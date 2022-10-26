Net nu? Vincent Kompany ongeslagen in eigen huis én leider in Championship: "Halen daar een voordeel uit"

The Clarets blijven het maar doen in The Championship. En dus is Vincent Kompany een heel tevreden man.

Dinsdagavond won Burnley in eigen huis met 1-0 van Norwich, dankzij een strafschop van Jay Rodriguez.

Met 8 overwinningen en evenveel gelijke spelen tegenover één nederlaag erg vroeg op het seizoen blijven The Clarets het prima doen.

The boss is satisfied with tonight's solid performance and looks forward to another game on home soil this weekend 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/lpPqaaiCfC Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 25, 2022

32 op 51, dat is genoeg om voorlopig even leider te zijn - al kan QPR met een match minder gespeeld wel nog over Kompany & co wippen.

"Het was een solide prestatie", was de coach achteraf gelukkig. "We zijn nog ongeslagen thuis en we halen er een voordeel uit in eigen huis. We hebben veel vertrouwen en willen op deze manier verder gaan."