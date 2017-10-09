UPDATE: Dit is de volledige lijst van 30 voor de Ballon d'Or: met drie Belgen
Johan Walckiersdoor Johan Walckiers
Datum
117 reacties

Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens en Eden Hazard zitten bij de 30 genomineerden voor de Gouden Bal

UPDATE: Dit is de volledige lijst van 30 voor de Ballon d'Or: met drie Belgen

France Football lost vandaag met mondjesmaat de genomineerden voor de Gouden Bal. De volledige lijst is nu bekend en daarbij dus drie Belgen: De Bruyne, Mertens en Hazard.

Update 19u15: Dit zijn de laatste vijf namen: Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Isco, Kylian Mbappé en Leonardo Bonucci.

Update 18u48: En nog eens vijf: Lionel Messi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Edinson Cavani, Matz Hummels en Karim Benzema. Spannend: zit Hazard bij de laatste vijf?

UPDATE 18.08: Dit zijn de volgende vijf genomineerden: Antoine Griezmann, Gianluigi Buffon, Toni Kroos, Radamel Falcao en Sadio Mané. Nog steeds geen Eden Hazard te bekennen dus.

14:06: Kevin De Bruyne vervoegt dus Neymar, Luka Modrić, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N’Golo Kanté, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, Jan Oblak, Dries Mertens en Philippe Coutinho.

Robert Lewandowski, David De Gea, Harry Kane en Edin Dzeko zijn de andere vier namen die om 14u gelost werden. We zitten dus aan 15, straks volgt waarschijnlijk dus ook nog Eden Hazard. En Ronaldo en Messi moeten ook nog komen...

Reacties 117 reacties

200% tot €80 welkomstbonus



Reacties 117
AddToAny
Zie ook
Premier League Premier League
Word fan!  3241
Manchester City Manchester City
Word fan!  362
  Kevin De Bruyne
Word fan!  411
Voetbalkrant
 