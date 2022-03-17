Premier League: Liverpool roept opmars Arsenal halt toe, Tottenham pakt drie punten buitenshuis
Niet enkel in de Champions League rolde de bal woensdagavond, dat was ook het geval in de Premier League.
Op het veld van Brighton&Hove Albion ging Tottenham met 0-2 winnen, dankzij doelpunten van Romero (37') en Kane (57'). In de eerste helft kreeg de topspits de lachers op zijn hand door deze unieke kans de nek om te wringen.
Het kan écht de beste overkomen! 😅❌ @HKane pic.twitter.com/UP3BpIjW0S— Play Sports (@playsports) March 16, 2022
In de andere wedstrijd eindigde Arsenal-Liverpool ook al op 0-2. Zo stoppen de Reds de opmars van De Gunners. Vroeg in de tweede helft brak Jota de ban, met wat hulp van Arsenal-doelman Ramsdale. Iets voorbij het uur legde Firmino de partij in een beslissende plooi.
.@DiogoJota18 breekt de ban voor de Reds! 👏 pic.twitter.com/dsxSrY27f1— Play Sports (@playsports) March 16, 2022
In de stand nadert Liverpool tot één punt van Manchester City, Tottenham vindt weer aansluiting met de vierde plaats.
|Stand
|G
|P
|W
|G
|V
|G
|=
|Vorm
|1.
|Manchester City
|29
|70
|22
|4
|3
|68-18
|50
|W V W W G
|2.
|Liverpool FC
|29
|69
|21
|6
|2
|75-20
|55
|W W W W W
|3.
|Chelsea
|28
|59
|17
|8
|3
|57-19
|38
|W W W W W
|4.
|Arsenal
|27
|51
|16
|3
|8
|43-31
|12
|W W W W V
|5.
|Manchester United
|29
|50
|14
|8
|7
|48-40
|8
|W W G V W
|6.
|Tottenham
|28
|48
|15
|3
|10
|44-35
|9
|V W W V W
|7.
|West Ham Utd
|29
|48
|14
|6
|9
|48-36
|12
|G G W V W
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|29
|46
|14
|4
|11
|29-23
|6
|V V V W W
|9.
|Aston Villa
|28
|36
|11
|3
|14
|41-39
|2
|V W W W V
|10.
|Southampton
|29
|35
|8
|11
|10
|36-45
|-9
|W W V V V
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|34
|7
|13
|9
|39-38
|1
|V W G W G
|12.
|Leicester City
|26
|33
|9
|6
|11
|40-45
|-5
|G V W W V
|13.
|Brighton
|29
|33
|7
|12
|10
|26-36
|-10
|V V V V V
|14.
|Newcastle United
|28
|31
|7
|10
|11
|32-48
|-16
|G W W W V
|15.
|Brentford
|29
|30
|8
|6
|15
|32-45
|-13
|G V V W W
|16.
|Leeds United
|29
|26
|6
|8
|15
|31-65
|-34
|V V V V W
|17.
|Everton
|26
|22
|6
|4
|16
|28-47
|-19
|W V V V V
|18.
|Watford
|29
|22
|6
|4
|19
|29-55
|-26
|V G V V W
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|21
|3
|12
|12
|22-38
|-16
|W G V V V
|20.
|Norwich City
|29
|17
|4
|5
|20
|18-63
|-45
|V V V V V