🎥 Blij als een kind, die Dani Alves: "Ik vroeg Xavi of hij Dani wou en hij antwoordde dat hij hem absoluut nodig had"

Dani Alves is voorgesteld bij Barcelona, als dat nog nodig was

Foto: © photonews

Dani Alves is vandaag officieel gepresenteerd bij Barcelona, als dat nog enigzins nodig was. De nu al legendarische rechtsachter gaat nog een belangrijke rol spelen bij de Catalanen.

Nieuwbakken trainer Xavi zit met een elftal vol jongelingen. De 38-jarige Alves gaat op en naast het veld dus een leidersrol moeten vervullen. "Ik vroeg Xavi of hij Dani wou binnenhalen aangezien hij beschikbaar was. Xavi vertelde ons: 'Ik heb Dani Alves nodig in dit team, het is belangrijk!'" 

