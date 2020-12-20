Premier League: Welbeck houdt rode lantaarn Sheffield van eerste driepunter

Op de veertiende speeldag in de Premier League leek Sheffield United op weg naar zijn eerste driepunter van het seizoen, maar na 90 minuten moest de rode lantaarn toch tevreden zijn met een puntje.

Sheffield United was vorig seizoen nog een van de revelaties in de Premier League, maar in hun tweede jaar op het hoogste niveau staat het na 14 speeldagen troosteloos laatste.

Tegen Brighton, een concurrent in de degradatiestrijd, leek het op weg naar een eerste competitiezege van het seizoen. Bogle bracht Sheffield, toen al met z'n tienen na rood voor Lundstram, op voorsprong, maar Welbeck zorgde in minuut 87 voor een puntendeling. United telt nu 2 punten op 42...