Vincent Albers
Ervaren sterkhouder van Manchester City verlengt zijn contract
Foto: © photonews

Fernandinho, ploegmaat van Kevin De Bruyne bij Manchester City, heeft zijn contract verlengd bij The Citizens tot juni 2022.

De 36-jarige Braziliaan is al vele jaren een sterkhouder bij de ploeg uit Manchester en heeft er al twaalf prijzen gewonnen. Pep Guardiola heeft hem kunnen overtuigen om bij te tekenen want er waren ook aanbiedingen uit Zuid-Amerika.

Populairste artikels

Copa America

 Speeldag 5
Bolivia Bolivia 1-4 Argentinië Argentinië
Chili Chili 0-0 Australië Australië
Uruguay Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay Paraguay
Qatar Qatar 03:00 Colombia Colombia
Venezuela Venezuela 0-1 Peru Peru

