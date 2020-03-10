Maar één Belg aan de aftrap in de Champions League vanavond
Johan Walckiers
Johan Walckiers
| 0 reacties

Toby Alderweireld staat vanavond als enige Belg aan de aftrap in de Champions League

Maar één Belg aan de aftrap in de Champions League vanavond
Foto: © photonews

Om 21u worden twee wedstrijden in de 1/8e finale van de Champions League op gang getrapt. Tottenham moet een 0-1 nederlaag uit de heenwedstrijd ophalen op het veld van RB Leipzig, Valencia moet voor een leeg stadion een 4-1 ophalen tegen Atalanta.

Tottenham komt door een resem blessures in het offensieve compartiment gehandicapt aan de aftrap. Jan Vertonghen begint op de bank, Toby Alderweireld start wél.

Bij Atalanta begint Timothy Castagne opnieuw op de bank.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Champions League
Champions League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Groepen Statistieken Transfers
Jan Vertonghen
Timothy Castagne

Meer nieuws

Champions League: zet Tottenham scheve situatie nog recht? En wat kan Valencia nog tegen Atalanta?

Champions League: zet Tottenham scheve situatie nog recht? En wat kan Valencia nog tegen Atalanta?

14:48
📷 🎥 Geen supporters welkom in het stadion? Dan verzamelen fans toch rond Mestalla?

📷 🎥 Geen supporters welkom in het stadion? Dan verzamelen fans toch rond Mestalla?

20:12
1
Marc Wilmots countert kritiek van Jordan Lukaku: "Heb er spijt van dat ik hem niet buitenzette nadat hij tien keer te laat kwam"

Marc Wilmots countert kritiek van Jordan Lukaku: "Heb er spijt van dat ik hem niet buitenzette nadat hij tien keer te laat kwam"

21:08
Treedt Jonathan David in de voetsporen van landgenoot? "Hij kan misschien een goed woordje doen voor mij"

Treedt Jonathan David in de voetsporen van landgenoot? "Hij kan misschien een goed woordje doen voor mij"

20:49
Sprokkels 10/03: Rits - Bordeaux - Saint-Etienne - Hagi - Valladolid - Athletic de Bilbao - Osasuna - Utrecht

Sprokkels 10/03: Rits - Bordeaux - Saint-Etienne - Hagi - Valladolid - Athletic de Bilbao - Osasuna - Utrecht

19:28
Ode aan Eupen, dat zijn vel duurt blijft verkopen (tot frustratie van andere ploegen) Analyse

Ode aan Eupen, dat zijn vel duurt blijft verkopen (tot frustratie van andere ploegen)

19:38
11
Is Manchester United herboren? Ploeg van Solskjaer kan sinds eind januari aardige statistieken voorleggen

Is Manchester United herboren? Ploeg van Solskjaer kan sinds eind januari aardige statistieken voorleggen

19:55
Five-a-side: wie zijn de vier favoriete spelers waar Bart Van Zundert ooit mee heeft samengespeeld?

Five-a-side: wie zijn de vier favoriete spelers waar Bart Van Zundert ooit mee heeft samengespeeld?

19:18
Zorgt coronavirus nu ook voor problemen in Champions League & Europa League: kans bestaat dat kwartfinales uitgesteld worden

Zorgt coronavirus nu ook voor problemen in Champions League & Europa League: kans bestaat dat kwartfinales uitgesteld worden

18:18
🎥 Stadionspeaker RC Lens laat lege tribunes door coronavirus niet aan zijn hart komen en zorgt voor hilarisch moment

🎥 Stadionspeaker RC Lens laat lege tribunes door coronavirus niet aan zijn hart komen en zorgt voor hilarisch moment

18:59
1
BREAKING: Pro League neemt duidelijk standpunt in over de wedstrijden op de slotspeeldag

BREAKING: Pro League neemt duidelijk standpunt in over de wedstrijden op de slotspeeldag

17:53
23
In het spoor van Vranckx? KV Mechelen verlengt contract van twee veelbelovende talenten

In het spoor van Vranckx? KV Mechelen verlengt contract van twee veelbelovende talenten

17:57
3
UPDATE: Geschillencommissie vordert erg zware straf voor Vanheusden, Rouches in beroep

UPDATE: Geschillencommissie vordert erg zware straf voor Vanheusden, Rouches in beroep

17:30
56
Het eerherstel van Gregory Grisez bij Beerschot: flankspeler ontpopt zich tot belangrijke speler onder Losada

Het eerherstel van Gregory Grisez bij Beerschot: flankspeler ontpopt zich tot belangrijke speler onder Losada

16:54
3
🎥 Huurling Zulte Waregem ontpopt zich in Nederland tot doelpuntenmachine en scoort fabelachtige treffer

🎥 Huurling Zulte Waregem ontpopt zich in Nederland tot doelpuntenmachine en scoort fabelachtige treffer

17:15
Heeft Chelsea een nieuw toptalent in de rangen? Centrale middenvelder toont zijn klasse

Heeft Chelsea een nieuw toptalent in de rangen? Centrale middenvelder toont zijn klasse

16:33
5
Degradatiekoorts bereikt climax: Waasland Beveren viseert de licentie van onder meer Anderlecht en KV Oostende

Degradatiekoorts bereikt climax: Waasland Beveren viseert de licentie van onder meer Anderlecht en KV Oostende

15:09
207
Verheyen is onder de indruk van revelatie Club Brugge en de statistieken geven hem overschot van gelijk

Verheyen is onder de indruk van revelatie Club Brugge en de statistieken geven hem overschot van gelijk

16:12
22
Cercle-voorzitter Goemaere laat zich uit over de toekomst van Storck en het project met Monaco

Cercle-voorzitter Goemaere laat zich uit over de toekomst van Storck en het project met Monaco

15:49
8
Onduidelijkheid nog altijd troef bij Lokeren: ook personeelsvergadering is uitgesteld

Onduidelijkheid nog altijd troef bij Lokeren: ook personeelsvergadering is uitgesteld

15:31
16
Win een duoticket voor Zulte Waregem - Standard

Win een duoticket voor Zulte Waregem - Standard

14:34
1
KBVB stuurt Boucaut de wei in voor levensbelangrijk duel in de strijd om Play-Off 1

KBVB stuurt Boucaut de wei in voor levensbelangrijk duel in de strijd om Play-Off 1

14:27
23
Goots ziet duidelijke hiërarchie in flankaanvallers onder Bölöni: "Ik denk dat hij zich heeft ontpopt tot een basisspeler"

Goots ziet duidelijke hiërarchie in flankaanvallers onder Bölöni: "Ik denk dat hij zich heeft ontpopt tot een basisspeler"

14:09
1
📷 UPDATE: OHL treft (verblindende) maatregelen voor de komst van Beerschot: "Enkel in geval van conflictsituatie"

📷 UPDATE: OHL treft (verblindende) maatregelen voor de komst van Beerschot: "Enkel in geval van conflictsituatie"

13:06
53
Er is hoop voor het EK: Kompany is steeds minder 'de man van glas'

Er is hoop voor het EK: Kompany is steeds minder 'de man van glas'

13:50
3
Vandenbempt zou top zes-plaats voor Anderlecht verdiend vinden: "Hoeveel sleutelspelers hebben zij niet gemist?"

Vandenbempt zou top zes-plaats voor Anderlecht verdiend vinden: "Hoeveel sleutelspelers hebben zij niet gemist?"

11:26
265
Coronavirus slaat nu ook toe in La Liga en zorgt voor primeur in de Bundesliga

Coronavirus slaat nu ook toe in La Liga en zorgt voor primeur in de Bundesliga

13:31
5
"Ervaring, potentieel, kwaliteit...": De Camargo trekt vol vertrouwen naar allesbeslissend duel bij ex-club

"Ervaring, potentieel, kwaliteit...": De Camargo trekt vol vertrouwen naar allesbeslissend duel bij ex-club

12:33
2
François Kompany vindt eindelijk club ondanks zijn naam: "Er zijn er weer die denken dat ik dit verdien op basis van mijn familienaam"

François Kompany vindt eindelijk club ondanks zijn naam: "Er zijn er weer die denken dat ik dit verdien op basis van mijn familienaam"

12:52
1
OH Leuven doet oproep aan fans voor indrukwekkende erehaag: "We hebben jullie nodig"

OH Leuven doet oproep aan fans voor indrukwekkende erehaag: "We hebben jullie nodig"

12:06
15
De Camargo kijkt zondag ex-ploeg in de ogen voor top zes: "Zou hoogtepunt van mijn carrière zijn"

De Camargo kijkt zondag ex-ploeg in de ogen voor top zes: "Zou hoogtepunt van mijn carrière zijn"

11:45
3
Blijft jong talent van Manchester United dan toch gewoon bij Engelse topclub?

Blijft jong talent van Manchester United dan toch gewoon bij Engelse topclub?

11:18
1
Beerschot heeft aan een clean sheet tegen OHL genoeg voor promotie: "We gaan spelen om te winnen"

Beerschot heeft aan een clean sheet tegen OHL genoeg voor promotie: "We gaan spelen om te winnen"

10:41
5
Flinke streep door de rekening van Wolf: Genkse smaakmaker van afgelopen weken komt dit seizoen niet meer in actie

Flinke streep door de rekening van Wolf: Genkse smaakmaker van afgelopen weken komt dit seizoen niet meer in actie

11:00
10
KV Oostende zet heuse supportersactie op poten in Jan Breydel voor allesbepalend duel

KV Oostende zet heuse supportersactie op poten in Jan Breydel voor allesbepalend duel

10:21
1
KBVB zoekt naar oplossingen om Lukaku, Mertens en Castagne toch te kunnen laten spelen

KBVB zoekt naar oplossingen om Lukaku, Mertens en Castagne toch te kunnen laten spelen

09:58
5

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Jupiler Pro League

 Speeldag 29 Betfirst
Club Brugge Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge
Anderlecht Anderlecht 7-0 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
Standard Standard 0-0 Sint-Truiden Sint-Truiden
KAA Gent KAA Gent 1-4 Charleroi Charleroi
KV Kortrijk KV Kortrijk 0-1 Antwerp Antwerp
Moeskroen Moeskroen 1-0 Waasland-Beveren Waasland-Beveren
KV Oostende KV Oostende 2-4 KRC Genk KRC Genk
KV Mechelen KV Mechelen 1-1 Eupen Eupen

Nieuwste reacties

VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu over RB Leipzig - Tottenham: 1-0 Di Lardino Di Lardino over Onduidelijkheid nog altijd troef bij Lokeren: ook personeelsvergadering is uitgesteld ghn ghn over Win een duoticket voor Zulte Waregem - Standard Standard on tour Standard on tour over UPDATE: Geschillencommissie vordert erg zware straf voor Vanheusden, Rouches in beroep Deinge Deinge over Degradatiekoorts bereikt climax: Waasland Beveren viseert de licentie van onder meer Anderlecht en KV Oostende Luc Van Mechelen Luc Van Mechelen over Di Canio haalt uit naar Lukaku, maar... andere scherpschutters brengen het er niet veel beter vanaf IXL IXL over 'Hij verlengde net zijn contract, maar Club Brugge moet vrezen voor vertrek van sterkhouder' Luc Van Mechelen Luc Van Mechelen over Ode aan Eupen, dat zijn vel duurt blijft verkopen (tot frustratie van andere ploegen) palone palone over Cercle-voorzitter Goemaere laat zich uit over de toekomst van Storck en het project met Monaco Dostojevski Dostojevski over BREAKING: Pro League neemt duidelijk standpunt in over de wedstrijden op de slotspeeldag Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved