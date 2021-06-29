Ervaren sterkhouder van Manchester City verlengt zijn contract

Foto: © photonews
Fernandinho, ploegmaat van Kevin De Bruyne bij Manchester City, heeft zijn contract verlengd bij The Citizens tot juni 2022.
De 36-jarige Braziliaan is al vele jaren een sterkhouder bij de ploeg uit Manchester en heeft er al twaalf prijzen gewonnen. Pep Guardiola heeft hem kunnen overtuigen om bij te tekenen want er waren ook aanbiedingen uit Zuid-Amerika.
Official and confirmed. Fernandinho has signed a new contract with Manchester City and he’s staying until June 2022. 🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021
Pep Guardiola wanted him to stay despite proposals from South America. https://t.co/3U0HLEF8ty