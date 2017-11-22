"Geschokte en verdrietige" Mathew Ryan laat zich even helemaal gaan op Twitter

Ex-doelman Club Brugge kan nieuws van zijn bondscoach amper geloven
Foto: © photonews
Een bondscoach die ontslag neemt na het veroveren van een WK-ticket: het is de verrassende realiteit in Australië. Ange Postecoglou nam gisteren afscheid bij 'The Socceroos', tot grote ontgoocheling van Mathew Ryan. De ex-doelman van Club Brugge en Racing Genk reageert op Twitter erg emotioneel.
De 25-jarige nummer één van Australië pakte vanmorgen uit met een pakkende boodschap: "Zeggen dat ik geshockeerd ben door het nieuws van het afscheid van de bondscoach is eigenlijk nog een understatement. Ik ben diep bedroefd dat ons avontuur hier en nu eindigt."
De lofzang van de doelman van het Engelse Brighton & Hove Albion, waar ook José Izquierdo en Anthony Knockaert aan de slag zijn, is behoorlijk indrukwekkend: "Ik kan jou niet genoeg bedanken voor de erfenis die je hebt nagelaten en jouw bijdrage aan de ontwikkeling van het Australische voetbal."
De 52-jarige Postecoglou leidde de Australische nationale ploeg via de intercontinentale play-offs tegen Honduras (0-0 en 3-1) naar de WK-eindronde in Rusland.
#ThanksAnge pic.twitter.com/zKVYm3eevS— Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) 22 november 2017
Shocked is an understatement when the news broke today. Saddened that the journey ends here. I can’t thank you enough for the legacy you have left and contribution to Australian football. A contribution that has created many life long memories along the way through our successes as a nation. You set out to change the perception that Australia and Australians can play football and from the first day until the last you never swayed from doing that. Thank you for including me in that project and there hasn’t been a day gone by where I have not been grateful for the opportunity to represent our great nation. Finally was only fitting you finished with another triumph in successfully qualifying us for another World Cup, thanks for giving our nation an opportunity to go take on the world again and can’t wait for next June to do exactly that. #thanksange
Nieuwe reactieJe moet ingelogd zijn om te kunnen reageren. Klik hier om in te loggen.