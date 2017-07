Speler kondigt vertrek bij Anderlecht aan: "Bedankt voor alles"

I would like to thank RSC Anderlecht the experience and the way they treated me the last few months. People from the club, technical staff and teammates to make me everything easier. Specially the fans, for their support since the first day. Thanks a lot for everything and good luck for the new season! Come on you Mauves!!! 💪🏼🙏🏼⚽️ #rsca #belgium #goodluck #thanksforeverything #comeonyoumauves

Een bericht gedeeld door Ruben Martinez Andrade (@ruben_martinez_oficial) op 1 Jul 2017 om 10:56 PDT