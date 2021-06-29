Ervaren sterkhouder van Manchester City verlengt zijn contract

De 36-jarige Braziliaan is al vele jaren een sterkhouder bij de ploeg uit Manchester en heeft er al twaalf prijzen gewonnen. Pep Guardiola heeft hem kunnen overtuigen om bij te tekenen want er waren ook aanbiedingen uit Zuid-Amerika.

Official and confirmed. Fernandinho has signed a new contract with Manchester City and he’s staying until June 2022. 🔵 #MCFC



Pep Guardiola wanted him to stay despite proposals from South America. https://t.co/3U0HLEF8ty