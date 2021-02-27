De oudste professionele voetballer mag weer een kaarsje uitblazen en wordt... 54(!) jaar

Afgelopen vrijdag is Kazuyoshi Miura 54 jaar geworden. De Japanse aanvaller is al een hele tijd de oudste professionele voetballer ter wereld.

Vorige maand verlengde hij zijn contract nog voor een extra jaar. De 54-jarige speler komt uit voor Yokohama FC, een ploeg uit de J1-League in Japan.

Kazuyoshi Miura maakte in 1986 zijn debuut en speelde ondertussen voor tientalle verschillende clubs. De aanvaller was het meest aan de slag in Brazilië en Japan.

Als we de vergelijking maken met de club Paris Saint-Germain... Kazuyoshi Miura is drie jaar ouder...

Happy birthday to the oldest professional footballer on the planet, Kazuyoshi Miura.



The 54-year-old made his professional debut in 1986 and is three years older than PSG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DGRzT8oJdt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2021