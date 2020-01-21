Invaller Agüero en recordman De Bruyne verlossen Manchester City tegen Sheffield
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
Manchester City won met 0-1 op het veld van Sheffield United

Invaller Agüero en recordman De Bruyne verlossen Manchester City tegen Sheffield

Manchester City heeft met het kleinste verschil gewonnen op het veld van Sheffield United. Het mocht daarvoor andermaal Sergio Agüero en Kevin De Bruyne danken.

Sheffield United Sheffield United
0-1
Manchester City Manchester City
Bij Manchester City stond Aymerick Laporte voor het eerst sinds augustus nog eens aan de aftrap. De Fransman was vijf maanden geblesseerd buiten strijd. Ook De Bruyne startte, Agüero begon op de bank.

De 0-0 bleef lang op het bord staan. Ook omdat Gabriel Jesus een elfmeter miste. Halverwege de tweede helft viel Agüero in, vijf minuten later leverde De Bruyne hem een heerlijke assist af. 0-1. Meteen ook de eindstand. City doet zo een goede zaak in de strijd om de tweede plek in de Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte

