Rüdiger na racistisch incident: "Het was een groepje idioten"
Simon Wauters
2 reacties

Antonio Rüdiger was zondag het slachtoffer van een racistisch incident

Rüdiger na racistisch incident: "Het was een groepje idioten"

Chelsea won zondag de topper op het veld van Tottenham met 0-2. Willian scoorde beide doelpunten voor de bezoekers.

Jammer genoeg werd de wedstrijd overschaduwd door een racistisch incident. Chelsea-verdediger Antonio Rüdiger kreeg oerwoudgeluiden naar het hoofd geslingerd. De Duitser reageerde achteraf op Twitter.

“Ik wil Tottenham als club hier niet bij betrekken”, schreef hij onder meer. “Het was een groepje idioten. Ik hoop dat ze snel gevonden én gestraft worden.”

Antonio Rüdiger

