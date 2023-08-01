Anderlecht-flop Sebastiano Esposito scoort voor Inter tegen PSG: "Beter dan Lukaku"
Anderlecht-flop Sebastiano Esposito scoort voor Inter tegen PSG: "Beter dan Lukaku"

PSG en Inter hebben in Japan een oefenmatch tegen elkaar gespeeld. Bij Inter kreeg de jonge Sebastiano Esposito (21) speelminuten.

PSG kwam op voorsprong via Vitinha, maar Inter kwam nog langszij dankzij Sebastiano Esposito. De Italiaan kwam vorig seizoen op huurbasis naar Anderlecht, maar flopte en keerde in januari al terug naar Italië. Inter won de oefenmatch uiteindelijk nog met 1-2. 

Dat Esposito nu zijn kans krijgt bij Inter komt mede doordat Romelu Lukaku vertrokken is bij Inter en er niet meer lijkt terug te keren. Sommigen gaan zelfs zover om Esposito nu beter te noemen dan Lukaku

Andere Inter-fans vinden hem nu al een meerwaarde en vinden dan ook dat Esposito dit seizoen als vierde spits bij Inter moet blijven. En dat voor iemand die bij Anderlecht maar 2 goals in 21 matchen maakte en bij Bari 4 goals in 15 matchen. 

2 reacties
