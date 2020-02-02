Ronaldo legt Fiorentina over de knie en blijft maar mijlpalen bereiken, De Ligt scoort zijn tweede voor Juventus

Juventus heeft zaterdagnamiddag met 3-0 gewonnen van Fiorentina. Cristiano Ronaldo zette twee strafschoppen om, Matthijs de Ligt legde in blessuretijd de eindstand vast.

Ronaldo scoorde na 40’ en 80 minuten van op elf meter. Hij scoorde zo al voor de negende opeenvolgende wedstrijd in de Serie A. Hij is de eerste die dat flikt sinds David Trezeguet in 2005.

Daarnaast zit de Portugees nu aan 150 penalty’s. In zijn vijftigste wedstrijd voor Juventus was hij nu bij vijftig doelpunten betrokken.

Je zou haast vergeten dat het nog 3-0 werd. Matthijs de Ligt scoorde in de blessuretijd zijn tweede in het shirt van Juventus.

📢 - This was the 150th career penalty of @Cristiano for club and country, including shootouts



✔️ - 125

❌ - 25#JuveFiorentina #SerieA — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 2, 2020