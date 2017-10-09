Hier zijn de volgende vijf: met opnieuw een Belg die kans maakt op de Ballon d'Or

Kevin De Bruyne vervoegt dus Neymar, Luka Modrić, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N’Golo Kanté, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, Jan Oblak, Dries Mertens en Philippe Coutinho.

Robert Lewandowski, David De Gea, Harry Kane en Edin Dzeko zijn de andere vier namen die om 14u gelost werden. We zitten dus aan 15, straks volgt waarschijnlijk dus ook nog Eden Hazard. En Ronaldo en Messi moeten ook nog komen...

Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : Edin Džeko #ballondor pic.twitter.com/FhHPGnq33d — France Football (@francefootball) October 9, 2017

Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : Harry Kane #ballondor pic.twitter.com/LV3pR0in91 — France Football (@francefootball) October 9, 2017

Nominee for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football (list of 30) : David De Gea #ballondor pic.twitter.com/llGjEeHLYG — France Football (@francefootball) October 9, 2017