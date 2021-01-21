Cristiano Ronaldo all-time topschutter? Niet volgens de Tsjechische voetbalbond
Seppe Frans
| 0 reacties

De Tsjechische voetbalbond beweert dat Cristiano Ronaldo niet de all-time topschutter is

Cristiano Ronaldo all-time topschutter? Niet volgens de Tsjechische voetbalbond
Foto: © photonews

Cristiano Ronaldo scoorde tegen Napoli zijn 760ste doelpunt uit zijn carrière. Hij is nu de nieuwe all-time topschutter, al steekt de Tsjechische voetbalbond daar een stokje voor.

Cristiano Ronaldo scoorde in de Italiaanse Supercup zijn 760ste doelpunt uit zijn carrière. Dankzij deze nieuwe treffer springt de Portugees in het all-time topschutterslijstje over de Tsjechische spits Jozef Bican, die 759 keer de weg naar het doel vond. Of toch niet? 

Jozef Bican was tussen 1930-1955 actief als voetballer. Er ontstaat nu ook discussie over het aantal gemaakte doelpunten van de Tsjechische spits. De Tsjechische voetbalbond beweert dat Josef Bican 821 officiële doelpunten heeft gemaakt, een getal dat dus ver afwijkt van het oorsprongkelijke 759. Ze zijn overtuigd dat Cristiano Ronaldo nog 62 doelpunten moet maken om het record van hun spits te verbreken. 

