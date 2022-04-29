Oekraïne ontmoet Borussia Mönchengladbach in oefenwedstrijd als test voor de Play-Off wedstrijd tegen Schotland

Oekraïne ontmoet Borussia Mönchengladbach in oefenwedstrijd als test voor de Play-Off wedstrijd tegen Schotland
Oekraïne oefent op 11 mei tegen Borussia Mönchengladbach vooraleer het in juni de Play-Off wedstrijd voor het wereldkampioenschap voetbal tegen Schotland speelt.

Door de oorlog in Oekraïne werd de Play-Off wedstrijd van de nationale ploeg tegen Schotland verplaatst naar juni. Om deze match zo goed mogelijk voor te bereiden, spelen de Oekraïners een oefenwedstrijd tegen het Duitse Borussia Mönchengladbach. Het duel vindt plaats op 11 mei in Duitsland de inkomsten uit de confrontatie gaan naar de vluchtelingen uit Oekraïne.

Indien Oekraïne op 1 juni wint van Schotland volgt een laatste duel tegen Wales. De winnaar uit die wedstrijd belandt op het WK in Qatar in een groep met Engeland, Iran en USA.

