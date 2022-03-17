Premier League: Liverpool roept opmars Arsenal halt toe, Tottenham pakt drie punten buitenshuis

Niet enkel in de Champions League rolde de bal woensdagavond, dat was ook het geval in de Premier League.

Op het veld van Brighton&Hove Albion ging Tottenham met 0-2 winnen, dankzij doelpunten van Romero (37') en Kane (57'). In de eerste helft kreeg de topspits de lachers op zijn hand door deze unieke kans de nek om te wringen.

In de andere wedstrijd eindigde Arsenal-Liverpool ook al op 0-2. Zo stoppen de Reds de opmars van De Gunners. Vroeg in de tweede helft brak Jota de ban, met wat hulp van Arsenal-doelman Ramsdale. Iets voorbij het uur legde Firmino de partij in een beslissende plooi.

In de stand nadert Liverpool tot één punt van Manchester City, Tottenham vindt weer aansluiting met de vierde plaats.

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Manchester City Manchester City 29 70 22 4 3 68-18 50 W V W W G
2. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 29 69 21 6 2 75-20 55 W W W W W
3. Chelsea Chelsea 28 59 17 8 3 57-19 38 W W W W W
4. Arsenal Arsenal 27 51 16 3 8 43-31 12 W W W W V
5. Manchester United Manchester United 29 50 14 8 7 48-40 8 W W G V W
6. Tottenham Tottenham 28 48 15 3 10 44-35 9 V W W V W
7. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 29 48 14 6 9 48-36 12 G G W V W
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 29 46 14 4 11 29-23 6 V V V W W
9. Aston Villa Aston Villa 28 36 11 3 14 41-39 2 V W W W V
10. Southampton Southampton 29 35 8 11 10 36-45 -9 W W V V V
11. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 29 34 7 13 9 39-38 1 V W G W G
12. Leicester City Leicester City 26 33 9 6 11 40-45 -5 G V W W V
13. Brighton Brighton 29 33 7 12 10 26-36 -10 V V V V V
14. Newcastle United Newcastle United 28 31 7 10 11 32-48 -16 G W W W V
15. Brentford Brentford 29 30 8 6 15 32-45 -13 G V V W W
16. Leeds United Leeds United 29 26 6 8 15 31-65 -34 V V V V W
17. Everton Everton 26 22 6 4 16 28-47 -19 W V V V V
18. Watford Watford 29 22 6 4 19 29-55 -26 V G V V W
19. Burnley Burnley 27 21 3 12 12 22-38 -16 W G V V V
20. Norwich City Norwich City 29 17 4 5 20 18-63 -45 V V V V V
