🎥 Lacazette is optimistisch over toekomst Arsenal en looft coach

Alexandre Lacazette staat met Arsenal op de negende plaats in de Premier League. Dat is niet de plaats waar je een club als Arsenal verwacht, maar de Franse spits is optimistisch over de toekomst van The Gunners.

🗣 "For a lot of us, we are still learning from the coach and his ideas. The way the coach thinks about football and what he teaches us is really amazing and really different from the past."



"Ik ben zeer optimistisch over wat er met de coach zal gebeuren in de toekomst", zegt Alexandre Lacazette. "De manier waarop Arteta over voetbal denkt en wat hij ons leert is echt geweldig. Hij pakt het helemaal anders aan dan de coach die we in het verleden hadden", voegt de Franse spits er nog aan toe. Ten slotte zei hij nog: "Als we gefocust zijn, weten we dat we niet veel problemen zullen hebben tijdens de wedstrijd, maar als we niet respecteren wat de coach zegt, dan weten we dat het moeilijker zal worden".