Manchester City beging fout door Kane niet te kopen volgens Engelse talkshow

In de Engelse talkshow TalkSPORT kwam het onderwerp Harry Kane aan bod. De Engelse spits was een nachtmerrie voor de Manchester City-defensie afgelopen weekend in de 2-3 zege voor Tottenham.

Volgens analist Ollie Holt toonde prestatie van Kane aan dat City diep in de buidel had moeten tasten voor de aanvaller. De Cityzens weigerden dat deze zomer en zitten nu zonder spits. Of Kane volgend seizoen nog voor de Spurs speelt is echter nog de vraag.

Manchester City staat nog steeds comfortabel aan kop, maar Liverpool kan nog spanning in de titelstrijd brengen.

👀 “In the business end of the season, it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll regret not having a striker.”



🔥 “City will have watched Kane [on Saturday] & thought that’s what a proper number nine looks like.”



Ollie Holt questions if #MCFC will regret not signing Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/JQtciga1P5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 21, 2022