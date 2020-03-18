Liverpool-speler gaat creatief om met plotse vrije tijd
Jelle Heyman
| 0 reacties

James Milner houdt zich creatief bezig nu de Premier League stilligt

Liverpool-speler gaat creatief om met plotse vrije tijd

James Milner verveelt zich duidelijk nu de Premier League stilligt. De reservekapitein van Liverpool is op zoek naar dingen om zijn dag te vullen, het ene al wat zinvoller dan het andere.

Zo begon hij afgelopen week met het sorteren van theezakjes, let ook op de naam 'Milner's tea'

En nu het beter weer wordt, is het tijd om het gras eens af te rijden. Alhoewel, James Milner het wel met een heel neurotisch tintje doet.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Ontvang het voetbalnieuws van jouw favoriete ploeg per mail

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
James Milner

Meer nieuws

Heerlijk gebaar: mythisch voetballied wordt symbool tegen corona

Heerlijk gebaar: mythisch voetballied wordt symbool tegen corona

13:24
1
TV-contract is rond: 24 profclubs inclusief Antwerp scharen zich achter akoord

TV-contract is rond: 24 profclubs inclusief Antwerp scharen zich achter akoord

14:48
4
Sire, hebben we nog (goeie) verdedigers na Kompany, Alderweireld, Vertonghen...? "Ik denk in de eerste plaats aan Vanheusden"

Sire, hebben we nog (goeie) verdedigers na Kompany, Alderweireld, Vertonghen...? "Ik denk in de eerste plaats aan Vanheusden"

14:36
2
Grote Europese competities verliezen monsterbedrag als competitie nu wordt stopgezet

Grote Europese competities verliezen monsterbedrag als competitie nu wordt stopgezet

14:15
🎥 Dáár is al het WC-papier naartoe! Voetballers leven zich uit met nieuwe challenge

🎥 Dáár is al het WC-papier naartoe! Voetballers leven zich uit met nieuwe challenge

13:45
'Thomas Meunier verlaat PSG en kan 45 miljoen euro opstrijken bij zijn nieuwe club'

'Thomas Meunier verlaat PSG en kan 45 miljoen euro opstrijken bij zijn nieuwe club'

13:44
Duivelse defensie wordt zorgenkind, alhoewel... "Enkel Kompany lijkt een groot probleem te worden" Interview

Duivelse defensie wordt zorgenkind, alhoewel... "Enkel Kompany lijkt een groot probleem te worden"

12:44
8
Genk-huurling zit vast in Turkije en vreest voor eigen gezondheid: "Leg de competitie stil!"

Genk-huurling zit vast in Turkije en vreest voor eigen gezondheid: "Leg de competitie stil!"

12:23
De drie beste trainers volgens Eric Van Meir? "En dat na amper 2,5 jaar als hoofdtrainer!"

De drie beste trainers volgens Eric Van Meir? "En dat na amper 2,5 jaar als hoofdtrainer!"

11:44
9
Voetbalwereld in rouw: "Een dagschotel op jou, Xavier!"

Voetbalwereld in rouw: "Een dagschotel op jou, Xavier!"

12:04
2
KV Oostende overweegt zelfs een verhuis om aan licentie te geraken: Kustploeg zet Marc Coucke onder druk

KV Oostende overweegt zelfs een verhuis om aan licentie te geraken: Kustploeg zet Marc Coucke onder druk

11:26
10
Lamkel Zé, burgerzin, solidariteit, aflopende contracten en opties: Antwerp spreekt over heikele punten in Corona-tijden

Lamkel Zé, burgerzin, solidariteit, aflopende contracten en opties: Antwerp spreekt over heikele punten in Corona-tijden

11:05
Deze drie Belgische profclubs stoppen ook alvast met trainen: "Gezond verstand gebruiken"

Deze drie Belgische profclubs stoppen ook alvast met trainen: "Gezond verstand gebruiken"

10:45
1
Sommige clubs willen (in kleine groepjes) blijven trainen... Verantwoord of niet? "Wordt vandaag besproken, contact erover gehad met dr. Van Ranst"

Sommige clubs willen (in kleine groepjes) blijven trainen... Verantwoord of niet? "Wordt vandaag besproken, contact erover gehad met dr. Van Ranst"

10:11
1
Corona eist slachtoffers: gewezen voorzitter Real Madrid in kritieke toestand

Corona eist slachtoffers: gewezen voorzitter Real Madrid in kritieke toestand

09:50
Wat als competitie moet stoppen? Clubs laten zich uit over de zaak: "Gevolgen zullen zeer groot zijn"

Wat als competitie moet stoppen? Clubs laten zich uit over de zaak: "Gevolgen zullen zeer groot zijn"

09:29
20
Genk, Gent, Standard, Mechelen en Kortrijk kijken uit naar hun Europese wedstrijd: loting is bekend, absolute topclub voor de Kerels

Genk, Gent, Standard, Mechelen en Kortrijk kijken uit naar hun Europese wedstrijd: loting is bekend, absolute topclub voor de Kerels

09:08
Ex-bondscoaches laten zich erg duidelijk uit over situatie Martinez bij de Rode Duivels

Ex-bondscoaches laten zich erg duidelijk uit over situatie Martinez bij de Rode Duivels

08:47
2
'Nu al positief licentienieuws voor minstens vier clubs 1A, OH Leuven krijgt negatief advies'

'Nu al positief licentienieuws voor minstens vier clubs 1A, OH Leuven krijgt negatief advies'

08:26
5
Euro ̶2̶0̶2̶0̶ 2021: Wat met de tickets? UEFA geeft antwoord

Euro ̶2̶0̶2̶0̶ 2021: Wat met de tickets? UEFA geeft antwoord

08:05
Verschillende scenario's liggen op tafel voor verderzetting Jupiler Pro League - wat is de meest logische?

Verschillende scenario's liggen op tafel voor verderzetting Jupiler Pro League - wat is de meest logische?

07:44
8
📷 Ruud Vormer zet zijn vrouw even in de bloemetjes: "Bijzonder trots op jou"

📷 Ruud Vormer zet zijn vrouw even in de bloemetjes: "Bijzonder trots op jou"

07:23
Marc Degryse spreekt over rest competitie: "Zie het somber in"

Marc Degryse spreekt over rest competitie: "Zie het somber in"

07:02
3
📷 Hartverwarmende actie van de fans van KAA Gent aan de Gentse ziekenhuizen

📷 Hartverwarmende actie van de fans van KAA Gent aan de Gentse ziekenhuizen

06:41
4
D-day: Pro League gaat knopen doorhakken, maar het ziet er niet al te goed uit

D-day: Pro League gaat knopen doorhakken, maar het ziet er niet al te goed uit

06:20
26
'Niet alleen Real Madrid, maar ook Engelse topclub wil gaan shoppen bij Ajax'

'Niet alleen Real Madrid, maar ook Engelse topclub wil gaan shoppen bij Ajax'

17/03
4
Uitgelekt! 'Dit is de héél verrassende speler die de cover van FIFA21 mag sieren'

Uitgelekt! 'Dit is de héél verrassende speler die de cover van FIFA21 mag sieren'

17/03
2
Pro League-voorzitter legt uit: "Daarom bleef Club Brugge al die tijd trainen"

Pro League-voorzitter legt uit: "Daarom bleef Club Brugge al die tijd trainen"

17/03
Na alle fratsen dan toch nog... 'Absolute cultclub wil Diagne naar Engeland halen'

Na alle fratsen dan toch nog... 'Absolute cultclub wil Diagne naar Engeland halen'

17/03
"Voorlopig gaat de competitie door": Pro League is er nog gerust in, maar wanneer moet de competitie herbeginnen om play-offs deftig af te werken? Analyse

"Voorlopig gaat de competitie door": Pro League is er nog gerust in, maar wanneer moet de competitie herbeginnen om play-offs deftig af te werken?

17/03
5
Nog meer slecht nieuws in deze tijden... De bekendste doelman van Vlaanderen is overleden

Nog meer slecht nieuws in deze tijden... De bekendste doelman van Vlaanderen is overleden

17/03
9
Vandaag geen CL, maar wat gebeurde er in het verleden op 17 maart? Bierdouche voor Sa Pinto, historie op Jan Breydel, Femke Maes, ...

Vandaag geen CL, maar wat gebeurde er in het verleden op 17 maart? Bierdouche voor Sa Pinto, historie op Jan Breydel, Femke Maes, ...

17/03
'PSG grijpt in en hangt nieuw prijskaartje rond de nek van Neymar'

'PSG grijpt in en hangt nieuw prijskaartje rond de nek van Neymar'

17/03
4
Een teken aan de wand? 'Wegen van Anderlecht en Verschueren scheiden'

Een teken aan de wand? 'Wegen van Anderlecht en Verschueren scheiden'

17/03
21
Alle leden van de UEFA kozen voor uitstel van EK, maar... Belgische voetbalbond had eigenlijk amper iets in de pap te brokken

Alle leden van de UEFA kozen voor uitstel van EK, maar... Belgische voetbalbond had eigenlijk amper iets in de pap te brokken

17/03
4
Opnieuw een slachtoffer bij Juventus: 84-voudig Frans international test positief

Opnieuw een slachtoffer bij Juventus: 84-voudig Frans international test positief

17/03

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Premier League

 Speeldag 29 Betfirst
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 2-1 Bournemouth Bournemouth
Southampton Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United Newcastle United
Sheffield United Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City Norwich City
Arsenal Arsenal 1-0 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford Watford
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 0-0 Brighton Brighton
Burnley Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Tottenham
Chelsea Chelsea 4-0 Everton Everton
Manchester United Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City Manchester City
Leicester City Leicester City 4-0 Aston Villa Aston Villa

Nieuwste reacties

princealbert princealbert over KV Oostende overweegt zelfs een verhuis om aan licentie te geraken: Kustploeg zet Marc Coucke onder druk Dave79 Dave79 over Sire, hebben we nog (goeie) verdedigers na Kompany, Alderweireld, Vertonghen...? "Ik denk in de eerste plaats aan Vanheusden" Red/White ~ Den Draad ~ Red/White ~ Den Draad ~ over TV-contract is rond: 24 profclubs inclusief Antwerp scharen zich achter akoord VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu over Duivelse defensie wordt zorgenkind, alhoewel... "Enkel Kompany lijkt een groot probleem te worden" roger.crosiers1@telenet.be roger.crosiers1@telenet.be over De drie beste trainers volgens Eric Van Meir? "En dat na amper 2,5 jaar als hoofdtrainer!" Bink65 Bink65 over D-day: Pro League gaat knopen doorhakken, maar het ziet er niet al te goed uit VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu VK heeft me buitengepest-adieu over Naar welke muziek luister je nu Ogun Jimmy Ogun Jimmy over Antwerp moest zelfs nu Lamkel Zé op het matje roepen nadat die instructies in de wind sloeg Hurlu Dedju Hurlu Dedju over Flair topic tis dagge tweet tis dagge tweet over Heerlijk gebaar: mythisch voetballied wordt symbool tegen corona Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Nieuws, uitslagen en standen gratis op jouw site
© 2002-2020 www.voetbalkrant.com All Rights Reserved