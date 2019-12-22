Romelu Lukaku is alweer een mijlpaal voorbij in zijn carrière

Lukaku heeft nu meer dan 200 goals enkel in clubverband gescoord. Met zijn twee doelpunten van zaterag zit hij nu aan 201 doelpunten voor de vijf clubs waar hij voor speelde.

41 bij Anderlecht, 87 bij Everton, 17 bij West Bromwich Albion, 42 bij Manchester United en 14 bij Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku ’s Serie A goals by body part this season: 6 x left foot 4 x right foot 2 x header Not a bad first half season with Inter. pic.twitter.com/kryF7FCbNJ

🔵 Romelu Lukaku for Inter vs Genoa:



⚽ Lukaku scores the 1st goal



🅰 Lukaku assists the 2nd goal



🤝 Lukaku hands a 17-year-old his penalty duties for the 3rd goal



😯 Lukaku does a goal line clearance.



😍 Lukaku scores the 4th goal



🙌 A laudable overall performance..! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W9Am9lxXxT