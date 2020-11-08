🎥 Wie anders dan Harry Kane bezorgt Tottenham driepunter en leidersplaats op bezoek bij laagvlieger

Tottenham Hotspur won zondagmiddag niet zonder slag of stoot op bezoek bij West Bromwich Albion. De Spurs beten de tanden stuk op de stugge thuisdefensie, maar Harry Kane bezorgde José Mourinho met een late kopbal de drie punten én de leidersplaats.

Toby Alderweireld speelde de ganse partij in het hart van de verdediging. Onze landgenoot zag hoe zijn team moest zwoegen om gaatjes te vinden in de thuisdefensie.

Het geduld loonde, want in minuut 88 was het Harry Kane die een voorzet van Doherty in doel verlengde. Doelman Sam Johnstone zag er in deze fase niet goed uit.

Door deze verdiende, maar krappe overwinning staat Tottenham zowaar minstens voor enkele uren aan de leiding van de Premier League. Liverpool en Leicester City kunnen vandaag nog over de Spurs wippen, bij winst tegen respectievelijk Manchester City en Wolverhampton Wanderers.