Liverpool-speler gaat creatief om met plotse vrije tijd

Zo begon hij afgelopen week met het sorteren van theezakjes, let ook op de naam 'Milner's tea'

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week👍👍 #crazydays #somuchtogetonwith #notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc

En nu het beter weer wordt, is het tijd om het gras eens af te rijden. Alhoewel, James Milner het wel met een heel neurotisch tintje doet.

Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf