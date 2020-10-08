De ontembare berg die Musonda beklimt om ooit weer te voetballen: "Ik blijf geloven in de onmogelijke comeback"

Charly Musonda Junior werd beschouwd als het Belgische wonderkind van zijn generatie, maar kreeg af te rekenen met flink wat blessures. Blessures waarna een andere het misschien al lang had opgegeven, maar Musonda niet...

Hij blijft werken aan een comeback. Charly Musonda werd al meermaals geopereerd aan zijn knie en zijn laatste wedstrijd dateert alweer van augustus 2019. Maar de 23-jarige Belg geeft ondanks de tegenslagen niet op. Op Instagram deed hij zijn verhaal.

"'In niet te beklimmen berg', dat waren de exacte woorden van de dokters toen ik onder het mes moest nadat ik al zo lang out was. Ik mis voetbal zo erg en ik doe er alles aan om ooit weer te spelen. Ik blijf klimmen op die ontembare berg om op een dag met de bal aan de voet te lopen, want er bestaat geen beter moment dan iemand voorbij te dribbelen. Tot die dag blijf ik trainen en geloven in de onmogelijk comeback. Want de grootste comebacks worden gemaakt als er geen weg terug lijkt", klonk Musonda geïnspireerd.