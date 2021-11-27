Niet iedereen gelooft in aanstelling Rangnick als nieuwe Manchester United-manager
Vincent Albers
Niet iedereen gelooft in aanstelling Rangnick als nieuwe Manchester United-manager

Sky Sports-analist Paul Merson heeft twijfels bij Ralf Rangnick als nieuwe Manchester United-trainer.

"Hij heeft nog nooit een echte Europese topclub getraind", aldus Merson. De analist vraagt zich af waarom dat is. Ondanks de mooie woorden die de afgelopen dagen verschenen in de media over Rangnick twijfelt Merson eraan of de Duitser het in zich heeft om het tij te keren bij United.

Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Volg Chelsea - Manchester United live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 17:30.

Premier League
Manchester United
Chelsea
Ralf Rangnick

