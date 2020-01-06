🎥 Zelfs Ibrahimovic kan Milan niet aan doelpunt helpen, Ronaldo eet Nainggolan op en Atalanta maakt er opnieuw vijf

Om 15u werden maandag drie wedstrijden op gang gefloten. In één daarvan maakte Zlatan Ibrahimovic zijn rentree bij AC Milan.

Zlatan mocht na 55 minuten invallen, maar ook hij kwam niet tot scoren. 0-0 was de eindstand. Milan blijft zo troosteloos in de rechterkolom staan.

Atalanta won op de vorige speeldag met 5-0 en deed dat kunstje nu nog eens over tegen Parma. Timothy Castagne was er niet bij, maar zag zijn ploegmaats er opnieuw vijf tegen de netten knallen.

Ook Juventus was aan zet tegen Cagliari en aanvoerder Radja Nainggolan. Cristiano Ronaldo maakte nog maar eens een hattrick en ook Gonzalo Higuaín pikte zijn doelpuntje mee: 4-0.

36 - Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored his 36th league hat-trick in @juventusfc's 4-0 win over Cagliari. No player has as many since January 2008 in the top five European leagues. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/MydNOLzHe8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2020

📆 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score at least one goal in one of Europe's top-five leagues in each of the last 18 years (2003-2020). Joaquín (Real Betis) and Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) are the only active players who can achieve this. #CR7 #JuveCagliari — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 6, 2020