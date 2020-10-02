Loting Europa League: loodzware loting voor AA Gent en Standard, Antwerp treft Tottenham

GROEP A

- AS Roma

- Young Boys Bern

- Cluj

- CSKA Sofia

GROEP B

- Arsenal

- Rapid Wenen

- Molde

- Dundalk

GROEP C

- Bayer Leverkusen

- Slavia Praag

- Hapoel Beer-Sheva

- OGC Nice

GROEP D

- Benfica

- Standard

- Rangers

- Lech Poznan

GROEP E

- PSV

- PAOK

- Granada

- Omonia Nicosia

GROEP F

- Napoli

- Real Sociedad

- AZ

- Rijeka

GROEP G

- Braga

- Leicester City

- AEK Athene

- Zorya Luhansk

GROEP H

- Celtic

- Sparta Praag

- AC Milan

- LOSC Lille

GROEP I

- Villarreal

- Qarabag

- Maccabi Tel-Aviv

- Sivasspor

GROEP J

- Tottenham Hotspur

- Ludogorets

- LASK Linz

- Antwerp

GROEP K

- CSKA Moskou

- Dinamo Zagreb

- Feyenoord

- Wolfsberger AC

GROEP L

- AA Gent

- Crvena Zvezda (Rode Ster Belgrado)

- Hoffenheim

- Slovan Liberec

