Net nu? Vincent Kompany ongeslagen in eigen huis én leider in Championship: "Halen daar een voordeel uit"
Foto: © photonews

The Clarets blijven het maar doen in The Championship. En dus is Vincent Kompany een heel tevreden man.

Dinsdagavond won Burnley in eigen huis met 1-0 van Norwich, dankzij een strafschop van Jay Rodriguez.

Met 8 overwinningen en evenveel gelijke spelen tegenover één nederlaag erg vroeg op het seizoen blijven The Clarets het prima doen.

32 op 51, dat is genoeg om voorlopig even leider te zijn - al kan QPR met een match minder gespeeld wel nog over Kompany & co wippen.

"Het was een solide prestatie", was de coach achteraf gelukkig. "We zijn nog ongeslagen thuis en we halen er een voordeel uit in eigen huis. We hebben veel vertrouwen en willen op deze manier verder gaan."

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Burnley Burnley 17 32 8 8 1 30-15 15 W W G W W
2. Blackburn Blackburn 17 30 10 0 7 22-18 4 W V W W W
3. QPR QPR 16 30 9 3 4 25-17 8 W W V W W
4. Swansea Swansea 16 27 8 3 5 22-22 0 W W V W W
5. Millwall Millwall 16 26 8 2 6 22-19 3 G W W W W
6. Sheffield United Sheffield United 16 26 7 5 4 26-16 10 V V G V G
7. Reading Reading 16 25 8 1 7 19-23 -4 G V V V W
8. Norwich City Norwich City 17 25 7 4 6 23-19 4 V V V G V
9. Luton Town Luton Town 16 24 6 6 4 20-18 2 G G W W V
10. Watford Watford 16 23 6 5 5 23-20 3 V V W V W
11. Rotherham United Rotherham United 16 22 5 7 4 20-19 1 V W W V G
12. Preston North End Preston North End 17 22 5 7 5 11-14 -3 W V V W V
13. Bristol City Bristol City 17 21 6 3 8 25-26 -1 V W V W V
14. Hull City Hull City 16 20 6 2 8 20-31 -11 W V V W W
15. Sunderland Sunderland 16 20 5 5 6 21-20 1 G V W V V
16. Birmingham City Birmingham City 16 20 5 5 6 16-15 1 V W W G V
17. Stoke City Stoke City 16 19 5 4 7 17-20 -3 G W W V V
18. Blackpool Blackpool 16 19 5 4 7 21-25 -4 G W G V W
19. Wigan Wigan 16 19 5 4 7 17-24 -7 V W V V V
20. Cardiff City Cardiff City 16 18 5 3 8 12-19 -7 W W V V V
21. Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 16 17 4 5 7 19-21 -2 W V V W G
22. Coventry City Coventry City 14 17 4 5 5 14-16 -2 V W W W G
23. West Bromwich West Bromwich 16 14 2 8 6 20-22 -2 V G W V V
24. Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town 15 12 3 3 9 16-22 -6 G W V V G
