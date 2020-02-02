Ronaldo legt Fiorentina over de knie en blijft maar mijlpalen bereiken, De Ligt scoort zijn tweede voor Juventus
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 0 reacties

Juventus won met 3-0 van Fiorentina

Ronaldo legt Fiorentina over de knie en blijft maar mijlpalen bereiken, De Ligt scoort zijn tweede voor Juventus

Juventus heeft zaterdagnamiddag met 3-0 gewonnen van Fiorentina. Cristiano Ronaldo zette twee strafschoppen om, Matthijs de Ligt legde in blessuretijd de eindstand vast.

Juventus Juventus
3-0
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Volg live Opstellingen

Ronaldo scoorde na 40’ en 80 minuten van op elf meter. Hij scoorde zo al voor de negende opeenvolgende wedstrijd in de Serie A. Hij is de eerste die dat flikt sinds David Trezeguet in 2005.

Daarnaast zit de Portugees nu aan 150 penalty’s. In zijn vijftigste wedstrijd voor Juventus was hij nu bij vijftig doelpunten betrokken.  

Je zou haast vergeten dat het nog 3-0 werd. Matthijs de Ligt scoorde in de blessuretijd zijn tweede in het shirt van Juventus

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Serie A
Serie A Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Cristiano Ronaldo

Meer nieuws

Vormer! Neen, Buta haalt van de lijn! Live

Vormer! Neen, Buta haalt van de lijn!

15:49
📷 🎥 KV Mechelen deelt met prachtige tifo scherpe prik uit aan KAA Gent én ex-doelman Verrips

📷 🎥 KV Mechelen deelt met prachtige tifo scherpe prik uit aan KAA Gent én ex-doelman Verrips

10:28
10
Genk reageerde gepast na zware nederlaag in Gent: "Op dit moment misschien wel de beste ploeg van België"

Genk reageerde gepast na zware nederlaag in Gent: "Op dit moment misschien wel de beste ploeg van België"

15:46
📷 Supporters Club Brugge geven Didier Lamkel Zé bijzonder warm welkom: duidelijk spandoek en continu gefluit na Instagrampost

📷 Supporters Club Brugge geven Didier Lamkel Zé bijzonder warm welkom: duidelijk spandoek en continu gefluit na Instagrampost

15:28
3
"Alle boeren zijn homo": Antwerp-supporters zorgen voor start van match al voor (vermoedelijke) boete

"Alle boeren zijn homo": Antwerp-supporters zorgen voor start van match al voor (vermoedelijke) boete

14:33
5
🎥 Sheffield-fans geven Sander Berge fantastisch welkom, Noorse middenvelder vertedert meteen

🎥 Sheffield-fans geven Sander Berge fantastisch welkom, Noorse middenvelder vertedert meteen

11:03
5
Sprokkels 02/02: Dessers - Verstraete - Roef - Rajsel - AZ Alkmaar - RKC - FC Schalke 04 - Hertha Berlin - Nantes

Sprokkels 02/02: Dessers - Verstraete - Roef - Rajsel - AZ Alkmaar - RKC - FC Schalke 04 - Hertha Berlin - Nantes

14:23
AA Gent mag zich nog aan gepeperde boete verwachten na vuurwerk op het veld

AA Gent mag zich nog aan gepeperde boete verwachten na vuurwerk op het veld

12:26
12
Sven Kums geschorst tegen Anderlecht (maar hij mocht sowieso niet spelen): "Of het een gele kaart was?"

Sven Kums geschorst tegen Anderlecht (maar hij mocht sowieso niet spelen): "Of het een gele kaart was?"

13:35
7
Debutant meteen een enorme meerwaarde voor KV Oostende

Debutant meteen een enorme meerwaarde voor KV Oostende

13:17
1
Brengt de 'Hate-game' tussen Club en Antwerp ook meteen wat spanning in de competitie?

Brengt de 'Hate-game' tussen Club en Antwerp ook meteen wat spanning in de competitie?

11:00
44
Januzaj start eindelijk nog eens bij Real Sociedad, maar gaat ondanks doelpunt van voormalig Anderlecht-target toch de boot in

Januzaj start eindelijk nog eens bij Real Sociedad, maar gaat ondanks doelpunt van voormalig Anderlecht-target toch de boot in

14:14
De ontlading was volgens Wout Faes enorm na de wedstrijd: "Zege doet veel deugd"

De ontlading was volgens Wout Faes enorm na de wedstrijd: "Zege doet veel deugd"

13:54
Kan Zulte Waregem profiteren van nederlaag KV Mechelen of duwt Waasland-Beveren Cercle Brugge nog wat dieper weg?

Kan Zulte Waregem profiteren van nederlaag KV Mechelen of duwt Waasland-Beveren Cercle Brugge nog wat dieper weg?

14:00
"Als ze ons niet in play-off 1 willen, dat ze het dan zeggen": Vrancken maakt analogie met Storck, ook Thorup spreekt zich uit over handsbal

"Als ze ons niet in play-off 1 willen, dat ze het dan zeggen": Vrancken maakt analogie met Storck, ook Thorup spreekt zich uit over handsbal

01/02
104
Cercle-jongeling zwaar ontgoocheld: "We wilden de supporters iets teruggeven"

Cercle-jongeling zwaar ontgoocheld: "We wilden de supporters iets teruggeven"

12:58
Beerschot-aanvoerder acht nietigverklaring realistisch: "Als zelfs scheidsrechtersbazen uitleggen dat het niet kan..."

Beerschot-aanvoerder acht nietigverklaring realistisch: "Als zelfs scheidsrechtersbazen uitleggen dat het niet kan..."

12:10
39
Het zit diep bij Lokeren-fans: roepen om ontslag van De Vries, donderdag overleg tussen supporters en bestuur

Het zit diep bij Lokeren-fans: roepen om ontslag van De Vries, donderdag overleg tussen supporters en bestuur

12:20
16
Hrosovksy (Genk) over zijn maatje en Club Brugge-aanwinst Krmencik: "Hij heeft niet veel nodig om te scoren"

Hrosovksy (Genk) over zijn maatje en Club Brugge-aanwinst Krmencik: "Hij heeft niet veel nodig om te scoren"

11:53
1
Euvrard haalt ondanks verdiende zege resem werkpunten aan: "Zo blijven we in de running voor periode twee"

Euvrard haalt ondanks verdiende zege resem werkpunten aan: "Zo blijven we in de running voor periode twee"

12:41
Saelemaekers is klaar voor zijn debuut in legendarisch San Siro: "Het zal kippenvel worden"

Saelemaekers is klaar voor zijn debuut in legendarisch San Siro: "Het zal kippenvel worden"

11:19
6
Mbappé krijgt volle laag van voetbalfans na discussie om wissel met trainer Tuchel

Mbappé krijgt volle laag van voetbalfans na discussie om wissel met trainer Tuchel

11:36
Antwerp-fan Tom Waes verwacht "bikkelharde wedstrijd" tegen Club en zou Lamkel Zé wel eens naar 'Kamp Waes' sturen

Antwerp-fan Tom Waes verwacht "bikkelharde wedstrijd" tegen Club en zou Lamkel Zé wel eens naar 'Kamp Waes' sturen

10:40
Aanvallend probleem Anderlecht tegen Moeskroen: geen Roofe, geen Joveljic, geen Chadli en halffitte Colassin

Aanvallend probleem Anderlecht tegen Moeskroen: geen Roofe, geen Joveljic, geen Chadli en halffitte Colassin

09:54
5
Onfortuinlijke Thoelen weet pas maandag meer, maar het zag er niet goed uit

Onfortuinlijke Thoelen weet pas maandag meer, maar het zag er niet goed uit

09:20
Milos Kostic teleurgesteld over de wedstrijd van zijn ploeg: "We waren niet agressief genoeg"

Milos Kostic teleurgesteld over de wedstrijd van zijn ploeg: "We waren niet agressief genoeg"

09:37
1
Vreselijke pech voor Yannick Thoelen: zware blessure bij vroeg tegendoelpunt tegen ex-ploeg?

Vreselijke pech voor Yannick Thoelen: zware blessure bij vroeg tegendoelpunt tegen ex-ploeg?

01/02
1
Cercle Brugge zo goed als veroordeeld: "Mathematisch is het nog mogelijk"

Cercle Brugge zo goed als veroordeeld: "Mathematisch is het nog mogelijk"

09:03
7
Genk zet stap richting play-off 1 zonder Berge en Samatta: "Fantastisch dat ze meteen spelen in Engeland"

Genk zet stap richting play-off 1 zonder Berge en Samatta: "Fantastisch dat ze meteen spelen in Engeland"

01/02
1
🎥 Hrosovsky en Wouters reageren blij na drie punten die van cruciaal belang kunnen zijn

🎥 Hrosovsky en Wouters reageren blij na drie punten die van cruciaal belang kunnen zijn

07:00
Dennis van Wijk zeer tevreden met de prestatie van zijn spelers: "Het is een verdiende zege"

Dennis van Wijk zeer tevreden met de prestatie van zijn spelers: "Het is een verdiende zege"

01/02
Club Brugge belet na Rezaei ook Vossen om tegen hen te spelen

Club Brugge belet na Rezaei ook Vossen om tegen hen te spelen

01/02
49
Genkse fans hebben boodschap voor KBVB: "Met geen enkele maatregel te stoppen"

Genkse fans hebben boodschap voor KBVB: "Met geen enkele maatregel te stoppen"

01/02
10
Tom Van Hyfte zet OHL weer op de rails: "Dat was belangrijk voor ons"

Tom Van Hyfte zet OHL weer op de rails: "Dat was belangrijk voor ons"

01/02
Wolf en Belhocine zagen allebei een terechte winnaar: "Een penaltymisser is mentaal niet makkelijk"

Wolf en Belhocine zagen allebei een terechte winnaar: "Een penaltymisser is mentaal niet makkelijk"

01/02
Volwassen KAA Gent omzeilt moeilijke klip op het veld van Mechelen en zet druk op leider Club Brugge

Volwassen KAA Gent omzeilt moeilijke klip op het veld van Mechelen en zet druk op leider Club Brugge

01/02

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Serie A

 Speeldag 22 Betfirst
Bologna Bologna 2-1 Brescia Brescia
Cagliari Cagliari 2-2 Parma Parma
Sassuolo Sassuolo 4-2 AS Roma AS Roma
Juventus Juventus 3-0 Fiorentina Fiorentina
Atalanta Atalanta 2-2 Genoa Genoa
1.47 3.65 8.25
AC Milan AC Milan 1-1 Hellas Verona Hellas Verona
2.05 2.80 4.65
Lazio Lazio 4-0 SPAL SPAL
1.01 15.75 75.50
Lecce Lecce 18:00 Torino Torino
3.30 3.50 2.20
Udinese Udinese 20:45 Inter Milaan Inter Milaan
5.25 3.80 1.71
Sampdoria Sampdoria 03/02 Napoli Napoli
4.55 3.75 1.83

Nieuwste reacties

Misschien Wel Misschien Wel over Club Brugge - Antwerp: 0-0 Forever282 Forever282 over 📷 Supporters Club Brugge geven Didier Lamkel Zé bijzonder warm welkom: duidelijk spandoek en continu gefluit na Instagrampost Jerre76 Jerre76 over Anderlecht - Moeskroen: 0-0 ZugtanmnTut ZugtanmnTut over "Alle boeren zijn homo": Antwerp-supporters zorgen voor start van match al voor (vermoedelijke) boete Forever282 Forever282 over Lokeren zet treurmars verder: Union te sterk, Van Damme trapt penalty naast Drankorgel Drankorgel over Beerschot-aanvoerder acht nietigverklaring realistisch: "Als zelfs scheidsrechtersbazen uitleggen dat het niet kan..." Tzeetje2019 Tzeetje2019 over Debutant meteen een enorme meerwaarde voor KV Oostende Di Lardino Di Lardino over Beerschot dropt bommetje op 1B en eist nietigverklaring van wedstrijd tegen Virton Forever282 Forever282 over AA Gent mag zich nog aan gepeperde boete verwachten na vuurwerk op het veld Xht Xht over Sven Kums geschorst tegen Anderlecht (maar hij mocht sowieso niet spelen): "Of het een gele kaart was?" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved