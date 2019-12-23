Rüdiger na racistisch incident: "Het was een groepje idioten"

Chelsea won zondag de topper op het veld van Tottenham met 0-2. Willian scoorde beide doelpunten voor de bezoekers.

Jammer genoeg werd de wedstrijd overschaduwd door een racistisch incident. Chelsea-verdediger Antonio Rüdiger kreeg oerwoudgeluiden naar het hoofd geslingerd. De Duitser reageerde achteraf op Twitter.

“Ik wil Tottenham als club hier niet bij betrekken”, schreef hij onder meer. “Het was een groepje idioten. Ik hoop dat ze snel gevonden én gestraft worden.”

It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always). (1/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

I don't want to involve Tottenham as an entire club into this situation as I know that just a couple of idiots were the offenders. I got a lot of supportive messages on social media from Spurs fans as well in the last hours - thank you a lot for this. (2/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

I really hope that the offenders will be found and punished soon, and in such a modern football ground like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of TV and security cameras, it must be possible to find and subsequently punish them. (3/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019