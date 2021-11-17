🎥 Blij als een kind, die Dani Alves: "Ik vroeg Xavi of hij Dani wou en hij antwoordde dat hij hem absoluut nodig had"

Dani Alves is voorgesteld bij Barcelona, als dat nog nodig was
Foto: © photonews
Dani Alves is vandaag officieel gepresenteerd bij Barcelona, als dat nog enigzins nodig was. De nu al legendarische rechtsachter gaat nog een belangrijke rol spelen bij de Catalanen.
Nieuwbakken trainer Xavi zit met een elftal vol jongelingen. De 38-jarige Alves gaat op en naast het veld dus een leidersrol moeten vervullen. "Ik vroeg Xavi of hij Dani wou binnenhalen aangezien hij beschikbaar was. Xavi vertelde ons: 'Ik heb Dani Alves nodig in dit team, het is belangrijk!'"
Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “I asked Xavi if he wanted to sign Dani as he was available and Xavi told us: ‘I need Dani Alves in the team, it’s important’ - and so things have ended up as they should have. He’s here!” 🔴🔵 #FCB pic.twitter.com/phNWAMMOob— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2021
🔵🔴 @DaniAlvesD2 et le sentiment blaugrana pic.twitter.com/7TnPgCkE0m— FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) November 17, 2021
❝𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑻 𝑯𝑶𝑵𝑶𝑹❞— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2021
— @DaniAlvesD2 on wearing the Barça jersey pic.twitter.com/bDu3BDlv0P