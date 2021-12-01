🎥 Mertens on fire! Rode Duivel scoort opnieuw voor Napoli maar ziet ploeg dan zege uit handen geven

Na enkele lastige weken lijkt Dries Mertens weer helemaal onder stoom te komen bij Napoli.

Mertens was dit seizoen geen certitude in de basis bij Napoli. Na een schouderblessure aan het begin van het seizoen moest hij het doen met invalbeurten. De afgelopen weken bedankt hij trainer Spalletti echter voor het vertrouwen.

Afgelopen weekend scoorde Mertens nog twee pareltjes in de Serie A tegen Lazio en ook woensdagavond was hij goed bij schot. Op bezoek bij Sassuolo trapte Mertens de 0-2 in doel. Bovendien zette Mertens met Zielinski mee de avond op, prachtig gedaan!

Est-ce que Mertens veut récupérer sa place de titulaire ? Je pense bien que oui 😏



Dries vient de marquer son 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ but avec le Napoli



Dries vient de marquer son 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ but avec le Napoli

Legend 👑

Jammer genoeg stortte Napoli daarna volledig in en gaf het de zege nog uit handen. Sassuolo ging nog op en over Napoli maar zag de 3-2 afgekeurd worden.