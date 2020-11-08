🎥 Wie anders dan Harry Kane bezorgt Tottenham driepunter en leidersplaats op bezoek bij laagvlieger
Dennis Rosiers
| 0 reacties

Tottenham wint met het kleinste verschil van West Bromwich Albion

🎥 Wie anders dan Harry Kane bezorgt Tottenham driepunter en leidersplaats op bezoek bij laagvlieger

Tottenham Hotspur won zondagmiddag niet zonder slag of stoot op bezoek bij West Bromwich Albion. De Spurs beten de tanden stuk op de stugge thuisdefensie, maar Harry Kane bezorgde José Mourinho met een late kopbal de drie punten én de leidersplaats.

West Bromwich West Bromwich
0-1
Tottenham Tottenham
Herbeleef

Toby Alderweireld speelde de ganse partij in het hart van de verdediging. Onze landgenoot zag hoe zijn team moest zwoegen om gaatjes te vinden in de thuisdefensie.

Het geduld loonde, want in minuut 88 was het Harry Kane die een voorzet van Doherty in doel verlengde. Doelman Sam Johnstone zag er in deze fase niet goed uit.

Door deze verdiende, maar krappe overwinning staat Tottenham zowaar minstens voor enkele uren aan de leiding van de Premier League. Liverpool en Leicester City kunnen vandaag nog over de Spurs wippen, bij winst tegen respectievelijk Manchester City en Wolverhampton Wanderers.

 Speeldag 8
06/11 18:30 Brighton Brighton 0-0 Burnley Burnley
06/11 21:00 Southampton Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United Newcastle United
Che Adams 7' -
Stuart Armstrong 82' -
07/11 13:30 Everton Everton 1-3 Manchester United Manchester United
Bernard 19' -
- 25' Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
- 32' Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
- 90' Edison Cavani
07/11 16:00 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United Leeds United
Scott Dann 12' -
Eberechi Eze 22' -
- 27' Patrick Bamford
Hélder Wander Sousa Azevedo Costa 42' -
Jordan Ayew 70' -
07/11 18:30 Chelsea Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United Sheffield United
- 9' David McGoldrick
Tammy Abraham 23' -
Benjamin Chilwell 34' -
Thiago Silva 77' -
Timo Werner 80' -
07/11 21:00 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 1-0 Fulham Fulham
Tomáš Souček 90' -
08/11 13:00 West Bromwich West Bromwich 0-1 Tottenham Tottenham
- 88' Harry Kane
08/11 15:00 Leicester City Leicester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Jamie Vardy (pen) 15' -
08/11 17:30 Manchester City Manchester City 0-1 Liverpool FC Liverpool FC
Betfirst 2.10 4.25 3.00
- 13'
08/11 20:15 Arsenal Arsenal ...-... Aston Villa Aston Villa
Betfirst 1.74 4.15 5.25
 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 0-1 8 19 6 1 1 18-15 3 W V G W W
2. Leicester City Leicester City 8 18 6 0 2 18-9 9 V V W W W
3. Tottenham Tottenham 8 17 5 2 1 19-9 10 W G W W W
4. Southampton Southampton 8 16 5 1 2 16-12 4 W G W W W
5. Chelsea Chelsea 8 15 4 3 1 20-10 10 W G G W W
6. Everton Everton 8 13 4 1 3 16-14 2 W G V V V
7. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 8 13 4 1 3 12-12 0 V G W V W
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 8 13 4 1 3 8-9 -1 W W G W V
9. Aston Villa Aston Villa 6 12 4 0 2 15-9 6 W W W V V
10. Arsenal Arsenal 7 12 4 0 3 9-7 2 V W V V W
11. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 8 11 3 2 3 14-10 4 W G G V W
12. Newcastle United Newcastle United 8 11 3 2 3 10-13 -3 W V G W V
13. Manchester United Manchester United 7 10 3 1 3 12-14 -2 V W G V W
14. Leeds United Leeds United 8 10 3 1 4 14-17 -3 G V W V V
15. Manchester City Manchester City 0-1 7 9 2 3 2 8-9 -1 V G W G G
16. Brighton Brighton 8 6 1 3 4 11-14 -3 V G G V G
17. Fulham Fulham 8 4 1 1 6 7-15 -8 V G V W V
18. West Bromwich West Bromwich 8 3 0 3 5 6-17 -11 V G G V V
19. Sheffield United Sheffield United 8 2 0 2 6 4-13 -9 V G V G V
20. Burnley Burnley 7 2 0 2 5 3-12 -9 V G V V G

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Harry Kane

Meer nieuws

Moedig Oostende kapseist met tien in het slot, Club Brugge hijst zich naast Charleroi aan de leiding

Moedig Oostende kapseist met tien in het slot, Club Brugge hijst zich naast Charleroi aan de leiding

17:49
Volg alle ontwikkelingen in Gent-Anderlecht hier - Gent met noodverdediging Live

Volg alle ontwikkelingen in Gent-Anderlecht hier - Gent met noodverdediging

17:37
De andere kant van de medaille - gewezen talenten Standard en Anderlecht gegijzeld en/of werkloos: "Leef van uitkering" en "Denk aan stoppen"

De andere kant van de medaille - gewezen talenten Standard en Anderlecht gegijzeld en/of werkloos: "Leef van uitkering" en "Denk aan stoppen"

17:34
Romelu Lukaku invaller bij gelijkspel tussen Inter en Atalanta; net op tijd klaar voor de Nations League?

Romelu Lukaku invaller bij gelijkspel tussen Inter en Atalanta; net op tijd klaar voor de Nations League?

17:15
Jamie Vardy scoort (en mist) strafschop in paars-wit onderonsje; Leicester koploper

Jamie Vardy scoort (en mist) strafschop in paars-wit onderonsje; Leicester koploper

17:05
Sprokkels 08/11: Liverpool FC - Manchester City - Villarreal - Getafe - Lille OSC - Stade Brestois - FC Twente

Sprokkels 08/11: Liverpool FC - Manchester City - Villarreal - Getafe - Lille OSC - Stade Brestois - FC Twente

16:32
Dominantie, maar geen volle buit voor Antwerp: "Met alle respect voor Standard: ik zag maar een ploeg op het veld"

Dominantie, maar geen volle buit voor Antwerp: "Met alle respect voor Standard: ik zag maar een ploeg op het veld"

16:46
5
Gaat Beerschot geweer van schouder veranderen na spektakelstuk? "Het heeft ons al veel goals, spektakel en punten opgeleverd, dus ..." en "Play-off 1 is geen doel"

Gaat Beerschot geweer van schouder veranderen na spektakelstuk? "Het heeft ons al veel goals, spektakel en punten opgeleverd, dus ..." en "Play-off 1 is geen doel"

16:12
5
Vitesse hijst zich mee aan de leiding van de Eredivisie, Club-huurling scoort voor derde week op rij

Vitesse hijst zich mee aan de leiding van de Eredivisie, Club-huurling scoort voor derde week op rij

16:25
Antwerp vergeet dominantie om te zetten in zege, Lestienne bezorgt Rouches gevleid punt

Antwerp vergeet dominantie om te zetten in zege, Lestienne bezorgt Rouches gevleid punt

15:25
Nog meer coronazorgen voor AA Gent? 'Owusu en Plastun in zelfisolatie'

Nog meer coronazorgen voor AA Gent? 'Owusu en Plastun in zelfisolatie'

15:55
3
Waanzin: amper zeven kernspelers ter beschikking, maar La Liga-club krijgt geen uitstel

Waanzin: amper zeven kernspelers ter beschikking, maar La Liga-club krijgt geen uitstel

15:39
Mag het wat meer zijn? Amper vier Belgen aan de aftrap in Limburgse derby Opinie

Mag het wat meer zijn? Amper vier Belgen aan de aftrap in Limburgse derby

14:55
5
Emilio Ferrera enorm ontgoocheld: "Kunnen dat niet meer wegsteken"

Emilio Ferrera enorm ontgoocheld: "Kunnen dat niet meer wegsteken"

15:25
Steve De Ridder (STVV) hekelt ref omwille van 'hautain gedrag': "Dit maakt verbinding tussen speler en ref alleen maar kleiner"

Steve De Ridder (STVV) hekelt ref omwille van 'hautain gedrag': "Dit maakt verbinding tussen speler en ref alleen maar kleiner"

13:26
13
📷 John Van den Brom maakt kennis met zijn spelersgroep: "Al heel wat verwezenlijkt in het voetbal"

📷 John Van den Brom maakt kennis met zijn spelersgroep: "Al heel wat verwezenlijkt in het voetbal"

14:08
Lazio redt diep in blessuretijd punt tegen Juventus, Ronaldo valt geblesseerd uit

Lazio redt diep in blessuretijd punt tegen Juventus, Ronaldo valt geblesseerd uit

14:36
1
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 08/11: da Silva - Skriniar - Ramos - Thuram - Vranješ

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 08/11: da Silva - Skriniar - Ramos - Thuram - Vranješ

13:48
🎥 Ajax omzeilt lastige klip en komt (voorlopig) alleen op kop in de Eredivisie

🎥 Ajax omzeilt lastige klip en komt (voorlopig) alleen op kop in de Eredivisie

14:20
Is het deze winter opnieuw zover? 'Antwerp zat dichter dan Club Brugge bij spectaculaire terugkeer'

Is het deze winter opnieuw zover? 'Antwerp zat dichter dan Club Brugge bij spectaculaire terugkeer'

13:48
3
Nicky Hayen heeft over één ding spijt

Nicky Hayen heeft over één ding spijt

13:06
6
🎥 Breuk Thorup - Genk in 'Ultratop 10 pijnlijkste breuken', maar wel nog onder Dawson & Joey, Evenepoel, ... "Hij had wat beter kunnen remmen"

🎥 Breuk Thorup - Genk in 'Ultratop 10 pijnlijkste breuken', maar wel nog onder Dawson & Joey, Evenepoel, ... "Hij had wat beter kunnen remmen"

12:45
Buffalo mengt zich in debat Lamkel Zé: "Antwerp zou wel eens de grote verliezer kunnen worden"

Buffalo mengt zich in debat Lamkel Zé: "Antwerp zou wel eens de grote verliezer kunnen worden"

12:24
4
CIJFER VAN DE WEEK: 0,91 - Club Brugge heeft dringend werk aan de winkel achterin, maar Imke Courtois is duidelijk: "Zij zitten in zwaardere dip"

CIJFER VAN DE WEEK: 0,91 - Club Brugge heeft dringend werk aan de winkel achterin, maar Imke Courtois is duidelijk: "Zij zitten in zwaardere dip"

12:03
4
Courtois duidelijk na Europese 0 op 12 voor Antwerp, Gent, Standard en Club: "Zorgelijk" en "Dat wreekt zich"

Courtois duidelijk na Europese 0 op 12 voor Antwerp, Gent, Standard en Club: "Zorgelijk" en "Dat wreekt zich"

11:21
7
Oostende wil Club ambeteren in West-Vlaamse derby: "Wij zijn Dortmund niet"

Oostende wil Club ambeteren in West-Vlaamse derby: "Wij zijn Dortmund niet"

11:00
'Als het misloopt tegen Anderlecht misschien een shockeffect (Vanhaezebrouck?) bij Gent'

'Als het misloopt tegen Anderlecht misschien een shockeffect (Vanhaezebrouck?) bij Gent'

11:42
1
"Virus groter dan covidpandemie binnen Gent", maar "Sneller opgelost dan bij Anderlecht want financieel krachtiger"

"Virus groter dan covidpandemie binnen Gent", maar "Sneller opgelost dan bij Anderlecht want financieel krachtiger"

10:21
18
Anderlecht gaat in Gent op zoek naar eerste reeks van drie overwinningen

Anderlecht gaat in Gent op zoek naar eerste reeks van drie overwinningen

11:00
Matchwinnaar Theo Bongonda sneert naar Jess Thorup na derbyzege: "Als hij de ballen had gehad..."

Matchwinnaar Theo Bongonda sneert naar Jess Thorup na derbyzege: "Als hij de ballen had gehad..."

09:37
7
Losada wisselde al na half uur, invaller scoort twee keer - coach en speler leggen het achteraf uit

Losada wisselde al na half uur, invaller scoort twee keer - coach en speler leggen het achteraf uit

09:13
5
Antwerp en Standard azen op revanche na Europese nederlaag

Antwerp en Standard azen op revanche na Europese nederlaag

10:00
🎥 Deze twee pareltjes maakten voor Racing Genk het verschil tegen STVV

🎥 Deze twee pareltjes maakten voor Racing Genk het verschil tegen STVV

08:49
1
Waar blijft de progressie van Emmanuel Dennis? "Hij is niet zo goed met de glorie omgegaan"

Waar blijft de progressie van Emmanuel Dennis? "Hij is niet zo goed met de glorie omgegaan"

08:25
15
Waanzinnig! Holzhauser heeft voet in 51 procent van totale productie van Beerschot

Waanzinnig! Holzhauser heeft voet in 51 procent van totale productie van Beerschot

08:00
22
Geniale Theo Bongonda bezorgt Racing Genk met juweeltje zege in Limburgse derby

Geniale Theo Bongonda bezorgt Racing Genk met juweeltje zege in Limburgse derby

22:41

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Premier League

 Speeldag 8 Betfirst
Brighton Brighton 0-0 Burnley Burnley
Southampton Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United Newcastle United
Everton Everton 1-3 Manchester United Manchester United
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United Leeds United
Chelsea Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United Sheffield United
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 1-0 Fulham Fulham
West Bromwich West Bromwich 0-1 Tottenham Tottenham
Leicester City Leicester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Manchester City Manchester City 0-1 Liverpool FC Liverpool FC
2.10 4.25 3.00
Arsenal Arsenal 20:15 Aston Villa Aston Villa
1.74 4.15 5.25

Nieuwste reacties

BAN NOK SOI BAN NOK SOI over KV Oostende - Club Brugge: 1-2 Big Joe Big Joe over KAA Gent - Anderlecht: - SmurF SmurF over Politiek - constructief en respectvol discussie-forum BrechtB BrechtB over Manchester City - Liverpool FC: 0-1 Striker13 Striker13 over De 5-5 viel op wel érg knullige wijze, Losada neemt het op voor zijn spelers: "Daar geef ik een applaus voor" Soloria Soloria over Dominantie, maar geen volle buit voor Antwerp: "Met alle respect voor Standard: ik zag maar een ploeg op het veld" Jerke Jerke over Nog meer coronazorgen voor AA Gent? 'Owusu en Plastun in zelfisolatie' Genkie91 Genkie91 over Mag het wat meer zijn? Amper vier Belgen aan de aftrap in Limburgse derby De Groene Ridder. De Groene Ridder. over Union SG - SK Deinze: 3-0 Flanel Flanel over Gary Lineker reageert nadat VAR aanvaller doelpunt ontneemt: "Absurd" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved