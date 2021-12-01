🎥 Mertens on fire! Rode Duivel scoort opnieuw voor Napoli maar ziet ploeg dan zege uit handen geven

🎥 Mertens on fire! Rode Duivel scoort opnieuw voor Napoli
Na enkele lastige weken lijkt Dries Mertens weer helemaal onder stoom te komen bij Napoli.
Mertens was dit seizoen geen certitude in de basis bij Napoli. Na een schouderblessure aan het begin van het seizoen moest hij het doen met invalbeurten. De afgelopen weken bedankt hij trainer Spalletti echter voor het vertrouwen.
Afgelopen weekend scoorde Mertens nog twee pareltjes in de Serie A tegen Lazio en ook woensdagavond was hij goed bij schot. Op bezoek bij Sassuolo trapte Mertens de 0-2 in doel. Bovendien zette Mertens met Zielinski mee de avond op, prachtig gedaan!
Est-ce que Mertens veut récupérer sa place de titulaire ? Je pense bien que oui 😏— Belgian Red Devils - Diables Rouges 🇧🇪 (@BelgianPlayers) December 1, 2021
Dries vient de marquer son 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ but avec le Napoli
Legend 👑pic.twitter.com/MwewnWPJPr
Jammer genoeg stortte Napoli daarna volledig in en gaf het de zege nog uit handen. Sassuolo ging nog op en over Napoli maar zag de 3-2 afgekeurd worden.
|Speeldag 15
|30/11 18:30
|Atalanta
|4-0
|Venezia
|Mario Pasalic 7'
|-
|Mario Pasalic 12'
|-
|Teun Koopmeiners 57'
|-
|Mario Pasalic 67'
|-
|30/11 18:35
|Fiorentina
|3-1
|Sampdoria
|-
|15' Manolo Gabbiadini
|José Maria Callejon 23'
|-
|Dušan Vlahović 32'
|-
|Riccardo Sottil 45'
|-
|30/11 20:45
|Salernitana
|0-2
|Juventus
|-
|21' Paulo Dybala
|-
|70' Alvaro Morata
|30/11 20:50
|Hellas Verona
|0-0
|Cagliari
|01/12 18:30
|Inter Milaan
|2-0
|Spezia
|Roberto Gagliardini 36'
|-
|Lautaro Javier Martínez (pen) 58'
|-
|01/12 18:30
|Bologna
|1-0
|AS Roma
|Mattias Svanberg 35'
|-
|01/12 20:45
|Genoa
|0-3
|AC Milan
|-
|10' Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|-
|45+2' Junior Messias
|-
|61' Junior Messias
|01/12 20:45
|Sassuolo
|2-2
|Napoli
|Gregoire Defrel '
|-
|-
|51' Fabián Ruiz Peña
|-
|60' Dries Mertens
|Gianluca Scamacca 72'
|-
|Gianmarco Ferrari 89'
|-
|02/12 18:30
|Torino
|...-...
|Empoli
|1.76
|3.95
|4.85
|02/12 20:45
|Lazio
|...-...
|Udinese
|1.66
|4.15
|5.50
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Napoli
|15
|36
|11
|3
|1
|32-9
|23
|W G V W G
|2.
|AC Milan
|15
|35
|11
|2
|2
|33-18
|15
|W G V V W
|3.
|Inter Milaan
|15
|34
|10
|4
|1
|36-15
|21
|W G W W W
|4.
|Atalanta
|15
|31
|9
|4
|2
|32-17
|15
|G W W W W
|5.
|AS Roma
|15
|25
|8
|1
|6
|24-16
|8
|V V W W V
|6.
|Fiorentina
|15
|24
|8
|0
|7
|24-20
|4
|W V W V W
|7.
|Juventus
|15
|24
|7
|3
|5
|20-16
|4
|V W W V W
|8.
|Bologna
|15
|24
|7
|3
|5
|21-24
|-3
|W W V W W
|9.
|Lazio
|14
|21
|6
|3
|5
|25-25
|0
|W G W V V
|10.
|Hellas Verona
|15
|20
|5
|5
|5
|28-25
|3
|W G W V G
|11.
|Empoli
|14
|19
|6
|1
|7
|21-26
|-5
|V W G V W
|12.
|Sassuolo
|15
|19
|5
|4
|6
|24-23
|1
|V V G W G
|13.
|Torino
|14
|17
|5
|2
|7
|17-14
|3
|V W V W V
|14.
|Sampdoria
|15
|15
|4
|3
|8
|21-29
|-8
|V V W W V
|15.
|Venezia
|15
|15
|4
|3
|8
|12-25
|-13
|G W W V V
|16.
|Udinese
|14
|15
|3
|6
|5
|16-20
|-4
|G V W V G
|17.
|Spezia
|15
|11
|3
|2
|10
|15-34
|-19
|V W V V V
|18.
|Genoa
|15
|10
|1
|7
|7
|17-29
|-12
|G G V G V
|19.
|Cagliari
|15
|9
|1
|6
|8
|16-29
|-13
|V V G G G
|20.
|Salernitana
|15
|8
|2
|2
|11
|11-31
|-20
|V V V G V