Julian Draxler, Duits International, blijft 3 jaar langer bij PSG

PSG heeft vanavond aangekondigd dat Julian Draxler langer in de Franse hoofdstad blijft.

Julien Draxler heeft een nieuw contract getekend en blijft 3 jaar langer in de Franse hoofdstad. Zijn nieuw contract loopt af op 30 juni 2024.

De Duitse international kwam in januari 2017 over van VFL Wolfsburg en speelde tot nu toe 172 keer in het shirt van PSG waarin hij 24 keer kon scoren en 39 assist gaf. De Duitse middenvelder heeft nu al 10 prijzen gewonnen met PSG waaronder drie titels.

A World Cup winner with the Die Mannschaft at Brazil 2014, Julian has made 56 appearances and scored 7 goals for his national team.