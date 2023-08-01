Anderlecht-flop Sebastiano Esposito scoort voor Inter tegen PSG: "Beter dan Lukaku"

PSG kwam op voorsprong via Vitinha, maar Inter kwam nog langszij dankzij Sebastiano Esposito. De Italiaan kwam vorig seizoen op huurbasis naar Anderlecht, maar flopte en keerde in januari al terug naar Italië. Inter won de oefenmatch uiteindelijk nog met 1-2.

Dat Esposito nu zijn kans krijgt bij Inter komt mede doordat Romelu Lukaku vertrokken is bij Inter en er niet meer lijkt terug te keren. Sommigen gaan zelfs zover om Esposito nu beter te noemen dan Lukaku.

Andere Inter-fans vinden hem nu al een meerwaarde en vinden dan ook dat Esposito dit seizoen als vierde spits bij Inter moet blijven. En dat voor iemand die bij Anderlecht maar 2 goals in 21 matchen maakte en bij Bari 4 goals in 15 matchen.

Never understood why Sensi and Esposito don’t get more chances. Sensi in that midfield is a great option. And Esposito , need I say more. The boy is an unreal talent. Still young. And with two up top would be great for him.

Somebodies gotta say it, was it really wise to give up on Esposito? Was it even really smart to send him out on loan all those years when he seemingly had already fit in with the first team?



He’s going to be sold bc that’s what we do, but this is one of a couple we’ll regret. https://t.co/lLrAa2HQLH