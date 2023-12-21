Topclubs dienen Super League één voor één van antwoord en zeggen allemaal hetzelfde

Topclubs dienen Super League één voor één van antwoord en zeggen allemaal hetzelfde
Foto: © photonews

Donderdag werd beslist dat de UEFA geen sancties mag uitdelen aan clubs die mee willen doen aan externe competities. Reacties van over heel de wereld kwamen binnen.

De Pro League reageerde al even op de situatie, maar nu volgen andere competities en clubs ook. Zo meldt de Premier League dat ze het concept niet steunt. Er wordt verwezen naar het feit dat veel supporters zich tegen de Super League hebben uitgesproken.

Ook enorm veel topclubs kwamen al met een officieel statement naar buiten. Dat klonk bij zo goed als iedere ploeg hetzelfde. Onder andere AS Roma, PSG, Dortmund, Inter Milan, FC Bayern München en Manchester United lieten zich horen.

De clubs lieten duidelijk verstaan dat ze de Super League niet steunen. Enkel in Spanje komt er positieve commentaar op de competitie. Zo liet Real Madrid-voorzitter Florentino Perez al weten dat hij en zijn club achter de Super League staan.

Standard mag play-off 1 vergeten en de reden ervoor is duidelijk

Standard mag play-off 1 vergeten en de reden ervoor is duidelijk

18:40
KV Oostende grijpt in na nieuwe puntenaftrek

KV Oostende grijpt in na nieuwe puntenaftrek

18:20
2
Club Brugge-coach Ronny Deila hint naar winterse transferplannen

Club Brugge-coach Ronny Deila hint naar winterse transferplannen

18:00
1
'Italiaanse grootmacht denkt aan Arthur Theate'

'Italiaanse grootmacht denkt aan Arthur Theate'

17:20
OFFICIEEL: Club Brugge stelt opvolger van Vincent Mannaert voor

OFFICIEEL: Club Brugge stelt opvolger van Vincent Mannaert voor

17:00
7
Standard komt al snel met reactie op transferverbod die fans graag zullen horen

Standard komt al snel met reactie op transferverbod die fans graag zullen horen

16:30
4
OFFICIEEL: Pro League heeft nieuwe voorzitter

OFFICIEEL: Pro League heeft nieuwe voorzitter

16:00
Pro League reageert nu ook op Super League

Pro League reageert nu ook op Super League

15:30
Anderlecht lijkt zijn nieuwe verdediger beet te hebben, zo wordt bevestigd in zijn thuisland

Anderlecht lijkt zijn nieuwe verdediger beet te hebben, zo wordt bevestigd in zijn thuisland

15:00
Het kan moeilijk nog slechter gaan: KV Oostende krijgt opnieuw serieuze puntenaftrek

Het kan moeilijk nog slechter gaan: KV Oostende krijgt opnieuw serieuze puntenaftrek

14:29
14
Vreselijk nieuws voor Standard: Rouches krijgen transferverbod opgelegd

Vreselijk nieuws voor Standard: Rouches krijgen transferverbod opgelegd

14:14
14
Beerschot allesbehalve blij met nieuwe kalender en komt snel met reactie richting Pro League

Beerschot allesbehalve blij met nieuwe kalender en komt snel met reactie richting Pro League

14:00
12
Verrassende wintertransfer voor sterkhouder STVV? 'Club bereidt een bod voor'

Verrassende wintertransfer voor sterkhouder STVV? 'Club bereidt een bod voor'

13:30
3
Super League schiet meteen in actie na uitspraak van Europees Hof en komt met vernieuwd voorstel

Super League schiet meteen in actie na uitspraak van Europees Hof en komt met vernieuwd voorstel

13:00
4
UEFA komt meteen met reactie op uitspraak rond Super League

UEFA komt meteen met reactie op uitspraak rond Super League

12:40
8
🎥 Zalig om te zien: Jan Vertonghen laat zich goed gaan tijdens show van The Opposites

🎥 Zalig om te zien: Jan Vertonghen laat zich goed gaan tijdens show van The Opposites

12:20
Stadiondossier Antwerp zit muurvast, herinner u deze uitspraken van Mintjens

Stadiondossier Antwerp zit muurvast, herinner u deze uitspraken van Mintjens

12:00
40
Arrest zet reglement KBVB op de helling: straks geen verplichting meer tot 'Belgische jeugdspelers' op spelerslijst?

Arrest zet reglement KBVB op de helling: straks geen verplichting meer tot 'Belgische jeugdspelers' op spelerslijst?

11:40
14
'Real Madrid wil Manchester United-verdediger uit zijn lijden verlossen en wegkapen als vervanger voor David Alaba'

'Real Madrid wil Manchester United-verdediger uit zijn lijden verlossen en wegkapen als vervanger voor David Alaba'

11:20
2
Pro League maakt kalender bekend voor rest van de reguliere competitie

Pro League maakt kalender bekend voor rest van de reguliere competitie

11:00
Groot nieuws voor Super League: UEFA zal een pak minder blij zijn

Groot nieuws voor Super League: UEFA zal een pak minder blij zijn

10:30
31
Standard-speler reageert fel op geruchten over vertrek

Standard-speler reageert fel op geruchten over vertrek

10:00
🎥 Onbegrijpelijk of toch terecht? Oordeel zelf over rood in KVM - Standard, dit zeggen Hoefkens, Bassette & co erover

🎥 Onbegrijpelijk of toch terecht? Oordeel zelf over rood in KVM - Standard, dit zeggen Hoefkens, Bassette & co erover

09:15
13
'Antwerp wil zich versterken op het middenveld met Frans talent'

'Antwerp wil zich versterken op het middenveld met Frans talent'

09:30
4
Eerste Rode Duivel reageert op veelbesproken interview van Thibaut Courtois

Eerste Rode Duivel reageert op veelbesproken interview van Thibaut Courtois

09:00
7
Arnaud Bodart teleurgesteld over reactie van Standard-spelers na rode kaart voor Bokadi

Arnaud Bodart teleurgesteld over reactie van Standard-spelers na rode kaart voor Bokadi

08:40
Romelu Lukaku weldra in de problemen in Italië? Wetswijziging kan toekomst van Rode Duivel weer onzeker maken

Romelu Lukaku weldra in de problemen in Italië? Wetswijziging kan toekomst van Rode Duivel weer onzeker maken

08:20
5
🎥 Arbitrage alweer onder druk: Had Standard hier een strafschop verdiend tegen KV Mechelen?

🎥 Arbitrage alweer onder druk: Had Standard hier een strafschop verdiend tegen KV Mechelen?

08:00
32
Heeft KRC Genk zijn doelpuntenmachine gevonden? "Denk dat niemand in België hem kan pakken"

Heeft KRC Genk zijn doelpuntenmachine gevonden? "Denk dat niemand in België hem kan pakken"

07:25
2
Koning Boudewijnstadion krijgt make-over, maar we zullen geduld moeten hebben

Koning Boudewijnstadion krijgt make-over, maar we zullen geduld moeten hebben

07:40
1
Oud-bondscoach George Leekens heeft belangrijke boodschap voor Domenico Tedesco

Oud-bondscoach George Leekens heeft belangrijke boodschap voor Domenico Tedesco

07:20
11
Hannes Van der Bruggen steekt zijn ex-ploeg KV Kortrijk een hart onder de riem

Hannes Van der Bruggen steekt zijn ex-ploeg KV Kortrijk een hart onder de riem

06:45
Oscar Garcia, OH Leuven, gaat vol voor de drie punten op het veld van KAA Gent

Oscar Garcia, OH Leuven, gaat vol voor de drie punten op het veld van KAA Gent

07:00
3
RSC Anderlecht gaat voor een speciale actie tegen KRC Genk

RSC Anderlecht gaat voor een speciale actie tegen KRC Genk

06:30
Het verhaal van de bloempotten: ontslag nabij? Standard-trainer Carl Hoefkens maakt duidelijk of hij vreest voor C4

Het verhaal van de bloempotten: ontslag nabij? Standard-trainer Carl Hoefkens maakt duidelijk of hij vreest voor C4

23:42
12
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 20/12: Patris - Geraerts - Frans - Messoudi - Cornelis - Wieland - Delorge

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 20/12: Patris - Geraerts - Frans - Messoudi - Cornelis - Wieland - Delorge

23:00

