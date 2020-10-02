Loting Europa League: loodzware loting voor AA Gent en Standard, Antwerp treft Tottenham
62 reacties

Om 13:00H wordt in het Zwitserse Nyon geloot voor de poulefase in de Europa League. Met AA Gent, Antwerp en Standard zitten er drie Belgische ploegen in de trommel. AA Gent is reekshoofd, Standard zit in pot 2. Antwerp zit in pot 4 en mag zich zo wellicht opmaken voor een zware poule.

GROEP A

- AS Roma

- Young Boys Bern

- Cluj

- CSKA Sofia

GROEP B

- Arsenal

- Rapid Wenen

- Molde

- Dundalk

GROEP C

- Bayer Leverkusen

- Slavia Praag

- Hapoel Beer-Sheva

- OGC Nice

GROEP D

- Benfica

- Standard 

- Rangers

- Lech Poznan

GROEP E

- PSV

- PAOK

- Granada

- Omonia Nicosia

GROEP F

- Napoli

- Real Sociedad

- AZ

- Rijeka

GROEP G

- Braga

- Leicester City

- AEK Athene

- Zorya Luhansk

GROEP H

- Celtic

- Sparta Praag

- AC Milan

- LOSC Lille

GROEP I

- Villarreal

- Qarabag 

- Maccabi Tel-Aviv

- Sivasspor

GROEP J

- Tottenham Hotspur

- Ludogorets

- LASK Linz

- Antwerp

GROEP K

- CSKA Moskou

- Dinamo Zagreb

- Feyenoord

- Wolfsberger AC

GROEP L

- AA Gent

- Crvena Zvezda (Rode Ster Belgrado)

- Hoffenheim

- Slovan Liberec

