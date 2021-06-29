Toekomst Franse bondscoach twijfelachtig
Toekomst Franse bondscoach twijfelachtig
De Franse bondscoach Didier Deschamps heeft al gereageerd over zijn toekomst na de uitschakeling op het Europees kampioenschap tegen Zwitserland. Zelf laat hij blijken dat die vraag niet gesteld moet worden en dat hij nog steeds verbonden is aan de groep.

Het was een pijnlijke avond voor de Fransen. Superster Mbappé miste de laatste strafschop waardoor de Fransen het tornooi moeten verlaten in de achtste finale. De wereldkampioen van 2018 had dit niet verwacht. "De uitschakeling doet pijn vanavond", laat Deschaps weten.

Nu is de vraag of Deschaps bondscoach blijft want zijn positie is zeer gegeerd. Onder andere Zinedine Zidane zou al informeel interesse hebben getoond.

