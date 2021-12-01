🎥 Mertens on fire! Rode Duivel scoort opnieuw voor Napoli maar ziet ploeg dan zege uit handen geven
🎥 Mertens on fire! Rode Duivel scoort opnieuw voor Napoli maar ziet ploeg dan zege uit handen geven

Na enkele lastige weken lijkt Dries Mertens weer helemaal onder stoom te komen bij Napoli.

Sassuolo Sassuolo
2-2
Napoli Napoli
Mertens was dit seizoen geen certitude in de basis bij Napoli. Na een schouderblessure aan het begin van het seizoen moest hij het doen met invalbeurten. De afgelopen weken bedankt hij trainer Spalletti echter voor het vertrouwen.

Afgelopen weekend scoorde Mertens nog twee pareltjes in de Serie A tegen Lazio en ook woensdagavond was hij goed bij schot. Op bezoek bij Sassuolo trapte Mertens de 0-2 in doel. Bovendien zette Mertens met Zielinski mee de avond op, prachtig gedaan!

Jammer genoeg stortte Napoli daarna volledig in en gaf het de zege nog uit handen. Sassuolo ging nog op en over Napoli maar zag de 3-2 afgekeurd worden. 

 Speeldag 15
30/11 18:30 Atalanta Atalanta 4-0 Venezia Venezia
Mario Pasalic 7' -
Mario Pasalic 12' -
Teun Koopmeiners 57' -
Mario Pasalic 67' -
30/11 18:35 Fiorentina Fiorentina 3-1 Sampdoria Sampdoria
- 15' Manolo Gabbiadini
José Maria Callejon 23' -
Dušan Vlahović 32' -
Riccardo Sottil 45' -
30/11 20:45 Salernitana Salernitana 0-2 Juventus Juventus
- 21' Paulo Dybala
- 70' Alvaro Morata
30/11 20:50 Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 0-0 Cagliari Cagliari
01/12 18:30 Inter Milaan Inter Milaan 2-0 Spezia Spezia
Roberto Gagliardini 36' -
Lautaro Javier Martínez (pen) 58' -
01/12 18:30 Bologna Bologna 1-0 AS Roma AS Roma
Mattias Svanberg 35' -
01/12 20:45 Genoa Genoa 0-3 AC Milan AC Milan
- 10' Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- 45+2' Junior Messias
- 61' Junior Messias
01/12 20:45 Sassuolo Sassuolo 2-2 Napoli Napoli
Gregoire Defrel ' -
- 51' Fabián Ruiz Peña
- 60' Dries Mertens
Gianluca Scamacca 72' -
Gianmarco Ferrari 89' -
02/12 18:30 Torino Torino ...-... Empoli Empoli
1.76 3.95 4.85
02/12 20:45 Lazio Lazio ...-... Udinese Udinese
1.66 4.15 5.50

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Napoli Napoli 15 36 11 3 1 32-9 23 W G V W G
2. AC Milan AC Milan 15 35 11 2 2 33-18 15 W G V V W
3. Inter Milaan Inter Milaan 15 34 10 4 1 36-15 21 W G W W W
4. Atalanta Atalanta 15 31 9 4 2 32-17 15 G W W W W
5. AS Roma AS Roma 15 25 8 1 6 24-16 8 V V W W V
6. Fiorentina Fiorentina 15 24 8 0 7 24-20 4 W V W V W
7. Juventus Juventus 15 24 7 3 5 20-16 4 V W W V W
8. Bologna Bologna 15 24 7 3 5 21-24 -3 W W V W W
9. Lazio Lazio 14 21 6 3 5 25-25 0 W G W V V
10. Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 15 20 5 5 5 28-25 3 W G W V G
11. Empoli Empoli 14 19 6 1 7 21-26 -5 V W G V W
12. Sassuolo Sassuolo 15 19 5 4 6 24-23 1 V V G W G
13. Torino Torino 14 17 5 2 7 17-14 3 V W V W V
14. Sampdoria Sampdoria 15 15 4 3 8 21-29 -8 V V W W V
15. Venezia Venezia 15 15 4 3 8 12-25 -13 G W W V V
16. Udinese Udinese 14 15 3 6 5 16-20 -4 G V W V G
17. Spezia Spezia 15 11 3 2 10 15-34 -19 V W V V V
18. Genoa Genoa 15 10 1 7 7 17-29 -12 G G V G V
19. Cagliari Cagliari 15 9 1 6 8 16-29 -13 V V G G G
20. Salernitana Salernitana 15 8 2 2 11 11-31 -20 V V V G V
