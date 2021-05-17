Julian Draxler tekent een nieuw contract bij PSG
Bart De Vré
| 0 reacties

Julian Draxler, Duits International, blijft 3 jaar langer bij PSG

Julian Draxler tekent een nieuw contract bij PSG

PSG heeft vanavond aangekondigd dat Julian Draxler langer in de Franse hoofdstad blijft.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Julian Draxler has signed a three-year contract extension until 30 June 2024.

Julien Draxler heeft een nieuw contract getekend en blijft 3 jaar langer in de Franse hoofdstad. Zijn nieuw contract loopt af op 30 juni 2024. 

De Duitse international kwam in januari 2017 over van VFL Wolfsburg en speelde tot nu toe 172 keer in het shirt van PSG waarin hij 24 keer kon scoren en 39 assist gaf. De Duitse middenvelder heeft nu al 10 prijzen gewonnen met PSG waaronder drie titels. 

 

A World Cup winner with the Die Mannschaft at Brazil 2014, Julian has made 56 appearances and scored 7 goals for his national team.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Ligue 1
Ligue 1 Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
PSG
Julian Draxler

Meer nieuws

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 17/05: Draxler

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 17/05: Draxler

22:34
🎥 Bekende Beerschotsupporters maken promotie voor de start van de abonnementenverkoop

🎥 Bekende Beerschotsupporters maken promotie voor de start van de abonnementenverkoop

23:25
1
"Ik zou Sambi Lokonga naast Tielemans plaatsen" - Nordin Jbari zou het anders aanpakken

"Ik zou Sambi Lokonga naast Tielemans plaatsen" - Nordin Jbari zou het anders aanpakken

23:08
3
Karim Belhocine wil hoofdtrainer blijven daarom is AA Gent geen prioriteit

Karim Belhocine wil hoofdtrainer blijven daarom is AA Gent geen prioriteit

22:51
"Zo'n groot toernooi meemaken wordt sowieso een ongelofelijke ervaring, zeker met deze groep" - Een enthousiaste Matz Sels

"Zo'n groot toernooi meemaken wordt sowieso een ongelofelijke ervaring, zeker met deze groep" - Een enthousiaste Matz Sels

22:00
Ex-Club Brugge speler zet Bournemouth op weg naar de Premier League

Ex-Club Brugge speler zet Bournemouth op weg naar de Premier League

22:17
Harry Kane wil prijzen pakken en daarom vertrekken bij Tottenham

Harry Kane wil prijzen pakken en daarom vertrekken bij Tottenham

21:43
1
Goed nieuws voor Nicolas Raskin

Goed nieuws voor Nicolas Raskin

21:26
Het blijft 'Still' voor Will bij Beerschot

Het blijft 'Still' voor Will bij Beerschot

21:09
1
Kompany wou nog doorgaan als speler, maar heeft allerminst spijt van keuze: "Ik hoop dit nog 30 jaar te doen"

Kompany wou nog doorgaan als speler, maar heeft allerminst spijt van keuze: "Ik hoop dit nog 30 jaar te doen"

20:52
De top-3 na speeldag 4 in de play-offs in ons pronospel

De top-3 na speeldag 4 in de play-offs in ons pronospel

19:30
Nog altijd geen Hazard in basiself Real Madrid: Zidane schept klaarheid over de situatie

Nog altijd geen Hazard in basiself Real Madrid: Zidane schept klaarheid over de situatie

20:35
2
Guardiola heeft goed nieuws over mogelijke comeback De Bruyne

Guardiola heeft goed nieuws over mogelijke comeback De Bruyne

20:18
🎥 Dit opmerkelijke beeld voedt de hardnekkige geruchten van een vertrek van Ronaldo uit Juventus

🎥 Dit opmerkelijke beeld voedt de hardnekkige geruchten van een vertrek van Ronaldo uit Juventus

20:01
Antwerp onder Vercauteren in de competitie op defensief vlak niet beter dan onder Leko Analyse

Antwerp onder Vercauteren in de competitie op defensief vlak niet beter dan onder Leko

19:17
14
Belgische voetbalbond kan wel lachen met verspreking Batshuayi: "Dat zijn 50 push-ups op de eerste training, Michy!"

Belgische voetbalbond kan wel lachen met verspreking Batshuayi: "Dat zijn 50 push-ups op de eerste training, Michy!"

19:44
3
Memphis Depay breekt met zijn makelaarsbureau en wil zijn toekomst zelf in handen nemen

Memphis Depay breekt met zijn makelaarsbureau en wil zijn toekomst zelf in handen nemen

19:23
1
Genk zal zijn gouden drietand niet kunnen samenhouden: sterkhouder voelt zich klaar voor transfer

Genk zal zijn gouden drietand niet kunnen samenhouden: sterkhouder voelt zich klaar voor transfer

19:05
7
Nederlandse KVM-spits plots man van de assists en heeft geduld voor oplossing voor zijn toekomst

Nederlandse KVM-spits plots man van de assists en heeft geduld voor oplossing voor zijn toekomst

18:42
3
'Club Brugge kan overbodige aanvaller kwijt in zijn thuisland'

'Club Brugge kan overbodige aanvaller kwijt in zijn thuisland'

18:19
8
Na 28 jaar is Europees voetbal achter de Kazerne zomaar mogelijk: "En dat voor een ploeg die in het najaar nog degradatiezorgen had"

Na 28 jaar is Europees voetbal achter de Kazerne zomaar mogelijk: "En dat voor een ploeg die in het najaar nog degradatiezorgen had"

17:58
13
Martinez wil zijn sterspeler topfit op het EK krijgen met deze aangepaste voorbereiding

Martinez wil zijn sterspeler topfit op het EK krijgen met deze aangepaste voorbereiding

17:35
1
Verjonging is voor het WK, nu telt de ervaring voor laatste kans Gouden Generatie Analyse

Verjonging is voor het WK, nu telt de ervaring voor laatste kans Gouden Generatie

16:57
3
OFFICIEEL: Westerlo neemt afscheid van absolute sterkhouder

OFFICIEEL: Westerlo neemt afscheid van absolute sterkhouder

17:16
Race tegen de klok voor Witsel na zijn EK-selectie: "Ik zit op schema en doe er alles aan om op het EK te geraken"

Race tegen de klok voor Witsel na zijn EK-selectie: "Ik zit op schema en doe er alles aan om op het EK te geraken"

16:36
1
Vandenbempt snapt omstreden keuze in volle titelstrijd niet: "Anders dan wat Clement ons wilde wijsmaken had Vanaken daar duidelijk geen begrip voor"

Vandenbempt snapt omstreden keuze in volle titelstrijd niet: "Anders dan wat Clement ons wilde wijsmaken had Vanaken daar duidelijk geen begrip voor"

16:10
39
OFFICIEEL: Sterkhouder Barcelona moet afhaken voor het EK

OFFICIEEL: Sterkhouder Barcelona moet afhaken voor het EK

15:44
1
De Bilde ziet Martinez kiezen voor ervaring en zekerheid: "De jonge garde zit nog in de wachtkamer"

De Bilde ziet Martinez kiezen voor ervaring en zekerheid: "De jonge garde zit nog in de wachtkamer"

15:28
5
Bölöni reageert nu zelf op de geruchten omtrent een terugkeer naar de Jupiler Pro League

Bölöni reageert nu zelf op de geruchten omtrent een terugkeer naar de Jupiler Pro League

15:06
12
Leye geeft aan op welke positie Standard flink gaat investeren deze zomer

Leye geeft aan op welke positie Standard flink gaat investeren deze zomer

14:48
10
Hoe de keuze voor Witsel ineens Mechele op de reservelijst deed belanden

Hoe de keuze voor Witsel ineens Mechele op de reservelijst deed belanden

14:14
26
Verheyen was onder de indruk van Genkse depanneur: "De opvolging staat klaar"

Verheyen was onder de indruk van Genkse depanneur: "De opvolging staat klaar"

14:31
5
Vanheusden weer langer op het veld, lichtpunt bij Standard: "Zou een seizoen met Champions League-voetbal kiezen"

Vanheusden weer langer op het veld, lichtpunt bij Standard: "Zou een seizoen met Champions League-voetbal kiezen"

13:40
Hoe FC Barcelona de titel verspeelde in de laatste vijf wedstrijden...

Hoe FC Barcelona de titel verspeelde in de laatste vijf wedstrijden...

13:57
3
Geen Fellaini in EK-selectie... Martinez verklaart waarom hij de middenvelder thuis laat

Geen Fellaini in EK-selectie... Martinez verklaart waarom hij de middenvelder thuis laat

13:21
13
De selectie van Martinez voor het EK: met Vanaken en Chadli, zonder Verschaeren en De Ketelaere

De selectie van Martinez voor het EK: met Vanaken en Chadli, zonder Verschaeren en De Ketelaere

12:13
112

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Ligue 1

 Speeldag 37
Bordeaux Bordeaux 3-0 RC Lens RC Lens
Dijon Dijon 0-4 Nantes Nantes
Lille OSC Lille OSC 0-0 Saint-Etienne Saint-Etienne
Lorient Lorient 2-1 Metz Metz
Marseille Marseille 3-2 Angers Angers
Monaco Monaco 2-1 Rennes Rennes
Montpellier Montpellier 0-0 Stade Brestois Stade Brestois
Nice Nice 0-2 Strasbourg Strasbourg
Nîmes Olympique Nîmes Olympique 2-5 Lyon Lyon
PSG PSG 4-0 Reims Reims

Nieuwste reacties

Big Joe Big Joe over Anderlecht - Club Brugge: - Kari Kari over "Ik zou Sambi Lokonga naast Tielemans plaatsen" - Nordin Jbari zou het anders aanpakken The Man Who Sold the World The Man Who Sold the World over Geen Fellaini in EK-selectie... Martinez verklaart waarom hij de middenvelder thuis laat The Man Who Sold the World The Man Who Sold the World over Hoe de keuze voor Witsel ineens Mechele op de reservelijst deed belanden Arthur Shelby Arthur Shelby over Genk zal zijn gouden drietand niet kunnen samenhouden: sterkhouder voelt zich klaar voor transfer The Man Who Sold the World The Man Who Sold the World over Flair topic Arthur Shelby Arthur Shelby over Na 28 jaar is Europees voetbal achter de Kazerne zomaar mogelijk: "En dat voor een ploeg die in het najaar nog degradatiezorgen had" ....allemaal de schuld van KV Mechelen.... ....allemaal de schuld van KV Mechelen.... over Nederlandse KVM-spits plots man van de assists en heeft geduld voor oplossing voor zijn toekomst laszlo laszlo over Antwerp onder Vercauteren in de competitie op defensief vlak niet beter dan onder Leko Stigo12 Stigo12 over 🎥 Bekende Beerschotsupporters maken promotie voor de start van de abonnementenverkoop Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved