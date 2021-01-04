Geen Alex McCarthy bij Southampton tegen Liverpool, de doelman raakte besmet met corona

Ook de derde ronde van de FA Cup tegen Shrewsbury Town van zaterdag zal de 31-jarige doelman waarschijnlijk moeten missen.

Vanavond zal het dus al zeker zonder McCarthy zijn. Southampton speelt om 21:00 thuis tegen leider in de Premier League Liverpool.

De club reageerde alvast via social media op het nieuws dat ze zonder hun nummer één tegen Liverpool moeten spelen:

Ralph Hasenhüttl has confirmed @Alex_Macca23 will miss the #LFC game following a positive COVID-19 test.



McCarthy is currently self-isolating at home, in line with government guidelines and club protocols. pic.twitter.com/3RAwVuUtBs