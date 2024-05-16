Juventus-coach Allegri gaat tekeer tegen journalist: "Ik scheur de oren van je hoofd en sla je in het gezicht!"

Juventus speelde woensdagavond de finale van de Coppa Italia tegen Atalanta. De Oude Dame won die uiteindelijk met 0-1 na een vroeg doelpunt van Vlahovic.

Maar in Italië gaat het nu vooral om wat er na de wedstrijd gebeurde. In de slotfase werd Juve-coach Massimiliano Allegri met rood weggestuurd. Daar kon hij moeilijk mee om, wat duidelijk aan zijn reactie te zien was.

Hier bleef het echter niet bij. Voor de persconferentie begon, kwam het tot een confrontatie tussen Allegri en Guido Vaciago, hoofdredacteur van Tuttosport. Daar had de coach niet zo'n lieve woorden voor Vaciago.

"Je bent een waardeloze directeur. Schrijf de waarheid in je krant, niet wat de club je opdraagt. Kijk, ik weet waar ik je moet vinden. Ik weet waar ik op je moet wachten. Ik kom je beide oren eraf trekken en sla je in het gezicht. Schrijf de waarheid in je krant."

⚪️⚫️❗️ Italian newspaper Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago: “After the game, Allegri told me: you’re a sh**y director! Write the truth in your newspaper, not what the club tells you”.



“Look, I know where to come and get you. I know where to wait for you”.



