OVERZICHT: België is er al vroeg bij, maar wanneer gaan de buitenlandse topcompetities van start?

Yannick Lambrechtdoor Yannick Lambrecht
Datum
0 reacties
OVERZICHT: België is er al vroeg bij, maar wanneer gaan de buitenlandse topcompetities van start?

De Jupiler Pro League draait sinds vorige week op volle toeren, maar in het buitenland moeten de supporters nog even wachten. Ziehier het overzicht van de vijf Europese topcompetities.

Premier League

11/08/201720:45Arsenal - Leicester City-
12/08/201713:30Watford - Liverpool FC-
12/08/201716:00West Bromwich - Bournemouth-
12/08/201716:00Southampton - Swansea-
12/08/201716:00Everton - Stoke City-
12/08/201716:00Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town-
12/08/201716:00Chelsea - Burnley-
12/08/201718:30Brighton - Manchester City-
13/08/201714:30Newcastle United - Tottenham-
13/08/201717:00Manchester United - West Ham Utd-

Primera Division

18/08/201720:15CD Leganés - Alaves-
18/08/201722:15Valencia CF - UD Las Palmas-
19/08/201718:15Celta De Vigo - Real Sociedad-
19/08/201720:15Girona FC - Atlético Madrid-
19/08/201722:15Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona-
20/08/201718:15Athletic de Bilbao - Getafe-
20/08/201720:15Barcelona - Real Betis-
20/08/201722:15Deportivo - Real Madrid-
21/08/201720:15Levante - Villarreal-
21/08/201722:00Malaga - SD Eibar-

Bundesliga

18/08/201720:30Bayern München - Bayer Leverkusen-
19/08/201715:301899 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen-
19/08/201715:30Hertha Berlin - VFB Stuttgart-
19/08/201715:30Hamburger SV - FC Augsburg-
19/08/201715:301. FSV Mainz 05 - Hannover 96-
19/08/201715:30VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund-
19/08/201718:30FC Schalke 04 - RB Leipzig-
20/08/201715:30Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt-
20/08/201718:00Bor. Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln-

Serie A

19/08/201718:00Juventus - Cagliari-
19/08/201720:45Hellas Verona - Napoli-
20/08/201718:00Atalanta - AS Roma-
20/08/201720:45Sassuolo - Genoa-
20/08/201720:45Lazio - SPAL-
20/08/201720:45Udinese - Chievo-
20/08/201720:45Sampdoria - Benevento-
20/08/201720:45Inter Milaan - Fiorentina-
20/08/201720:45Bologna - Torino-
21/08/201720:45Crotone - AC Milan-

Ligue 1

04/08/201720:45Monaco - Toulouse0-0
05/08/201717:00PSG - Amiens-
05/08/201720:00Troyes - Rennes-
05/08/201720:00Saint-Etienne - Nice-
05/08/201720:00Montpellier - Caen-
05/08/201720:00Metz - Guingamp-
05/08/201720:00Lyon - Strasbourg-
06/08/201715:00Lille OSC - Nantes-
06/08/201717:00Angers - Bordeaux-
06/08/201721:00Marseille - Dijon-

Reacties 0 reacties

200% tot €80 welkomstbonus



Reacties 0
AddToAny
Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst.
Zie ook
Premier League Premier League
Word fan!  3223
Primera Division Primera Division
Word fan!  1872
Bundesliga Bundesliga
Word fan!  889
Serie A Serie A
Word fan!  827
Ligue 1 Ligue 1
Word fan!  327
Voetbalkrant
 