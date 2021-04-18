🎥 Lacazette is optimistisch over toekomst Arsenal en looft coach
Jelle Ruts
| 0 reacties

Lacazette spreekt over toekomst van Arsenal en over coach Arteta

🎥 Lacazette is optimistisch over toekomst Arsenal en looft coach

Alexandre Lacazette staat met Arsenal op de negende plaats in de Premier League. Dat is niet de plaats waar je een club als Arsenal verwacht, maar de Franse spits is optimistisch over de toekomst van The Gunners.

Arsenal Arsenal
1-1
Fulham Fulham
Herbeleef

Alexandre Lacazette is met Arsenal aan een matig seizoen bezig. The Gunners staan slechts op de negende plek in de Premier League. Toch voorspelt de Franse spits een mooie toekomst voor de Londense club. In een interview met Football Daily was hij zeer lovend over Mikel Arteta, de jonge coach van Arsenal

"Ik ben zeer optimistisch over wat er met de coach zal gebeuren in de toekomst", zegt Alexandre Lacazette. "De manier waarop Arteta over voetbal denkt en wat hij ons leert is echt geweldig. Hij pakt het helemaal anders aan dan de coach die we in het verleden hadden", voegt de Franse spits er nog aan toe. Ten slotte zei hij nog: "Als we gefocust zijn, weten we dat we niet veel problemen zullen hebben tijdens de wedstrijd, maar als we niet respecteren wat de coach zegt, dan weten we dat het moeilijker zal worden". 

Premier League
Premier League Nieuws Kalender Download kalender Stand Statistieken Transfers
Arsenal
Fulham
Alexandre Lacazette
Mikel Arteta

