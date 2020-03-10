Maar één Belg aan de aftrap in de Champions League vanavond

Tottenham komt door een resem blessures in het offensieve compartiment gehandicapt aan de aftrap. Jan Vertonghen begint op de bank, Toby Alderweireld start wél.

Bij Atalanta begint Timothy Castagne opnieuw op de bank.

The 11 Bulls who will be looking to take down the Spurs 🤞



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLSPURS pic.twitter.com/52DNJawepw