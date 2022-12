🎥 Is dit veilig? CEO Beveren demonstreert op veld Virton: "Dit is beton"

Video I just took. Apparently this is safe for @SKBeveren and @excelsiorvirton players.

The pitch is concrete.

I will be spending the match with our away fans in the stands. Because “football is for the fans” right @RoyalBelgianFA @ProLeagueBE ?

Komaan leeuwen šŸ’›šŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/7epo0z2SBV