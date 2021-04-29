Ex-Club Bruggespeler in team of the season van Championship

Vincent Albers
Arnaut Danjuma maakte één seizoen het mooie weer in België bij Club Brugge. De Nederlandse flankaanvaller speelt momenteel bij Bournemouth in de Engelse tweede klasse.

Veel Belgische voetbalfans kennen Arnaut Danjuma vooral vanwege zijn prachtige goal op verplaatsing bij Atlético Madrid in The Champions League. Momenteel speelt de Nederlander in de Engelse tweede klasse, the Championship. 

The Championship is een zware competitie met 24 ploegen. Danjuma staat in die competitie nu in the team of the season. Zijn ploeg, Bournemouth, maakt nog kans op promotie naar de Premier League via play-offs.

Danjuma verliet Club Brugge in 2019 voor 16,46 miljoen euro, staat op transfermarkt.nl.

Volg Wycombe Wanderers - Bournemouth live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 16:00 (01/05).

