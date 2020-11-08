🎥 Wie anders dan Harry Kane bezorgt Tottenham driepunter en leidersplaats op bezoek bij laagvlieger

Tottenham wint met het kleinste verschil van West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur won zondagmiddag niet zonder slag of stoot op bezoek bij West Bromwich Albion. De Spurs beten de tanden stuk op de stugge thuisdefensie, maar Harry Kane bezorgde José Mourinho met een late kopbal de drie punten én de leidersplaats.
Toby Alderweireld speelde de ganse partij in het hart van de verdediging. Onze landgenoot zag hoe zijn team moest zwoegen om gaatjes te vinden in de thuisdefensie.
Het geduld loonde, want in minuut 88 was het Harry Kane die een voorzet van Doherty in doel verlengde. Doelman Sam Johnstone zag er in deze fase niet goed uit.
Door deze verdiende, maar krappe overwinning staat Tottenham zowaar minstens voor enkele uren aan de leiding van de Premier League. Liverpool en Leicester City kunnen vandaag nog over de Spurs wippen, bij winst tegen respectievelijk Manchester City en Wolverhampton Wanderers.
GOAL! HARRY KANE SCORES RIGHT AT THE DEATH! #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/abJ4qYrsyB— The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) November 8, 2020
|Speeldag 8
|06/11 18:30
|Brighton
|0-0
|Burnley
|06/11 21:00
|Southampton
|2-0
|Newcastle United
|Che Adams 7'
|-
|Stuart Armstrong 82'
|-
|07/11 13:30
|Everton
|1-3
|Manchester United
|Bernard 19'
|-
|-
|25' Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
|-
|32' Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
|-
|90' Edison Cavani
|07/11 16:00
|Crystal Palace
|4-1
|Leeds United
|Scott Dann 12'
|-
|Eberechi Eze 22'
|-
|-
|27' Patrick Bamford
|Hélder Wander Sousa Azevedo Costa 42'
|-
|Jordan Ayew 70'
|-
|07/11 18:30
|Chelsea
|4-1
|Sheffield United
|-
|9' David McGoldrick
|Tammy Abraham 23'
|-
|Benjamin Chilwell 34'
|-
|Thiago Silva 77'
|-
|Timo Werner 80'
|-
|07/11 21:00
|West Ham Utd
|1-0
|Fulham
|Tomáš Souček 90'
|-
|08/11 13:00
|West Bromwich
|0-1
|Tottenham
|-
|88' Harry Kane
|08/11 15:00
|Leicester City
|1-0
|Wolverhampton
|Jamie Vardy (pen) 15'
|-
|08/11 17:30
|Manchester City
|0-1
|Liverpool FC
|2.10
|4.25
|3.00
|-
|13'
|08/11 20:15
|Arsenal
|...-...
|Aston Villa
|1.74
|4.15
|5.25
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Liverpool FC 0-1
|8
|19
|6
|1
|1
|18-15
|3
|W V G W W
|2.
|Leicester City
|8
|18
|6
|0
|2
|18-9
|9
|V V W W W
|3.
|Tottenham
|8
|17
|5
|2
|1
|19-9
|10
|W G W W W
|4.
|Southampton
|8
|16
|5
|1
|2
|16-12
|4
|W G W W W
|5.
|Chelsea
|8
|15
|4
|3
|1
|20-10
|10
|W G G W W
|6.
|Everton
|8
|13
|4
|1
|3
|16-14
|2
|W G V V V
|7.
|Crystal Palace
|8
|13
|4
|1
|3
|12-12
|0
|V G W V W
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|8
|13
|4
|1
|3
|8-9
|-1
|W W G W V
|9.
|Aston Villa
|6
|12
|4
|0
|2
|15-9
|6
|W W W V V
|10.
|Arsenal
|7
|12
|4
|0
|3
|9-7
|2
|V W V V W
|11.
|West Ham Utd
|8
|11
|3
|2
|3
|14-10
|4
|W G G V W
|12.
|Newcastle United
|8
|11
|3
|2
|3
|10-13
|-3
|W V G W V
|13.
|Manchester United
|7
|10
|3
|1
|3
|12-14
|-2
|V W G V W
|14.
|Leeds United
|8
|10
|3
|1
|4
|14-17
|-3
|G V W V V
|15.
|Manchester City 0-1
|7
|9
|2
|3
|2
|8-9
|-1
|V G W G G
|16.
|Brighton
|8
|6
|1
|3
|4
|11-14
|-3
|V G G V G
|17.
|Fulham
|8
|4
|1
|1
|6
|7-15
|-8
|V G V W V
|18.
|West Bromwich
|8
|3
|0
|3
|5
|6-17
|-11
|V G G V V
|19.
|Sheffield United
|8
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4-13
|-9
|V G V G V
|20.
|Burnley
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3-12
|-9
|V G V V G