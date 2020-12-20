Premier League: Welbeck houdt rode lantaarn Sheffield van eerste driepunter

Hannes Van Gael
Premier League: Welbeck houdt rode lantaarn Sheffield van eerste driepunter

Op de veertiende speeldag in de Premier League leek Sheffield United op weg naar zijn eerste driepunter van het seizoen, maar na 90 minuten moest de rode lantaarn toch tevreden zijn met een puntje.

Brighton Brighton
1-1
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Herbeleef

Sheffield United was vorig seizoen nog een van de revelaties in de Premier League, maar in hun tweede jaar op het hoogste niveau staat het na 14 speeldagen troosteloos laatste.

Tegen Brighton, een concurrent in de degradatiestrijd, leek het op weg naar een eerste competitiezege van het seizoen. Bogle bracht Sheffield, toen al met z'n tienen na rood voor Lundstram, op voorsprong, maar Welbeck zorgde in minuut 87 voor een puntendeling. United telt nu 2 punten op 42...

20/12/2020 13:00Brighton - Sheffield United1-1
20/12/2020 15:15Tottenham - Leicester City0-2
20/12/2020 17:30Manchester United - Leeds United6-2
20/12/2020 20:15West Bromwich - Aston Villa0-3

 Stand G P W G V G = Vorm
1. Liverpool FC Liverpool FC 14 31 9 4 1 36-19 17 G W G W W
2. Leicester City Leicester City 14 27 9 0 5 26-17 9 V W W V W
3. Manchester United Manchester United 13 26 8 2 3 28-21 7 W W G W W
4. Everton Everton 14 26 8 2 4 25-19 6 V G W W W
5. Tottenham Tottenham 14 25 7 4 3 25-14 11 G W G V V
6. Southampton Southampton 14 24 7 3 4 25-19 6 V W W G V
7. Manchester City Manchester City 13 23 6 5 2 19-12 7 W W G G W
8. Aston Villa Aston Villa 12 22 7 1 4 24-13 11 V V W G W
9. Chelsea Chelsea 13 22 6 4 3 25-14 11 W G W V V
10. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 13 21 6 3 4 21-16 5 W W V W G
11. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 13 20 6 2 5 13-17 -4 G W V V W
12. Newcastle United Newcastle United 13 18 5 3 5 17-22 -5 V W W V G
13. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 14 18 5 3 6 19-25 -6 V W G G V
14. Leeds United Leeds United 14 17 5 2 7 24-29 -5 W V V W V
15. Arsenal Arsenal 14 14 4 2 8 12-18 -6 V V V G V
16. Brighton Brighton 14 12 2 6 6 16-22 -6 G V V G G
17. Fulham Fulham 14 10 2 4 8 13-23 -10 W V G G G
18. Burnley Burnley 12 10 2 4 6 6-18 -12 W V G W G
19. West Bromwich West Bromwich 14 7 1 4 9 10-29 -19 W V V G V
20. Sheffield United Sheffield United 14 2 0 2 12 8-25 -17 V V V V G
Premier League
