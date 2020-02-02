Ronaldo legt Fiorentina over de knie en blijft maar mijlpalen bereiken, De Ligt scoort zijn tweede voor Juventus

Juventus won met 3-0 van Fiorentina
Juventus heeft zaterdagnamiddag met 3-0 gewonnen van Fiorentina. Cristiano Ronaldo zette twee strafschoppen om, Matthijs de Ligt legde in blessuretijd de eindstand vast.
Ronaldo scoorde na 40’ en 80 minuten van op elf meter. Hij scoorde zo al voor de negende opeenvolgende wedstrijd in de Serie A. Hij is de eerste die dat flikt sinds David Trezeguet in 2005.
Daarnaast zit de Portugees nu aan 150 penalty’s. In zijn vijftigste wedstrijd voor Juventus was hij nu bij vijftig doelpunten betrokken.
Je zou haast vergeten dat het nog 3-0 werd. Matthijs de Ligt scoorde in de blessuretijd zijn tweede in het shirt van Juventus.
9 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the first @juventusfc player to have scored in nine successive Serie A appearances since David Trezeguet in December 2005. Overwhelming.#JuventusFiorentina #SerieA— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2020
📢 - This was the 150th career penalty of @Cristiano for club and country, including shootouts— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 2, 2020
✔️ - 125
❌ - 25#JuveFiorentina #SerieA
50 - Cristiano Ronaldo played today his 50th Serie A game: he has had a hand in 50 goals (40 goals, 10 assists). Accurate. #JuventusFiorentina— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2020