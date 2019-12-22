Romelu Lukaku is alweer een mijlpaal voorbij in zijn carrière

Romelu Lukaku heeft nu meer dan 200 goals in clubverband
Romelu Lukaku deed de sociale media zaterdagavond weer ontploffen. Met zijn complete prestatie tegen Genoa (4-0) leidde hij Inter naar een makkelijke avond. En hij passeerde alweer een mijlpaal in zijn carrière.
Lukaku heeft nu meer dan 200 goals enkel in clubverband gescoord. Met zijn twee doelpunten van zaterag zit hij nu aan 201 doelpunten voor de vijf clubs waar hij voor speelde.
41 bij Anderlecht, 87 bij Everton, 17 bij West Bromwich Albion, 42 bij Manchester United en 14 bij Inter Milan.
Romelu Lukaku’s Serie A goals by body part this season:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 22, 2019
6 x left foot
4 x right foot
2 x header
Not a bad first half season with Inter. pic.twitter.com/kryF7FCbNJ
🔵 Romelu Lukaku for Inter vs Genoa:— Victor-the-Mascot (@vikkymascot) December 22, 2019
⚽ Lukaku scores the 1st goal
🅰 Lukaku assists the 2nd goal
🤝 Lukaku hands a 17-year-old his penalty duties for the 3rd goal
😯 Lukaku does a goal line clearance.
😍 Lukaku scores the 4th goal
🙌 A laudable overall performance..! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W9Am9lxXxT
