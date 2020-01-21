Invaller Agüero en recordman De Bruyne verlossen Manchester City tegen Sheffield

Manchester City heeft met het kleinste verschil gewonnen op het veld van Sheffield United. Het mocht daarvoor andermaal Sergio Agüero en Kevin De Bruyne danken.

Bij Manchester City stond Aymerick Laporte voor het eerst sinds augustus nog eens aan de aftrap. De Fransman was vijf maanden geblesseerd buiten strijd. Ook De Bruyne startte, Agüero begon op de bank.

5 - Gabriel Jesus has failed to score three of his five Premier League penalties (60%) - of all players to have taken at least five in the competition, no-one has a worse success rate than the Brazilian (level with Stewart Downing and El Hadji Diouf). Nervy. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/r0R5Vr1HtT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

De 0-0 bleef lang op het bord staan. Ook omdat Gabriel Jesus een elfmeter miste. Halverwege de tweede helft viel Agüero in, vijf minuten later leverde De Bruyne hem een heerlijke assist af. 0-1. Meteen ook de eindstand. City doet zo een goede zaak in de strijd om de tweede plek in de Premier League.

3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020