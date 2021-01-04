Geen Alex McCarthy bij Southampton tegen Liverpool, de doelman raakte besmet met corona
Southampton zonder doelman Alex McCarthy tegen Liverpool

Geen Alex McCarthy bij Southampton tegen Liverpool, de doelman raakte besmet met corona
Geen Alex McCarthy onder de lat tegen Liverpool. De Doelman van Southampton raakte besmet met het coronavirus en moet in quarantaine.

Ook de derde ronde van de FA Cup tegen Shrewsbury Town van zaterdag zal de 31-jarige doelman waarschijnlijk moeten missen. 

Vanavond zal het dus al zeker zonder McCarthy zijn. Southampton speelt om 21:00 thuis tegen leider in de Premier League Liverpool.

De club reageerde alvast via social media op het nieuws dat ze zonder hun nummer één tegen Liverpool moeten spelen:

Volg Southampton - Liverpool FC live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 21:00.

Alex McCarthy

