🎥 Feest in het stadion maar chaos in de metro: meerdere stations afgesloten
Het Lusail-stadion in Qatar lijkt vol te zitten maar in de loop van de namiddag werd de metro van Doha overspoeld met supporters.
Enkele metrostations werden letterlijk overspoeld met supporters. Naar verluidt zou ook niet iedereen een kaartje hebben voor de finale maar toch richting het Lusail stadion trekken om de sfeer van zo dichtbij mogelijk te ervaren. De officiële kanalen meldden dan ook dat elk metrostation in Doha momenteel dicht bevolkt is en langere wachttijden mogelijk zijn en dat sommige stations zelfs gesloten zouden zijn.
Metro en Doha. No se puede creer pic.twitter.com/3VJghZN0sB— Lucas Bertellotti (@LucasBerte) December 18, 2022
At the central Msheireb station in Doha, total chaos as vast numbers of fans try to get to Metro line to the Lusail Stadium for final. System overwhelmed #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/o3AZMKOjsQ— Ian Herbert (@ianherbs) December 18, 2022
Seriously concerning how overcrowded Doha is right now— Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) December 18, 2022
Metro stations have been completely shut down and the roads are gridlocked https://t.co/8zwCpYf97D
Thousands of people crammed into the metro station at Lusail stadium. No sign of any crowd control - gets better when outside. Lots of people here presumably without tickets. #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #arg #fra pic.twitter.com/gkLAWogg10— Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) December 18, 2022
