Enfant terrible vindt aanpak Gareth Southgate maar niets: "Hou hem zo ver mogelijk weg van de spelers"

Dennis Rosiers
| 0 reacties
Enfant terrible vindt aanpak Gareth Southgate maar niets: "Hou hem zo ver mogelijk weg van de spelers"

Met een vierde plaats op het WK in 2018 mag Engeland zich weer tot de Europese top rekenen. Het aandeel van bondscoach Gareth Southgate daarin valt niet te onderschatten. Toch kwam er zondag, na een niet eens slechte prestatie tegen België, kritiek uit onverwachte hoek.

België België
2-0
Engeland Engeland
Herbeleef Verslag

Niemand minder dan Mido, of Ahmed Hossam, spuwde op Twitter zijn gal. De ex-speler van onder meer AA Gent en Tottenham speelde bij Middlesbrough onder (beginnend) manager Gareth Southgate. 

Dat het enfant terrible niet echt positief terugdenkt aan die periode, maken onderstaande tweets duidelijk. 

Mido's advies voor de FA is duidelijk: Hou Southgate zo ver mogelijk weg van de spelers. En ook over een opvolger heeft de Egypternaar al nagedacht: José Mourinho is de geknipte man.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Nations League A
Nations League A Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Groepen Statistieken Transfers
Ahmed Hossam Mido

Meer nieuws

Lukaku en zijn balaanname, laat de kritiek erop maar verstommen: "Hij is daar enorm in geëvolueerd"

Lukaku en zijn balaanname, laat de kritiek erop maar verstommen: "Hij is daar enorm in geëvolueerd"

17:24
Peter Vandenbempt: "Die Final Four weggooien, zoals twee jaar geleden, dat gaat niet gebeuren

Peter Vandenbempt: "Die Final Four weggooien, zoals twee jaar geleden, dat gaat niet gebeuren

13:44
14
Vertonghen ziet het ook: "We weten dat hij de chouchou van de coach is"

Vertonghen ziet het ook: "We weten dat hij de chouchou van de coach is"

10:50
4
🎥 Heerlijke pass van Kevin De Bruyne gaat de wereld rond

🎥 Heerlijke pass van Kevin De Bruyne gaat de wereld rond

11:28
12
Probleem voor Real Madrid? 'PSG wil Ramos met duizelingwekkend loon naar Parijs lokken'

Probleem voor Real Madrid? 'PSG wil Ramos met duizelingwekkend loon naar Parijs lokken'

17:39
Wie om Meunier en Witsel te vervangen? Eén echte optie voor op rechts, verschillende om metronoom zijn plaats in te nemen

Wie om Meunier en Witsel te vervangen? Eén echte optie voor op rechts, verschillende om metronoom zijn plaats in te nemen

14:04
3
Staat Adnan Januzaj voor een opvallende terugkeer naar de Premier League? Twee Engelse clubs tonen interesse

Staat Adnan Januzaj voor een opvallende terugkeer naar de Premier League? Twee Engelse clubs tonen interesse

11:09
2
Het doelpunt, de knuffel én de lach: dit ging Dries Mertens na zijn doelpunt zeggen aan Roberto Martinez

Het doelpunt, de knuffel én de lach: dit ging Dries Mertens na zijn doelpunt zeggen aan Roberto Martinez

09:18
1
Mertens met een schitterende vrije trap in 'zijn' Leuven: "Ik heb goed naar Luc Nilis geluisterd"

Mertens met een schitterende vrije trap in 'zijn' Leuven: "Ik heb goed naar Luc Nilis geluisterd"

22:58
Duivels blijven positief omwille van sterk blok: "Maar het is raar voor ons om zo af te zien"

Duivels blijven positief omwille van sterk blok: "Maar het is raar voor ons om zo af te zien"

10:12
Volgend seizoen opnieuw een Brusselse derby? Union beukt op de deur van 1A

Volgend seizoen opnieuw een Brusselse derby? Union beukt op de deur van 1A

17:02
1
Tien dagen verplichte quarantaine voor Noren: geen Simen Juklerod tegen KV Oostende?

Tien dagen verplichte quarantaine voor Noren: geen Simen Juklerod tegen KV Oostende?

17:10
Liverpool zit met de handen in het haar: kapitein valt geblesseerd uit in de wedstrijd tegen de Rode Duivels

Liverpool zit met de handen in het haar: kapitein valt geblesseerd uit in de wedstrijd tegen de Rode Duivels

12:01
Sprokkels 15/11: Moeskroen - Guardiola i Sala - San Marino - Gibraltar - Botaka - Grealish - Dennis - Teixeira

Sprokkels 15/11: Moeskroen - Guardiola i Sala - San Marino - Gibraltar - Botaka - Grealish - Dennis - Teixeira

16:51
🎥 Percy Tau andermaal beslissend voor Zuid-Afrika, knappe vrije trap van Musona

🎥 Percy Tau andermaal beslissend voor Zuid-Afrika, knappe vrije trap van Musona

16:40
Waasland-Beveren tankt vertrouwen in ruime oefenzege tegen RWDM

Waasland-Beveren tankt vertrouwen in ruime oefenzege tegen RWDM

16:21
"Dries zijn eerste job is eigenlijk kapper, wist je dat niet?"

"Dries zijn eerste job is eigenlijk kapper, wist je dat niet?"

06:17
🎥 Schandalige overtreding van Carlos Tevez na 3 (!) seconden levert geen rode kaart op

🎥 Schandalige overtreding van Carlos Tevez na 3 (!) seconden levert geen rode kaart op

15:43
1
Alderweireld vat het goed samen: "We hebben afgezien, maar dat moeten we ook kunnen"

Alderweireld vat het goed samen: "We hebben afgezien, maar dat moeten we ook kunnen"

23:22
🎥 Velen proberen het, weinigen slagen erin: Beerschot-speler Vorogovsky getuige van wereldgoal

🎥 Velen proberen het, weinigen slagen erin: Beerschot-speler Vorogovsky getuige van wereldgoal

15:24
Drie nieuwe besmettingen bij Oekraïne: slecht nieuws voor Club Brugge en KV Kortrijk

Drie nieuwe besmettingen bij Oekraïne: slecht nieuws voor Club Brugge en KV Kortrijk

14:59
4
Ramp vermeden? Pro League reageert opgelucht: "Dit is de hoeksteen van ons profvoetbal"

Ramp vermeden? Pro League reageert opgelucht: "Dit is de hoeksteen van ons profvoetbal"

14:23
3
Lierse K. is topschutter weken kwijt na drieste ingreep Nicolas Rommens

Lierse K. is topschutter weken kwijt na drieste ingreep Nicolas Rommens

14:41
2
Duivels schenken Martinez topzege in zijn 50ste interland, zelfs op energiebesparend niveau

Duivels schenken Martinez topzege in zijn 50ste interland, zelfs op energiebesparend niveau

22:39
Roberto Martinez moet puzzelen: België mist belangrijk duo voor beslissende wedstrijd tegen Denemarken

Roberto Martinez moet puzzelen: België mist belangrijk duo voor beslissende wedstrijd tegen Denemarken

07:17
9
Coaches houden hun hart vast in moeilijke tijden: "Vorige twee keer kreeg ik positieve gevallen terug ..."

Coaches houden hun hart vast in moeilijke tijden: "Vorige twee keer kreeg ik positieve gevallen terug ..."

13:23
1
Niet alleen Roberto Martinez, maar ook de Belgische voetbalbond wil de Nations League winnen (en dit bedrag op de bankrekening bijschrijven)

Niet alleen Roberto Martinez, maar ook de Belgische voetbalbond wil de Nations League winnen (en dit bedrag op de bankrekening bijschrijven)

08:24
Argentijns recordinternationaal hangt schoenen aan de haak

Argentijns recordinternationaal hangt schoenen aan de haak

13:02
Martinez laat Rode Duivel naar huis vertrekken om extra rust te nemen

Martinez laat Rode Duivel naar huis vertrekken om extra rust te nemen

09:41
Oud-voorzitter PSV overleden op 84-jarige leeftijd

Oud-voorzitter PSV overleden op 84-jarige leeftijd

12:42
1
Tabula rasa in Noorse selectie: goed nieuws voor Buffalo en Genkies

Tabula rasa in Noorse selectie: goed nieuws voor Buffalo en Genkies

12:20
Aster Vranckx wordt opgeroepen voor belangrijke wedstrijd van de Belgische beloften tegen Bosnië en Herzegovina

Aster Vranckx wordt opgeroepen voor belangrijke wedstrijd van de Belgische beloften tegen Bosnië en Herzegovina

11:40
6
Slecht nieuws voor FC Barcelona: middenvelder is geblesseerd uitgevallen bij Spanje

Slecht nieuws voor FC Barcelona: middenvelder is geblesseerd uitgevallen bij Spanje

09:55
Martinez blijft volhouden: "Hazard was niet beschikbaar, maar dat kan veranderen voor Denemarken"

Martinez blijft volhouden: "Hazard was niet beschikbaar, maar dat kan veranderen voor Denemarken"

07:31
Nieuwkomer van Manchester United blijft met problemen kampen: hij zou opnieuw besmet zijn met het coronavirus

Nieuwkomer van Manchester United blijft met problemen kampen: hij zou opnieuw besmet zijn met het coronavirus

10:31
Dit is het bedrag dat Chadli op de bankrekening van de Immobilière du Standard heeft gestort

Dit is het bedrag dat Chadli op de bankrekening van de Immobilière du Standard heeft gestort

07:45
7

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 13 Betfirst
Standard Standard 21/11 Eupen Eupen
1.67 4.25 5.50
KV Oostende KV Oostende 21/11 Antwerp Antwerp
3.15 3.75 2.30
Waasland-Beveren Waasland-Beveren 21/11 Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge
2.90 4.15 2.30
Club Brugge Club Brugge 21/11 KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk
1.31 6.25 10.25
Beerschot Beerschot 22/11 Anderlecht Anderlecht
2.90 4.05 2.35
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 22/11 KV Mechelen KV Mechelen
2.90 3.90 2.40
Charleroi Charleroi 22/11 KAA Gent KAA Gent
2.20 3.45 3.65
KRC Genk KRC Genk 22/11 Moeskroen Moeskroen
1.43 5.25 7.75
OH Leuven OH Leuven 23/11 STVV STVV
2.05 3.80 3.80

Nieuwste reacties

Caesar de triumvir-fan Caesar de triumvir-fan over Politiek - constructief en respectvol discussie-forum GNR GNR over Peter Vandenbempt: "Die Final Four weggooien, zoals twee jaar geleden, dat gaat niet gebeuren man man man man man man over Dreigt de financiële ineenstorting in de Serie A: boekhouding van Italiaanse clubs kleurt niet rood, maar bloedrood GNR GNR over 🎥 Schandalige overtreding van Carlos Tevez na 3 (!) seconden levert geen rode kaart op Kari Kari over Volgend seizoen opnieuw een Brusselse derby? Union beukt op de deur van 1A midfield midfield over Club Brugge neemt na minder dan anderhalf jaar al afscheid van operationeel directeur Aux Armes Aux Armes over Wie om Meunier en Witsel te vervangen? Eén echte optie voor op rechts, verschillende om metronoom zijn plaats in te nemen Pär21 Pär21 over Op naar hervormingen én een volwaardige tweede klasse? Topclubs en amateurclubs vinden elkaar en willen nieuw format voor 1B Pegel Pegel over 🎥 Heerlijke pass van Kevin De Bruyne gaat de wereld rond palone palone over Lierse K. is topschutter weken kwijt na drieste ingreep Nicolas Rommens Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved