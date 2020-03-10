Maar één Belg aan de aftrap in de Champions League vanavond

Toby Alderweireld staat vanavond als enige Belg aan de aftrap in de Champions League
Foto: © photonews
Om 21u worden twee wedstrijden in de 1/8e finale van de Champions League op gang getrapt. Tottenham moet een 0-1 nederlaag uit de heenwedstrijd ophalen op het veld van RB Leipzig, Valencia moet voor een leeg stadion een 4-1 ophalen tegen Atalanta.
Tottenham komt door een resem blessures in het offensieve compartiment gehandicapt aan de aftrap. Jan Vertonghen begint op de bank, Toby Alderweireld start wél.
Bij Atalanta begint Timothy Castagne opnieuw op de bank.
The 11 Bulls who will be looking to take down the Spurs 🤞— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 10, 2020
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLSPURS pic.twitter.com/52DNJawepw
📋 Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Lucas, Dele— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 10, 2020
📱 @WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/UfczQQjeU1 #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/3OyX1RUy8i
🦇 XI INICIAL @valenciacf @ChampionsLeague #VCFAtalanta 🖤 #LÀnimaDeMestalla pic.twitter.com/8oIvYuU2tH— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) March 10, 2020
👊 I nostri 11!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 10, 2020
👇 Here's our Starting XI to face Valencia!
🚑 Per Pierluigi Gollini probabile lussazione del mignolo della mano sinistra.
Gollini suffered a little finger dislocation of his left hand.#VCFAtalanta #UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/sfWXQCgNyM
Lees ook...