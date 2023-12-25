'PSG heeft versterking beet met 20-jarig Braziliaans talent'
Foto: © photonews
PSG blijft zijn ploeg verder bouwen. Nu lijkt de club versterking te hebben gevonden in Brazilië.
Zo zal Lucas Beraldo, een 20-jarig talent uit Brazilië, tekenen bij de Franse club. Dat meldt transferexpert Fabrizio Romano op X (Twitter).
Beraldo zou voor zo'n 20 miljoen euro worden gehaald bij het Braziliaanse Sao Paulo. Veel geld voor een centrale verdediger wel.
Hij zal er een contract van vijf jaar tekenen. Deze week zullen de medische tests doorgaan en zal de speler officieel worden voorgesteld bij PSG. Hij speelde al 52 wedstrijden bij Sao Paulo waarin hij één keer kon scoren.
🔴🔵 Lucas Beraldo will sign a five year deal as new Paris Saint-Germain player, length of the contract also agreed.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2023
Medical tests this week and then the deal will be made official by PSG and São Paulo, as revealed last week. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/p0DVyuI2uh
🔴🔵🇧🇷 Paris Saint-Germain have booked medical tests for Lucas Beraldo next week as Brazilian centre back will travel to Paris with his agents in order to sign long term deal.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2023
São Paulo will receive €20m fee, no add-ons as revealed two days ago.
Here we go, 100% confirmed. pic.twitter.com/H9WtBwCZ9S
