OVERZICHT: België is er al vroeg bij, maar wanneer gaan de buitenlandse topcompetities van start?

The first round of matches in #LaLigaSantander 2017/18! ⚽️



Which ties catch your eye? 🤔#SorteoCalendario

Here's how Matchday 1 of the 2017/18 #Bundesliga season looks! #BundesligaSchedule

11/08/2017 20:45 Arsenal - Leicester City - 12/08/2017 13:30 Watford - Liverpool FC - 12/08/2017 16:00 West Bromwich - Bournemouth - 12/08/2017 16:00 Southampton - Swansea - 12/08/2017 16:00 Everton - Stoke City - 12/08/2017 16:00 Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town - 12/08/2017 16:00 Chelsea - Burnley - 12/08/2017 18:30 Brighton - Manchester City - 13/08/2017 14:30 Newcastle United - Tottenham - 13/08/2017 17:00 Manchester United - West Ham Utd -

18/08/2017 20:15 CD Leganés - Alaves - 18/08/2017 22:15 Valencia CF - UD Las Palmas - 19/08/2017 18:15 Celta De Vigo - Real Sociedad - 19/08/2017 20:15 Girona FC - Atlético Madrid - 19/08/2017 22:15 Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona - 20/08/2017 18:15 Athletic de Bilbao - Getafe - 20/08/2017 20:15 Barcelona - Real Betis - 20/08/2017 22:15 Deportivo - Real Madrid - 21/08/2017 20:15 Levante - Villarreal - 21/08/2017 22:00 Malaga - SD Eibar -

18/08/2017 20:30 Bayern München - Bayer Leverkusen - 19/08/2017 15:30 1899 Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen - 19/08/2017 15:30 Hertha Berlin - VFB Stuttgart - 19/08/2017 15:30 Hamburger SV - FC Augsburg - 19/08/2017 15:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Hannover 96 - 19/08/2017 15:30 VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund - 19/08/2017 18:30 FC Schalke 04 - RB Leipzig - 20/08/2017 15:30 Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt - 20/08/2017 18:00 Bor. Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln -

19/08/2017 18:00 Juventus - Cagliari - 19/08/2017 20:45 Hellas Verona - Napoli - 20/08/2017 18:00 Atalanta - AS Roma - 20/08/2017 20:45 Sassuolo - Genoa - 20/08/2017 20:45 Lazio - SPAL - 20/08/2017 20:45 Udinese - Chievo - 20/08/2017 20:45 Sampdoria - Benevento - 20/08/2017 20:45 Inter Milaan - Fiorentina - 20/08/2017 20:45 Bologna - Torino - 21/08/2017 20:45 Crotone - AC Milan -