Loting Europa League: loodzware loting voor AA Gent en Standard, Antwerp treft Tottenham

Bekijk hier de poules van de Europa League
Om 13:00H wordt in het Zwitserse Nyon geloot voor de poulefase in de Europa League. Met AA Gent, Antwerp en Standard zitten er drie Belgische ploegen in de trommel. AA Gent is reekshoofd, Standard zit in pot 2. Antwerp zit in pot 4 en mag zich zo wellicht opmaken voor een zware poule.
GROEP A
- AS Roma
- Young Boys Bern
- Cluj
- CSKA Sofia
GROEP B
- Arsenal
- Rapid Wenen
- Molde
- Dundalk
GROEP C
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Slavia Praag
- Hapoel Beer-Sheva
- OGC Nice
GROEP D
- Benfica
- Standard
- Rangers
- Lech Poznan
GROEP E
- PSV
- PAOK
- Granada
- Omonia Nicosia
GROEP F
- Napoli
- Real Sociedad
- AZ
- Rijeka
GROEP G
- Braga
- Leicester City
- AEK Athene
- Zorya Luhansk
GROEP H
- Celtic
- Sparta Praag
- AC Milan
- LOSC Lille
GROEP I
- Villarreal
- Qarabag
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- Sivasspor
GROEP J
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Ludogorets
- LASK Linz
- Antwerp
GROEP K
- CSKA Moskou
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Feyenoord
- Wolfsberger AC
GROEP L
- AA Gent
- Crvena Zvezda (Rode Ster Belgrado)
- Hoffenheim
- Slovan Liberec
✅ Tomorrow's #UELdraw:— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 1, 2020
📍 Nyon, Switzerland
⏰ 13:00 CET
🏅 2019/20 #UEL Player of the Season announced
All you need to know 👇👇👇
It's #UELdraw day! 🤩— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 2, 2020
👇 Create your 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 #UEL group from the pots