchester

Vannacht kwamen bij een aanslag in Manchester meerdere concertgangers om het leven. Er was een explosie tijdens een optreden van de vooral bij tieners populaire zangeres Ariana Grande.

Ook binnen de voetbalwereld werd geschokt gereageerd op het drama in Manchester. Veel spelers, clubs en coaches drukten hun steun, verdriet en medeleven uit. Onder hen ook Cristiano Ronaldo, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney en David De Gea.

Allen uiteraard spelers en ex-spelers van één van de twee grote teams in de Engelse stad.

Een greep uit de steunbetuigingen

