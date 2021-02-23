Lukaku doet een Q&A en komt met enkele opmerkelijke onthullingen: wie is volgens hem de beste van de wereld en hoeveel kilo kan hij nu bench pressen?

Romelu Lukaku heeft een ontspannen avondje NBA2K spelen gepland vanavond. Maar voor hij daar aan begon wou hij op Twitter toch nog wat vragen van fans beantwoorden.

Op de vraag wie hij de beste speler ter wereld vindt momenteel kwam alvast niet het standaard antwoord van Messi of Ronaldo. Nee, de spits van Bayern München, Robert Lewandowski, staat volgens hem momenteel aan de top van de voedselpiramide.

En hij kwam ook even terug op wat hij allemaal riep nadat hij de 0-3 maakte tegen AC Milan: "Ik riep heel wat shit uit. De adrenaline waarschijnlijk", schreef hij met een verontschuldigend gezichtje.

Man i talked a lot of shit adrenaline i guess 🤭😅 https://t.co/LPCHctox6N — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

En hoeveel kilo denkt u dat Lukaku de lucht zou kunnen insteken? Dat weet hij zelf eigenlijk niet, maar... "Ik heb al 12 jaar geen bench press meer gedaan. Maar toen ik 15 was, duwde ik 100 kilo."

I haven’t benched pressed in 12years! I was 15 when i did it was a 100KG https://t.co/xNd7GbcI04 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Nothing but love. They gave me an opportunity to come to the @premierleague as a kid. You can’t have everything in life and i’m cool with that. I’m glad that experience got me to where i am today https://t.co/yzIpsKzfiF — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021