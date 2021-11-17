🎥 Blij als een kind, die Dani Alves: "Ik vroeg Xavi of hij Dani wou en hij antwoordde dat hij hem absoluut nodig had"

Nieuwbakken trainer Xavi zit met een elftal vol jongelingen. De 38-jarige Alves gaat op en naast het veld dus een leidersrol moeten vervullen. "Ik vroeg Xavi of hij Dani wou binnenhalen aangezien hij beschikbaar was. Xavi vertelde ons: 'Ik heb Dani Alves nodig in dit team, het is belangrijk!'"

