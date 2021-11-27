Niet iedereen gelooft in aanstelling Rangnick als nieuwe Manchester United-manager

Sky Sports-analist Paul Merson heeft twijfels bij Ralf Rangnick als nieuwe Manchester United-trainer.
"Hij heeft nog nooit een echte Europese topclub getraind", aldus Merson. De analist vraagt zich af waarom dat is. Ondanks de mooie woorden die de afgelopen dagen verschenen in de media over Rangnick twijfelt Merson eraan of de Duitser het in zich heeft om het tij te keren bij United.
🗣 "He's never managed one of the top teams in the world, why's that?"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 27, 2021
Paul Merson questions the decision-making at #MUFC and ability of Ralf Rangnick to turn around the club's fortunes...pic.twitter.com/J27QLx1kan
