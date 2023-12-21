Topclubs dienen Super League één voor één van antwoord en zeggen allemaal hetzelfde

Donderdag werd beslist dat de UEFA geen sancties mag uitdelen aan clubs die mee willen doen aan externe competities. Reacties van over heel de wereld kwamen binnen.

De Pro League reageerde al even op de situatie, maar nu volgen andere competities en clubs ook. Zo meldt de Premier League dat ze het concept niet steunt. Er wordt verwezen naar het feit dat veel supporters zich tegen de Super League hebben uitgesproken.

Ook enorm veel topclubs kwamen al met een officieel statement naar buiten. Dat klonk bij zo goed als iedere ploeg hetzelfde. Onder andere AS Roma, PSG, Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Bayern München en Manchester United lieten zich horen.

De clubs lieten duidelijk verstaan dat ze de Super League niet steunen. Enkel in Spanje komt er positieve commentaar op de competitie. Zo liet Real Madrid-voorzitter Florentino Perez al weten dat hij en zijn club achter de Super League staan.

🚨🔴🔵 PSG reject the Super League.



“Paris Saint-Germain totally and utterly rejects any plans for a so-called Super League, which has been the case from day one and will always remain the case”.



“As a proud European institution, PSG supports the principles of the European… pic.twitter.com/n9rycr2KLz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2023

🚨🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund reject the Super League, as club CEO Watzke confirms.



"We are not available for Super League".