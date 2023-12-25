'PSG heeft versterking beet met 20-jarig Braziliaans talent'

Zo zal Lucas Beraldo, een 20-jarig talent uit Brazilië, tekenen bij de Franse club. Dat meldt transferexpert Fabrizio Romano op X (Twitter).

Beraldo zou voor zo'n 20 miljoen euro worden gehaald bij het Braziliaanse Sao Paulo. Veel geld voor een centrale verdediger wel.

Hij zal er een contract van vijf jaar tekenen. Deze week zullen de medische tests doorgaan en zal de speler officieel worden voorgesteld bij PSG. Hij speelde al 52 wedstrijden bij Sao Paulo waarin hij één keer kon scoren.

🔴🔵 Lucas Beraldo will sign a five year deal as new Paris Saint-Germain player, length of the contract also agreed.



Medical tests this week and then the deal will be made official by PSG and São Paulo, as revealed last week. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/p0DVyuI2uh