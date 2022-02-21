Manchester City beging fout door Kane niet te kopen volgens Engelse talkshow
Vincent Albers
| 1 reacties
Manchester City beging fout door Kane niet te kopen volgens Engelse talkshow

In de Engelse talkshow TalkSPORT kwam het onderwerp Harry Kane aan bod. De Engelse spits was een nachtmerrie voor de Manchester City-defensie afgelopen weekend in de 2-3 zege voor Tottenham.

Burnley Burnley
23/02
Tottenham Tottenham
4.65
3.75
1.86
Volg live Opstellingen

Volgens analist Ollie Holt toonde prestatie van Kane aan dat City diep in de buidel had moeten tasten voor de aanvaller. De Cityzens weigerden dat deze zomer en zitten nu zonder spits. Of Kane volgend seizoen nog voor de Spurs speelt is echter nog de vraag.

Manchester City staat nog steeds comfortabel aan kop, maar Liverpool kan nog spanning in de titelstrijd brengen. 

1 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Volg Burnley - Tottenham live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 20:30 (23/02).

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Tottenham
Burnley
Harry Kane

Meer nieuws

Arsenal verdediger toont zich een solide back-up

Arsenal verdediger toont zich een solide back-up

22:40
1
David De Gea voelt zich thuis in Manchester: "Het voelt alsof ik van Manchester afkomstig ben"

David De Gea voelt zich thuis in Manchester: "Het voelt alsof ik van Manchester afkomstig ben"

22:35
Ex-speler Manchester United denkt niet dat Rangnick volgend seizoen trainer is van de club

Ex-speler Manchester United denkt niet dat Rangnick volgend seizoen trainer is van de club

22:00
Napoli, met Mertens in de basis, verliest punten tegen laagvlieger in Serie A

Napoli, met Mertens in de basis, verliest punten tegen laagvlieger in Serie A

21:25
Straffe statistiek van Diego Simeone

Straffe statistiek van Diego Simeone

21:25
Thomas Müller test voor tweede keer positief op Covid-19

Thomas Müller test voor tweede keer positief op Covid-19

21:10
1
Manchester United middenvelder is speler met meeste gecreëerde kansen

Manchester United middenvelder is speler met meeste gecreëerde kansen

20:50
Marco Reus had er nog eens zin in: verbluffende statistieken tegen Mönchengladbach

Marco Reus had er nog eens zin in: verbluffende statistieken tegen Mönchengladbach

20:35
Keeper van Nantes is de eerste doelman ooit die een 10/10 kreeg van l'Équipe

Keeper van Nantes is de eerste doelman ooit die een 10/10 kreeg van l'Équipe

20:08
Van de hemel naar de hel en terug naar de hemel: zo beleefde Antonio Conte Manchester City - Tottenham

Van de hemel naar de hel en terug naar de hemel: zo beleefde Antonio Conte Manchester City - Tottenham

20:00
Tweede rode kaart van het seizoen voor Malinov (OHL), die dit schorsingsvoorstel kreeg

Tweede rode kaart van het seizoen voor Malinov (OHL), die dit schorsingsvoorstel kreeg

18:59
KV Mechelen moet het tijdlang zonder vaste waarde doen

KV Mechelen moet het tijdlang zonder vaste waarde doen

18:17
Zulte Waregem met mes op de keel tegen Seraing: nog niet gewonnen in 2022 en defensieve kopzorgen

Zulte Waregem met mes op de keel tegen Seraing: nog niet gewonnen in 2022 en defensieve kopzorgen

18:38
Ook in studio Extra Time gaat het Stormen: Smaakmaker KV Mechelen centrale gast

Ook in studio Extra Time gaat het Stormen: Smaakmaker KV Mechelen centrale gast

12:20
5
Ex-speler Club Brugge maakt zich op voor clash met Juventus: "Champions League-hymne bezorgt me steeds weer kippenvel"

Ex-speler Club Brugge maakt zich op voor clash met Juventus: "Champions League-hymne bezorgt me steeds weer kippenvel"

17:56
2
Extreme omstandigheden en dubieuze fases speelden OHL parten: "Pijnlijk om deze wedstrijd te verliezen"

Extreme omstandigheden en dubieuze fases speelden OHL parten: "Pijnlijk om deze wedstrijd te verliezen"

16:13
2
Tuchel neemt Lukaku in bescherming, na zijn 7 balcontacten in 90 minuten: "Vooral niet lacherig over doen"

Tuchel neemt Lukaku in bescherming, na zijn 7 balcontacten in 90 minuten: "Vooral niet lacherig over doen"

17:34
5
Dante Vanzeir moet zware schorsing vrezen: opgeroepen voor Disciplinair Comité

Dante Vanzeir moet zware schorsing vrezen: opgeroepen voor Disciplinair Comité

15:21
72
Gaat AA Gent-Seraing woensdag al dan niet door? "Liever op een ander moment"

Gaat AA Gent-Seraing woensdag al dan niet door? "Liever op een ander moment"

17:12
5
Bondsparket tilt zwaar aan rode kaart Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk): stevig schorsingsvoorstel

Bondsparket tilt zwaar aan rode kaart Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk): stevig schorsingsvoorstel

16:33
25
Brüls zag OHL een vreemde beslissing nemen: "Misschien hebben ze dat verkeerd ingeschat?"

Brüls zag OHL een vreemde beslissing nemen: "Misschien hebben ze dat verkeerd ingeschat?"

16:52
Referee Department looft refs en VAR: 'Rode kaarten Noubissi, Arteaga en Malinov terecht'

Referee Department looft refs en VAR: 'Rode kaarten Noubissi, Arteaga en Malinov terecht'

15:33
1
📷 Harry Maguire komt met hilarische verklaring voor bewerkte foto: "Heel de week steekjes uitgedeeld, nu was het mijn beurt"

📷 Harry Maguire komt met hilarische verklaring voor bewerkte foto: "Heel de week steekjes uitgedeeld, nu was het mijn beurt"

15:05
Marius Noubissi kent schorsingsvoorstel na drieste tackle tegen Cercle Brugge

Marius Noubissi kent schorsingsvoorstel na drieste tackle tegen Cercle Brugge

15:50
10
Dit is de top-3 van speeldag 28 in ons pronostiek- en managerspel

Dit is de top-3 van speeldag 28 in ons pronostiek- en managerspel

14:30
OFFICIEEL: ex-speler Beerschot zoekt zijn heil bij Roemeense hekkensluiter

OFFICIEEL: ex-speler Beerschot zoekt zijn heil bij Roemeense hekkensluiter

14:47
Dante Vanzeir excuseert zich via social media voor vuistslag: "Wil dit niet goedpraten en zou dit nooit accepteren"

Dante Vanzeir excuseert zich via social media voor vuistslag: "Wil dit niet goedpraten en zou dit nooit accepteren"

14:26
21
Sint-Truiden is al veel vroeger zeker dan vorig seizoen: "Ons doel is bereikt"

Sint-Truiden is al veel vroeger zeker dan vorig seizoen: "Ons doel is bereikt"

14:14
Vandenbempt ziet probleem bij Antwerp: "Priske mag dan zeggen dat het hem niet kan schelen, zijn baas denkt er niet zo over"

Vandenbempt ziet probleem bij Antwerp: "Priske mag dan zeggen dat het hem niet kan schelen, zijn baas denkt er niet zo over"

13:56
23
Mata was al bezig met match tegen The Great Old: "Dat leeft, iedereen wil Antwerp kloppen"

Mata was al bezig met match tegen The Great Old: "Dat leeft, iedereen wil Antwerp kloppen"

13:35
8
🎥 Kippenvelmoment op de Bosuil tijdens Antwerp-KV Mechelen: 'Traditieclubs eren hun helden'

🎥 Kippenvelmoment op de Bosuil tijdens Antwerp-KV Mechelen: 'Traditieclubs eren hun helden'

13:17
5
Sprokkels 21/02: Liverpool FC - Kvasina - Ugbo - Piątek - Dimata - Nice - Angers - FC Groningen - Zwolle - Wood

Sprokkels 21/02: Liverpool FC - Kvasina - Ugbo - Piątek - Dimata - Nice - Angers - FC Groningen - Zwolle - Wood

12:25
OFFICIEEL: peperdure Anderlecht-flop vindt onderdak in Denemarken

OFFICIEEL: peperdure Anderlecht-flop vindt onderdak in Denemarken

12:59
1
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 21/02: Wilshere

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 21/02: Wilshere

12:06
Dit is ons 'Team van de Week' op speeldag 28!

Dit is ons 'Team van de Week' op speeldag 28!

12:02
Gumienny zag heel domme actie: "Vanzeir was beter tegen de grond gegaan"

Gumienny zag heel domme actie: "Vanzeir was beter tegen de grond gegaan"

11:43
3

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Premier League

 Speeldag 26 Betfirst
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 1-1 Newcastle United Newcastle United
Arsenal Arsenal 2-1 Brentford Brentford
Aston Villa Aston Villa 0-1 Watford Watford
Brighton Brighton 0-3 Burnley Burnley
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea Chelsea
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 3-1 Norwich City Norwich City
Southampton Southampton 2-0 Everton Everton
Manchester City Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham
Leeds United Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 2-1 Leicester City Leicester City

Nieuwste reacties

Asgeir Sigurvinsson Asgeir Sigurvinsson over Selim Amallah dreigt enkele wedstrijden geschorst te worden Wouter Simons Wouter Simons over Priske baalt van vermijdbare doelpunten en ziet kloof met leider groeien: "Logo van Antwerp op trui, wat Union doet maakt me geen kl*ten uit" Joske89 Joske89 over 🎥 Beelden van vechtpartij met Manchester City-ster gaan viraal: moeder Phil Foden krijgt vuistslag Arthur Shelby Arthur Shelby over Arsenal verdediger toont zich een solide back-up Asgeir Sigurvinsson Asgeir Sigurvinsson over Heibel in de kleedkamer van Standard: "We verdienen het niet om te zakken" Wouter Simons Wouter Simons over Patrick Goots noemt het probleem van Antwerp bij naam: "Te groot verschil" Ja ja, Flavie Ja ja, Flavie over Naar welke muziek luister je nu Ja ja, Flavie Ja ja, Flavie over Vandenbempt ziet probleem bij Antwerp: "Priske mag dan zeggen dat het hem niet kan schelen, zijn baas denkt er niet zo over" België apenland België apenland over Tuchel beschermt Lukaku, na zijn 7 balcontacten in 90 minuten: "Dit overkomt spitsen met vertrouwenscrisis vaker" Ja ja, Flavie Ja ja, Flavie over Dante Vanzeir moet zware schorsing vrezen: opgeroepen voor Disciplinair Comité Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Partners / Cookies Instellingen
Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved