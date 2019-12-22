Romelu Lukaku is alweer een mijlpaal voorbij in zijn carrière
Johan Walckiers
Romelu Lukaku heeft nu meer dan 200 goals in clubverband

Foto: © photonews

Romelu Lukaku deed de sociale media zaterdagavond weer ontploffen. Met zijn complete prestatie tegen Genoa (4-0) leidde hij Inter naar een makkelijke avond. En hij passeerde alweer een mijlpaal in zijn carrière.

Lukaku heeft nu meer dan 200 goals enkel in clubverband gescoord. Met zijn twee doelpunten van zaterag zit hij nu aan 201 doelpunten voor de vijf clubs waar hij voor speelde. 

41 bij Anderlecht, 87 bij Everton, 17 bij West Bromwich Albion, 42 bij Manchester United en 14 bij Inter Milan. 

