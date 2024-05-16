Juventus-coach Allegri gaat tekeer tegen journalist: "Ik scheur de oren van je hoofd en sla je in het gezicht!"

Juventus-coach Allegri gaat tekeer tegen journalist: "Ik scheur de oren van je hoofd en sla je in het gezicht!"
Foto: Photonews

Zeer opvallend nieuws uit Italië. Daar heeft Juventus-coach Massimiliano Allegri de hoofdredacteur van Tuttosport serieus bedreigd.

Juventus speelde woensdagavond de finale van de Coppa Italia tegen Atalanta. De Oude Dame won die uiteindelijk met 0-1 na een vroeg doelpunt van Vlahovic.

Maar in Italië gaat het nu vooral om wat er na de wedstrijd gebeurde. In de slotfase werd Juve-coach Massimiliano Allegri met rood weggestuurd. Daar kon hij moeilijk mee om, wat duidelijk aan zijn reactie te zien was.

Hier bleef het echter niet bij. Voor de persconferentie begon, kwam het tot een confrontatie tussen Allegri en Guido Vaciago, hoofdredacteur van Tuttosport. Daar had de coach niet zo'n lieve woorden voor Vaciago.

"Je bent een waardeloze directeur. Schrijf de waarheid in je krant, niet wat de club je opdraagt. Kijk, ik weet waar ik je moet vinden. Ik weet waar ik op je moet wachten. Ik kom je beide oren eraf trekken en sla je in het gezicht. Schrijf de waarheid in je krant."

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je nu in voor de Voetbalkrant nieuwsbrief
Serie A
Serie A Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Juventus
Massimiliano Allegri

Meer nieuws

Paul Van Himst praat over de minder mooie tijden bij Anderlecht: "Dat is mentaal wel zwaar"

Paul Van Himst praat over de minder mooie tijden bij Anderlecht: "Dat is mentaal wel zwaar"

14:20
Transfer lijkt eraan te komen: 'Antwerp legt dit bedrag op tafel om verdediger vast te leggen'

Transfer lijkt eraan te komen: 'Antwerp legt dit bedrag op tafel om verdediger vast te leggen'

14:00
2
Nicky Hayen volgend jaar nog coach bij Club Brugge? "Het is een no-brainer"

Nicky Hayen volgend jaar nog coach bij Club Brugge? "Het is een no-brainer"

13:00
Cercle-coach Miron Muslic legt uit waarom zijn ploeg nog een bedreiging kan zijn voor de topclubs Reactie

Cercle-coach Miron Muslic legt uit waarom zijn ploeg nog een bedreiging kan zijn voor de topclubs

11:45
7
Anderlecht neemt afscheid van belangrijke pion

Anderlecht neemt afscheid van belangrijke pion

12:40
Voor één wedstrijd van de Rode Duivels worden voorlopig geen tickets verkocht: "Veiligheid gaat voor, altijd"

Voor één wedstrijd van de Rode Duivels worden voorlopig geen tickets verkocht: "Veiligheid gaat voor, altijd"

12:20
Anderlecht heeft hem al twee keer ontmoet: jonge aanvaller die testen aflegt in ons land valt in de smaak

Anderlecht heeft hem al twee keer ontmoet: jonge aanvaller die testen aflegt in ons land valt in de smaak

11:40
🎥 Wedstrijd tegen Antwerp zal een speciale worden voor KRC Genk: heel wat oude bekenden aanwezig in het stadion

🎥 Wedstrijd tegen Antwerp zal een speciale worden voor KRC Genk: heel wat oude bekenden aanwezig in het stadion

12:00
Club Brugge-speler oogt enorm veel lof: "Op dat aspect vind ik er maar één ter wereld beter en dat is Lionel Messi"

Club Brugge-speler oogt enorm veel lof: "Op dat aspect vind ik er maar één ter wereld beter en dat is Lionel Messi"

11:20
3
Anderlecht wil meer geld voor Zeno Debast

Anderlecht wil meer geld voor Zeno Debast

10:30
1
Dat belooft weinig goeds: 777 Partners verliest de controle over een van zijn clubs

Dat belooft weinig goeds: 777 Partners verliest de controle over een van zijn clubs

11:00
Paul Van Himst geeft zijn pronostiek voor Anderlecht-Club Brugge en weet dat bezoekers het moeilijk zullen hebben: "Dat is een zware handicap voor Club"

Paul Van Himst geeft zijn pronostiek voor Anderlecht-Club Brugge en weet dat bezoekers het moeilijk zullen hebben: "Dat is een zware handicap voor Club"

07:20
4
🎥 Marc Coucke bereidt zich op zijn eigen manier voor op Anderlecht-Club Brugge: "Dromen mag"

🎥 Marc Coucke bereidt zich op zijn eigen manier voor op Anderlecht-Club Brugge: "Dromen mag"

10:00
5
La Gazzetta dello Sport niet mals voor "spook" Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta-coach heeft heel andere mening

La Gazzetta dello Sport niet mals voor "spook" Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta-coach heeft heel andere mening

09:30
1
Avond om heel snel te vergeten voor Charles De Ketelaere bij Atalanta

Avond om heel snel te vergeten voor Charles De Ketelaere bij Atalanta

07:40
Over en uit voor Philippe Clement: Schotse landskampioen is gekend

Over en uit voor Philippe Clement: Schotse landskampioen is gekend

09:00
De zorgen blijven zich maar opstapelen voor spelers van Standard

De zorgen blijven zich maar opstapelen voor spelers van Standard

08:40
4
Filip Joos heeft duidelijke boodschap voor bestuur van Club Brugge: "Je hebt drie dagen om dat te tonen"

Filip Joos heeft duidelijke boodschap voor bestuur van Club Brugge: "Je hebt drie dagen om dat te tonen"

08:20
13
Anderlecht wil zijn spelers motiveren: titelpremies zijn uitgelekt, maar om die te krijgen moet paars-wit niet per se kampioen spelen...

Anderlecht wil zijn spelers motiveren: titelpremies zijn uitgelekt, maar om die te krijgen moet paars-wit niet per se kampioen spelen...

08:00
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 16/05: Dom

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 16/05: Dom

06:30
Bart Goor verrast met uitspraken over hoofdtrainer worden bij Westerlo

Bart Goor verrast met uitspraken over hoofdtrainer worden bij Westerlo

07:00
📷 OFFICIEEL Geen nieuw contract voor sterkhouder van OH Leuven

📷 OFFICIEEL Geen nieuw contract voor sterkhouder van OH Leuven

06:30
2
Lommel kijkt uit naar dubbel duel tegen Kortrijk, maar plaatst ferme kanttekening

Lommel kijkt uit naar dubbel duel tegen Kortrijk, maar plaatst ferme kanttekening

06:00
2
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 15/05: Saracevic

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 15/05: Saracevic

23:00
Antwerp heeft naast Ilenikhena nog eentje die veel geld gaat opbrengen: half Engeland jaagt op hem

Antwerp heeft naast Ilenikhena nog eentje die veel geld gaat opbrengen: half Engeland jaagt op hem

22:30
1
'Belgische topclubs schrikken van vraagprijs voor gewilde winger'

'Belgische topclubs schrikken van vraagprijs voor gewilde winger'

23:00
3
Hein Vanhaezebrouck zet voor vertrek bij Gent de puntjes op de i: "Dat zijn diegenen die ik heb aangevallen" Reactie

Hein Vanhaezebrouck zet voor vertrek bij Gent de puntjes op de i: "Dat zijn diegenen die ik heb aangevallen"

22:15
"Einde van een tijdperk": klare taal over wat er bij Antwerp zal gebeuren

"Einde van een tijdperk": klare taal over wat er bij Antwerp zal gebeuren

21:40
7
Brian Riemer en RSC Anderlecht grijpen stevig in richting titelmatch tegen Club Brugge

Brian Riemer en RSC Anderlecht grijpen stevig in richting titelmatch tegen Club Brugge

20:40
17
Analist geeft de weerzinwekkende details waarom KV Oostende failliet moet gaan

Analist geeft de weerzinwekkende details waarom KV Oostende failliet moet gaan

22:00
6
🎥 Scheidsrechter levenslang geschorst nadat hij opduikt in video van kampioenenfeestje

🎥 Scheidsrechter levenslang geschorst nadat hij opduikt in video van kampioenenfeestje

21:20
Ex-coach Lierse, Kortrijk en Antwerp heeft opvallende nieuwe job te strikken

Ex-coach Lierse, Kortrijk en Antwerp heeft opvallende nieuwe job te strikken

21:00
📷 OFFICIEEL Sidekick van Sam Kerkhofs ziet neef eerste profcontract tekenen in JPL

📷 OFFICIEEL Sidekick van Sam Kerkhofs ziet neef eerste profcontract tekenen in JPL

20:20
2
📷 'KAA Gent in de clinch met Trabzonspor voor middenvelder'

📷 'KAA Gent in de clinch met Trabzonspor voor middenvelder'

19:40
EK-hotel moest voor Rode Duivels nieuwe televisies kopen en daar is goede reden voor

EK-hotel moest voor Rode Duivels nieuwe televisies kopen en daar is goede reden voor

20:00
Het vat is duidelijk nog niet leeg: Nieuwe bom ontploft bij Standard

Het vat is duidelijk nog niet leeg: Nieuwe bom ontploft bij Standard

18:58
4

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Serie A

 Speeldag 37
Fiorentina Fiorentina 17/05 Napoli Napoli
Lecce Lecce 18/05 Atalanta Atalanta
Torino Torino 18/05 AC Milan AC Milan
Sassuolo Sassuolo 19/05 Cagliari Cagliari
Udinese Udinese 19/05 Empoli Empoli
Monza Monza 19/05 Frosinone Frosinone
Inter Milaan Inter Milaan 19/05 Lazio Lazio
AS Roma AS Roma 19/05 Genoa Genoa
Salernitana Salernitana 20/05 Hellas Verona Hellas Verona
Bologna Bologna 20/05 Juventus Juventus

Nieuwste reacties

GroenZwart12 GroenZwart12 over Cercle-coach Miron Muslic legt uit waarom zijn ploeg nog een bedreiging kan zijn voor de topclubs Arsène L. Arsène L. over Lommel kijkt uit naar dubbel duel tegen Kortrijk, maar plaatst ferme kanttekening kennervb kennervb over Transfer lijkt eraan te komen: 'Antwerp legt dit bedrag op tafel om verdediger vast te leggen' Swakke25 Swakke25 over Analist geeft de weerzinwekkende details waarom KV Oostende failliet moet gaan JaKu JaKu over Paul Van Himst geeft zijn pronostiek voor Anderlecht-Club Brugge en weet dat bezoekers het moeilijk zullen hebben: "Dat is een zware handicap voor Club" Panzer Panzer over Club Brugge-speler oogt enorm veel lof: "Op dat aspect vind ik er maar één ter wereld beter en dat is Lionel Messi" JaKu JaKu over Thibaut Courtois komt met straffe woorden na nieuwe knalprestatie bij Real Madrid JaKu JaKu over Filip Joos heeft duidelijke boodschap voor bestuur van Club Brugge: "Je hebt drie dagen om dat te tonen" Dirk ie Dirk ie over Courtois of Lunin? 'Beslissing is genomen: deze doelman speelt de Champions League-finale' Soloria Soloria over "Einde van een tijdperk": klare taal over wat er bij Antwerp zal gebeuren Kantine
Contacteer ons / Over ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Partners
Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen / Pushmeldingen uitschakelen
© 2002-2024 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved