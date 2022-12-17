🎥 Is dit veilig? CEO Beveren demonstreert op veld Virton: "Dit is beton"

Johan Walckiers
| 2 reacties
🎥 Is dit veilig? CEO Beveren demonstreert op veld Virton: "Dit is beton"
Foto: © Twitter Antoine Gobin

Scheidsrechter Quentin Pirard bevond het veld van Virton geschikt om te spelen. Dus de wedstrijd tegen SK Beveren gaat door. CEO Antoine Gobin is het daarmee niet eens en demonstreerde hoe hij vlotjes kon glijden op het steenharde veld.

Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Volg Virton - SK Beveren live op Voetbalkrant.com vanaf 16:00.

Voetbalkrant.com

Virton
SK Beveren

