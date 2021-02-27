De oudste professionele voetballer mag weer een kaarsje uitblazen en wordt... 54(!) jaar
Bart Vrancken
| 1 reacties

Kazuyoshi Miura is 54 jaar geworden en is de oudste professionele voetballer ter wereld

De oudste professionele voetballer mag weer een kaarsje uitblazen en wordt... 54(!) jaar
Foto: © photonews

Afgelopen vrijdag is Kazuyoshi Miura 54 jaar geworden. De Japanse aanvaller is al een hele tijd de oudste professionele voetballer ter wereld.

Vorige maand verlengde hij zijn contract nog voor een extra jaar. De 54-jarige speler komt uit voor Yokohama FC, een ploeg uit de J1-League in Japan.

Kazuyoshi Miura maakte in 1986 zijn debuut en speelde ondertussen voor tientalle verschillende clubs. De aanvaller was het meest aan de slag in Brazilië en Japan. 

Als we de vergelijking maken met de club Paris Saint-Germain... Kazuyoshi Miura is drie jaar ouder...

1 reacties
Kazuyoshi Miura

