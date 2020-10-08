De ontembare berg die Musonda beklimt om ooit weer te voetballen: "Ik blijf geloven in de onmogelijke comeback"
Hannes Van Gael
Hannes Van Gael
| 10 reacties

Charly Musonda geeft de hoop om weer te voetballen niet op

Charly Musonda Junior werd beschouwd als het Belgische wonderkind van zijn generatie, maar kreeg af te rekenen met flink wat blessures. Blessures waarna een andere het misschien al lang had opgegeven, maar Musonda niet...

Hij blijft werken aan een comeback. Charly Musonda werd al meermaals geopereerd aan zijn knie en zijn laatste wedstrijd dateert alweer van augustus 2019. Maar de 23-jarige Belg geeft ondanks de tegenslagen niet op. Op Instagram deed hij zijn verhaal.

"'In niet te beklimmen berg', dat waren de exacte woorden van de dokters toen ik onder het mes moest nadat ik al zo lang out was. Ik mis voetbal zo erg en ik doe er alles aan om ooit weer te spelen. Ik blijf klimmen op die ontembare berg om op een dag met de bal aan de voet te lopen, want er bestaat geen beter moment dan iemand voorbij te dribbelen. Tot die dag blijf ik trainen en geloven in de onmogelijk comeback. Want de grootste comebacks worden gemaakt als er geen weg terug lijkt", klonk Musonda geïnspireerd.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

«  It’s been fours years since I played back to back professional games, three years since I last played for my club, two of those last four years, I’ve been injured with the post cruciate ligament of my knee. Nothing but heartbreak and heartache. Doctors told me going through surgery after being out for so long would be the end, an impossible mountain to climb, we’re the exact words. I miss football so much, to say the least, and I’m doing everything I can to play once again, to all the kids out there who have a dream and are injured or are going through monumental setbacks, never give up! I’ll keep climbing the insurmountable mountain everyday to run with the football once again, because there’s no better feeling than taking someone on and feeling alive. Until that day comes I’ll keep training and believing in the impossible comeback, because the greatest comebacks always seem like there is no way back, and that’s when we’ve got to dig deep and live to tell the story and not die in it. » #ThisIsMyStory and how I keep training and staying ready, despite the odds, that one day I’ll be back.

Een bericht gedeeld door Charly Musonda Junior (@musonda) op

Charly Junior Musonda

