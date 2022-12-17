🎥 Is dit veilig? CEO Beveren demonstreert op veld Virton: "Dit is beton"
Foto: © Twitter Antoine Gobin
Scheidsrechter Quentin Pirard bevond het veld van Virton geschikt om te spelen. Dus de wedstrijd tegen SK Beveren gaat door. CEO Antoine Gobin is het daarmee niet eens en demonstreerde hoe hij vlotjes kon glijden op het steenharde veld.
Video I just took. Apparently this is safe for @SKBeveren and @excelsiorvirton players.— Antoine Gobin (@agobin64) December 17, 2022
The pitch is concrete.
I will be spending the match with our away fans in the stands. Because “football is for the fans” right @RoyalBelgianFA @ProLeagueBE ?
Komaan leeuwen 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/7epo0z2SBV
