Hier zijn de volgende vijf: met opnieuw een Belg die kans maakt op de Ballon d'Or
Johan Walckiersdoor Johan Walckiers
Datum
15 reacties

Ook Kevin De Bruyne zit bij de 30 genomineerden voor de Gouden Bal

France Football lost vandaag met mondjesmaat de genomineerden voor de Gouden Bal. De volgende vijf zijn aan de beurt en na Dries Mertens zit er weer een Belg bij. Uiteraard kon Kevin De Bruyne niet ontbreken...

Kevin De Bruyne vervoegt dus Neymar, Luka Modrić, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N’Golo Kanté, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, Jan Oblak, Dries Mertens en Philippe Coutinho.

Robert Lewandowski, David De Gea, Harry Kane en Edin Dzeko zijn de andere vier namen die om 14u gelost werden. We zitten dus aan 15, straks volgt waarschijnlijk dus ook nog Eden Hazard. En Ronaldo en Messi moeten ook nog komen...

