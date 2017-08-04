OVERZICHT: België is er al vroeg bij, maar wanneer gaan de buitenlandse topcompetities van start?
De Jupiler Pro League draait sinds vorige week op volle toeren, maar in het buitenland moeten de supporters nog even wachten. Ziehier het overzicht van de vijf Europese topcompetities.
Premier League
|11/08/2017
|20:45
|Arsenal - Leicester City
|-
|12/08/2017
|13:30
|Watford - Liverpool FC
|-
|12/08/2017
|16:00
|West Bromwich - Bournemouth
|-
|12/08/2017
|16:00
|Southampton - Swansea
|-
|12/08/2017
|16:00
|Everton - Stoke City
|-
|12/08/2017
|16:00
|Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town
|-
|12/08/2017
|16:00
|Chelsea - Burnley
|-
|12/08/2017
|18:30
|Brighton - Manchester City
|-
|13/08/2017
|14:30
|Newcastle United - Tottenham
|-
|13/08/2017
|17:00
|Manchester United - West Ham Utd
|-
Primera Division
|18/08/2017
|20:15
|CD Leganés - Alaves
|-
|18/08/2017
|22:15
|Valencia CF - UD Las Palmas
|-
|19/08/2017
|18:15
|Celta De Vigo - Real Sociedad
|-
|19/08/2017
|20:15
|Girona FC - Atlético Madrid
|-
|19/08/2017
|22:15
|Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona
|-
|20/08/2017
|18:15
|Athletic de Bilbao - Getafe
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:15
|Barcelona - Real Betis
|-
|20/08/2017
|22:15
|Deportivo - Real Madrid
|-
|21/08/2017
|20:15
|Levante - Villarreal
|-
|21/08/2017
|22:00
|Malaga - SD Eibar
|-
Bundesliga
|18/08/2017
|20:30
|Bayern München - Bayer Leverkusen
|-
|19/08/2017
|15:30
|1899 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen
|-
|19/08/2017
|15:30
|Hertha Berlin - VFB Stuttgart
|-
|19/08/2017
|15:30
|Hamburger SV - FC Augsburg
|-
|19/08/2017
|15:30
|1. FSV Mainz 05 - Hannover 96
|-
|19/08/2017
|15:30
|VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund
|-
|19/08/2017
|18:30
|FC Schalke 04 - RB Leipzig
|-
|20/08/2017
|15:30
|Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt
|-
|20/08/2017
|18:00
|Bor. Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln
|-
Serie A
|19/08/2017
|18:00
|Juventus - Cagliari
|-
|19/08/2017
|20:45
|Hellas Verona - Napoli
|-
|20/08/2017
|18:00
|Atalanta - AS Roma
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:45
|Sassuolo - Genoa
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:45
|Lazio - SPAL
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:45
|Udinese - Chievo
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:45
|Sampdoria - Benevento
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:45
|Inter Milaan - Fiorentina
|-
|20/08/2017
|20:45
|Bologna - Torino
|-
|21/08/2017
|20:45
|Crotone - AC Milan
|-
Ligue 1
|04/08/2017
|20:45
|Monaco - Toulouse
|0-0
|05/08/2017
|17:00
|PSG - Amiens
|-
|05/08/2017
|20:00
|Troyes - Rennes
|-
|05/08/2017
|20:00
|Saint-Etienne - Nice
|-
|05/08/2017
|20:00
|Montpellier - Caen
|-
|05/08/2017
|20:00
|Metz - Guingamp
|-
|05/08/2017
|20:00
|Lyon - Strasbourg
|-
|06/08/2017
|15:00
|Lille OSC - Nantes
|-
|06/08/2017
|17:00
|Angers - Bordeaux
|-
|06/08/2017
|21:00
|Marseille - Dijon
|-
