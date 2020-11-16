Enfant terrible vindt aanpak Gareth Southgate maar niets: "Hou hem zo ver mogelijk weg van de spelers"

Met een vierde plaats op het WK in 2018 mag Engeland zich weer tot de Europese top rekenen. Het aandeel van bondscoach Gareth Southgate daarin valt niet te onderschatten. Toch kwam er zondag, na een niet eens slechte prestatie tegen België, kritiek uit onverwachte hoek.

Niemand minder dan Mido, of Ahmed Hossam, spuwde op Twitter zijn gal. De ex-speler van onder meer AA Gent en Tottenham speelde bij Middlesbrough onder (beginnend) manager Gareth Southgate.

Dat het enfant terrible niet echt positief terugdenkt aan die periode, maken onderstaande tweets duidelijk.

Mido's advies voor de FA is duidelijk: Hou Southgate zo ver mogelijk weg van de spelers. En ook over een opvolger heeft de Egypternaar al nagedacht: José Mourinho is de geknipte man.

My advice to the FA go and get #Mourinho as your head coach and appoint Southgate as the FA chairman they r both perfect for the job.. get Southgate away from the players..as far as you can!! #engbel — Mido (@midoahm) November 16, 2020

I remember him at #boro he was scared to death when we were fighting relegation true it was his first job but these things never change!! If you r scared from losing a football match you will always be scared from losing a football match!! And players can always feel it!! — Mido (@midoahm) November 16, 2020

#England got some top talents in their side they need a manager with strong character someone who can get them to enjoy themselves and play with no fear..I’m sorry but Southgate is not the man to do that!! — Mido (@midoahm) November 16, 2020